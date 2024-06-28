WCLV Program Guide 06-30-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Francois Couperin Pieces de clavecin, Bk 3 (1722): 14e ordre in D/d Glorian Duo

Francois Couperin Concert Royal #3 in A Smithsonian Chamber Players/Kenneth Slowik

Igor Stravinsky Chant funebre, Op. 5 Lucerne Festival OrchRiccardo Chailly

Frederic Chopin Piano Sonata no.2 in b-flat minor, Op.35, Funeral March William Kapell, p

Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Grand Divertissement Royal de Versailles Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall

Wilhelm Peterson-Berger Song, Boljeby Waltz Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Bengt Forsberg, p

Wilhelm Peterson-Berger Song, Return Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; Bengt Forsberg, p

Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade for Strings, Op 12 Swedish Chamber Orch/Petter Sundkvist

Wilhelm Stenhammar Excelsior! Overture, Op 13 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata no.5 in F, Op.24, Spring Gidon Kremer, v; Martha Argerich, p

English ANON This Merry Pleasant Spring Julianne Baird, s, Ronn Mcfarlane, l

Erik Satie Trois Gymnopedies (1888) Emma Johnson, cl; Julius Drake, p

Edward MacDowell Woodland Sketches, Op 51 Emma Johnson, cl; Julius Drake, p

Darius Milhaud Clarinet Sonatina (1927) Eduard Brunner, cl; Oleg Maisenberg, p

Max Reger Tarantella Alan R Kay, cl; Jon Klibonoff, p

Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 43 Detroit Sym/Paul Paray

Jean Sibelius Ten Bagatelles, Op. 34 Ralf Gothoni, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

John Rutter Birthday Madrigals Polyphony/Stephen Layton

Jean-Philippe Rameau La naissance d'Osiris Capella Savaria/Mary Terey-Smith

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute, K. 620 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute, K. 620 Soloists; Scottish Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 13 in G, K. 525, Eine kleine Nachtmusik ("A Little Night Music") Richard Galliano, acc; String Ensemble

Alexander Scriabin Six Preludes, Op 13 Evgeny Zarafiants, p

Igor Stravinsky Praeludium for Jazz Band Ensemble/Igor Stravinsky

Albert Roussel Jazz dans la nuit, Op 38 Sarah Walker, ms; Roger Vignoles, p

George Gershwin Three Preludes Richard Stoltzman, cl; London Sym/Eric Stern

Erwin Schulhoff Esquisses de Jazz (1922) Milos Mikula, p

Franz Berwald Symphony #1 in g, Sinfonie serieuse Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi

GWE Friedrichs Lily Bell Quick Step Empire Brass

Enrique Granados Danzas espanolas, Op 37 (Op 5) Andres Segovia, g

Antonin Dvorak Carnival Overture, Op. 92 Cleveland Orch/George Szell

Darius Milhaud Cinema Fantaisie (from Le Boeuf dur le toit) Quebec Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 11 in F, K. 413 Janina Fialkowska, p; Chamber Players of Canada

Francis Poulenc Presto in B-Flat (1934) Janina Fialkowska, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Joseph Haydn: Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 (1772)

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 7 'Little Organ Mass' (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in C 'Coronation' (1779)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pierre Cochereau: A Centenary Tribute – honoring the memory of the famous organist (1924-1984) of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, whose improvisations are legendary.

ROUGET DE LISLE: La Marseillaise (Notre Dame Cathedral)

COCHEREAU: Improvisations for Mass (Entrée-Kyrie ‘Orbis factor’-Offertoire-Agnus Dei-Sortie) –Maitrise de Notre-Dame/Jehan Revert; Arnold Batselaere (choir organ); Pierre Cochereau (Notre Dame Cathedral)

COCHEREAU: Allegro-Adagio & Scherzo, fr Symphonic Improvisation (1962 Aeolian-Skinner/Caruth Auditorium, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX) lstice 375 (r. 4/14/66)

COCHEREAU: Lent, fr Symphonie en Improvisation (Notre Dame Cathedral)

JOSEPH d’HAUDIMONT: Jerusalem et Sion Filiae --Maitrise de Notre-Dame/Jehan Revert; Leon Souberbielle (choir organ); Pierre Cochereau (Notre Dame Cathedral)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: My Country ‘Tis of Thee – In anticipation of Independence Day in the US, and Canada Day, Peter DuBois shares music from both countries, highlighting performances of sacred choral and organ music to enhance the celebrations this week!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)

John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D (1742)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

King Henry VIII: Pastime with Good Company (1520)

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Chariot Jubilee (1919)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Scherzo (1886)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Movement 3: Allegro gentile Milos Karadaglic, guitar; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor

Lili Boulanger: D'un soir triste Lucerne Festival Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor Lucerne Festival, Concert Hall KKL, Lucerne, Switzerland

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Cayce Wilkinson calling from Council Bluffs, Iowa

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano

Zoltan Kodaly: Serenade for two violins and viola, Op. 12 Justin Bruns, violin; Jun Ching Lin, violin; Cathy Lynn, viola Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81, B. 155: III. Scherzo (Furiant). Molto vivace Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Yeri Roh, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live, Gather, Vol. 2 Music@Menlo

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1, Op. 9 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Roderick Cox, conductor CHRTS, Victory Hall, Geneva, Switzerland

Dmitri Shostakovich: Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op. 40, movement 4 Sterling Elliott, cello; Wynona Wang, piano Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6, Op. 10 No. 2 Jonathan Biss, piano

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Igor Levit, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Op 73 ‘Emperor’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op 55 ‘Eroica’

Claude Debussy: Nocturnes

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Harding, conductor; Liv Redpath, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 12/2/2023

Betsy Jolas: Ces belles années... [U.S. Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)—Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2022

We meet a teenage pianist with an affinity for horror movie scores, a percussionist who adapts Debussy for marimba, a talented violinist who likes to read books upside down, and an outstanding trio from Utah play Café Music. They all answer the question -- why classical music?

Jane Story, 16, violin, from Stevens Point, WI - Praeludium and Allegro (In the style of Pugnani) Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Aleo Esparza, 18, percussion, from Chicago, IL - Children's Corner, L. 113 - I. Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum Claude Debussy (1862-1918) arr. Aleo Esparza

Vladimir Tsiper, 15, violin, from Eagan, MN - Four Preludes (Op 34, Nos. 2, 6, 17, 20) Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) arr. Dmitri Tsyganov (1903-1992)

Matthew Hahn, 15, piano, from Lake Forest, IL - Ballade No.2 in F major, Op.38 Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Virtuosi Trio: Hannah Jean Baker, 19, piano, from North Salt Lake, UT, Sarah Noelle Baker, 17, cello, from North Salt Lake, UT, & Olivia Owens, 16, violin, from Orem, UT - Café Music (Mvmt I) Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947)

Peter Dugan, piano - Three Preludes for Piano, Prelude 1 George Gershwin (1898-1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Nielsen: Clarinet Concerto (1928)

E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta (1944)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Sea Symphony (1910)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edwin London: Bach (Again) (1974) — The Gregg Smith Singers/Gregg Smith, cond.

Tom Lopez: Espaces pointilles — Kathleen Chastain, flute

Robert Rollin: Memorial Rhapsody — Beth Woodside, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano

Frederick Koch: Phases for String Quartet (1976) — Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello

Stephen T. Griebling: Escalation — Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano

Loris Chobanian: The Soldier Returns — Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Javier Gonzales, piano

Jeffrey Quick: Saturday Morning — Sandra Simon, soprano; Javier Gonzales, piano

Jeffrey Quick: Ballade — Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, A Community-Based Approach to Violence Intervention: Myesha Watkins, Executive Director, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

Orlande de Lassus: Ave verum corpus (1582)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

John Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (1550)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4: Allemande (1729)

Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

