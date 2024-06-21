WCLV Program Guide 06-23-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Clara Schumann Three Romances, Op. 21 Jozef De Beenhouwer, p

Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry Junkin

Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 54 Martin Jones, p

Clara Schumann Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 7 Isata Kanneh-Mason, p; Royal Liverpool Phil/Holly Mathieson

Aleksandra Maslovaric The Cosmic Concerto (2022) Aleksandra Maslovaric, v; Budapest Sym

Jean-Joseph de Mondonville Titon et l'Aurore Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski

Jean-Marie Leclair String Sonata in g, Op 4/5 Purcell Quartet

Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D, Titan Mikhail Kazakevich, p

Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 10 in F-Sharp Bournemouth Sym Orch/Simon Rattle

Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Prelude in c, BWV 999 Christopher Parkening, g

Moritz Moszkowski Barcarolle fr Offenbach's Tales of Hoffmann Michael Ponti, p

Moritz Moszkowski Orchestral Suite #3, Op 79 Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester

Moritz Moszkowski Etudes, Op 72 Horowitz

Ignace Jan Paderewski Humoresques de concert, Op 14 Joseph Cooper, p

Sergei Rachmaninoff The Isle of the Dead, Op. 29 Chicago Sym Orch/Fritz Reiner

Sergei Rachmaninoff Fifteen Songs, Op. 26 Joan Rodgers, s; Howard Shelley, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Pachelbel Canon and Gigue in D James Galway, f, Munich Radio Orch/John Georgiadis

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Quartet No. 1 in D, K. 285 James Galway, f; Tokyo String Quartet

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Church Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat, K. 67 Carl Weinrich, o; Orch/Arthur Fiedler

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10 USSR Culture Ministry Sym Orch/Gennady Rozhdestvensky

Peter Tchaikovsky Twelve Songs, Op. 60 Ilya Levinsky, t; Semion Skigin, p

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Legend of the Invisible City of Kitezh (1903-5) Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Andrey Chistiakov

Antonin Dvorak In Nature's Realm Overture, Op 91 Bournemouth Sym Orch/Jose Serebrier

George Enescu Voix de la nature (Nuages d'automne sur les forets) Timisoara Banatul Phil/Remus Georgescu

4:29:47 Camille Saint-Saens Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals) Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson; Mikhail Rudy, Tzimon Barto, p's EMI/Ang CDC7-54465-2 N/A 24:03

Malcolm Arnold Carnival of Animals, Op 72 Royal Phil/Vernon Handley

Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata nona (1616) Colin Tilney, hc

Girolamo Frescobaldi Quattro Fiori Indiana State University Faculty Winds/John Boyd

Edmund Rubbra Improvisations on Virginal Pieces by Giles Farnaby, Op 50 Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Hans-Hubert Schonzeler

Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento in D, H II:22 L'Archibudelli

Jeremiah Clarke Suite in D Hakan Hardenberger, tr; Simon Preston, o

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Kyrie Eleison (1749)

Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Making Discoveries - Around every corner there always is something new to explore and embrace – a selective survey of recent recordings

J.S.BACH: Concerto in G, BWV 973 (after Vivaldi RV 299) Konstantin Volostnov (2010 Grenzing/Tauride Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia)

JOHANNE BRAHMS: Mein Jesu, der du mich, Op. 122, no. 1 Konstantin Volostnov (1898 Röver/Central Church, Moscow, Russia)

PEDRO de ARAUJO: Batalha on the 6th Tone Rui Fernando Soares (1730 Gomes de Herrera/Arouca Monastery, Portugal)

JOHANN ULRICH STEIGLEDER: Vater unser im Himmelreich Filip Presseisen (1785 Liebherr-2022 Klais/Our Lady of Czestochowa, Lublin, Poland) Ars

HERBERT HOWELLS: Rhapsody No. 1 in Edflat, Op. 17, no. 1 Adriano Falcioni (1911 Lewis/Pontifical Seminary Chapel, Sotto il Monte Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo, Italy)

FELA SOWANDE: Kyrie Darius Battiwalla (1910 Binns/Rochdale Town Hall, England) Base2 Music 09.

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Pomp & Circumstance - The season of high school and collegiate graduations is coming to a close, so we’ll celebrate with sacred choral and organ music from a variety of schools and colleges in the US and abroad on With Heart and Voice

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings (1727)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Peter Tchaikovsky: Un poco di Chopin (1893)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo in C (1828)

Carl Reinecke: Wind Sextet (1908)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for String Orchestra (1878)

R. Nathaniel Dett: The Chariot Jubilee (1919)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Melancholy Odekhiren Amaize, baritone; David Korevaar, piano

Adam Eccleston, flute; Monica Ohuchi, piano

Frederic Chopin: Piano Puzzler: Two civil rights songs ("We Shall...") in the style of Chopin Contestant: Ted Fisher calling from Belgrade, Serbia

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Errollyn Wallen: Horseplay Continuum Ensemble Philip Headlam, conductor

Steven Banks: Come As You Are: Movement 3 Strength of My Life Steven Banks, saxophone; Lara Downes, piano

Bela Bartok: Viola Concerto: Movements 3-4 Jordan Bak, viola; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

Steven Banks: As I Am Steven Banks, baritone saxophone; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Concert Record Date: 5/31/2022

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto No. 23 in A major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 488 Ingrid Fliter, piano; Minnesota Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Philippe Jordan; conductor; Jennifer Holloway, soprano; Ian Bostridge, tenor; Brian Mulligan, baritone; SFS Chorus

Benjamin Britten: War Requiem Op 66

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, David Afkham, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/27/2024

Unsuk Chin: subito con forza

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

Claude Debussy: Etude for the Eight Fingers (encore)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 2024 - Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts as we meet five talented young musicians and hear their remarkable performances from the classical cannon

Laura Jin, 10, Violin, from New York, NY La Clochette, Op. 7 by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840), arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Quincy Eby, 17, Viola, from Englewood, NJ Excerpts from Sonata for Viola and Piano - I. Impetuoso by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979)

William Ge, 16, Piano, from Chester Springs, PA Mazurkas, Op. 59, No. 2 and 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Piano Sonata No.7 in C major, K.309 - I. Allegro con spirito by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Orli Shaham, piano

Juhee Kim, 17, Viola, from Palisades Park, NJ (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Excerpts from Sonata for Viola and Piano No. 2 in E-flat major, Op. 120 No. 2 - III. Andante con moto - Allegro by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Danial Hendi, 16, Piano, from Princeton, NJ Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor "Appassionata" by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Piano Sonata No.10 in C major, K.330 - I. Allegro moderato by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Orli Shaham, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Carl Reinecke: Serenade for Strings (1896)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1876)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Matthew Saunders: Lady Glides on the Moon (2013) Duo Eigentone

Matthew Saunders: And I Live with the Fiction That I Never Get Mad (2018) Loren Reash-Henz, baritone; Ben Malkevitch, piano

Dolores White: Five Negro Spirituals (1968-70) Donald White, cello; Dolores White, piano

Mary Ann Griebling: The Four Elements Dennis Nygren, clarinet; Randall Fusco, piano

Halim El-Dabh: The Miraculous Tale (2006) Duo Eigentone



22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Myth That Made Us: How False Beliefs about Racism and Meritocracy Broke Our Economy (and How to Fix It) - Jeff Fuhrer

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Georg Matthias Monn: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1750)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock (1741)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque (1893)

Arvo Pärt: Magnificat (1989)

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Oxen from 'Hodie' (1954)

