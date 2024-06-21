WCLV Program Guide 06-22-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ilan Rechtman Gypsy Nocturne Lara St John, v; Ilan Rechtman, p

Pablo de Sarasate Zigeunerweisen, Op 20 Joshua Bell, v; Royal Phil/Andrew Litton

Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata in g minor, BWV 1020 Robert Stallman, f; Edwin Swanborn, hc

Ludwig van Beethoven 12 Minuets, WoO 7 Capella Istropolitana/Oliver Dohnanyi

Paul Chihara Bagatelles (2010) Jerome Lowenthal, p

John Rutter The Lord is my Shepherd Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter

Edward Elgar Cockaigne Overture (In London Town), Op. 40 English Sym Orch/William Boughton

Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre Chaconne in D Jory Vinikour, hc

Louise Farrenc Piano Quintet No. 1 in a minor, Op. 30 Linos Ensemble

Germaine Tailleferre Deux Valses (1962) Philippe Corre; Edouard Exerjean, p's

Taki Rentaro Kojyo No Tsuki (The Red Dragonfly) Anne Akiko Meyers, v; Sandra Rivers, p

Gustav Holst Japanese Suite, Op. 33 Ulster Orch/JoAnn Falletta

Narita Hamabe no Uta (Song of the Seashore) Nobuko Imai, vi; Roland Pontinen, p

Japanese Trad Usagi (Rabbit) Evgeny Kissin, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat, K. 543 Vienna Phil

Franz Xaver Mozart Song, Erntelied Barbara Bonney, s; Malcolm Martineau, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Antonio Vivaldi String Concerto in d, R 128 Chicago Baroque Ensemble

Evaristo Dell'Abaco Concerto in G a piu istrumenti, Op 6/5 Concerto Koln

Giovanni Ristori Oboe Concerto in E-Flat Albrecht Mayer, ob; I Musici de Roma

Alessandro A. Scarlatti Aria, Gia` il sole dal Gange Cecilia Bartoli, ms; Gyorgy Fischer, p

Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio #5 in E, Op 83 Borodin Trio

Francis Poulenc Improvisations Lucille Chung, p

Darius Milhaud Chamber Symphony No. 2, Pastorale (1918) Sinfonia Orch Of Chicago/Barry Faldner

Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'ete Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Germaine Tailleferre Pastorale in D (1919) Josephine Gandolfi, p

Germaine Tailleferre Pastorale (1942) Marcia Eckert, p; Ruth Ehrlich, v

Antonin Dvorak Violin Concerto in a minor, Op. 53 Philippe Graffin, v; Johannesburg Phil/Michael Hankinson

Italian Anon 16th c Fantasia Jacob Heringman, l

Gabriel Faure Pavane, Op 50 Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Gabriel Faure Masques et Bergamasques, Op 112 Nicolai Gedda, t; Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 Kenneth Gilbert, hc

Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 Philharmonia Orch/Otto Klemperer

Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude, Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier (Dearest Jesus, We Are Here) BWV 706 Wolfgang Rubsam, organ

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Ricardo Castro Intermezzo Oriental Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in Bb, D.485 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970) Pablo Casals

Astor Piazzolla Suite for Oboe and String Orchestra Andres Spiller, oboe Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina

Joaquin Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D (Concierto para piano y orquesta en D) Daniel Blanch, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Perez

Fernando Sor Fantaisie, Op. 54bis Manuel Barrueco, Franco Platino, guitars

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 7 in D, Op. 10, No. 3 Claudio Arrau, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Melancholy Odekhiren Amaize, baritone; David Korevaar, piano

Adam Eccleston, flute; Monica Ohuchi, piano

Frederic Chopin: Piano Puzzler: Two civil rights songs ("We Shall...") in the style of Chopin Contestant: Ted Fisher calling from Belgrade, Serbia

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas Decca 417584 Music: 4:14

Errollyn Wallen: Horseplay Continuum Ensemble Philip Headlam, conductor

Steven Banks: Come As You Are: Movement 3 Strength of My Life Steven Banks, saxophone; Lara Downes, piano

Bela Bartok: Viola Concerto: Movements 3-4 Jordan Bak, viola; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

Steven Banks: As I Am Steven Banks, baritone saxophone; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Spoleto Festival USA Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Concert Record Date: 5/31/2022

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto No. 23 in A major for Piano and Orchestra, K. 488 Ingrid Fliter, piano; Minnesota Orchestra; Thomas Sondergard, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Patrick Doyle: Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire: Suite (2005)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Jewel Song (1859)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals (1886)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 2024 - Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts as we meet five talented young musicians and hear their remarkable performances from the classical cannon

Laura Jin, 10, Violin, from New York, NY La Clochette, Op. 7 by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840), arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Quincy Eby, 17, Viola, from Englewood, NJ Excerpts from Sonata for Viola and Piano - I. Impetuoso by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979)

William Ge, 16, Piano, from Chester Springs, PA Mazurkas, Op. 59, No. 2 and 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Piano Sonata No.7 in C major, K.309 - I. Allegro con spirito by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Orli Shaham, piano

Juhee Kim, 17, Viola, from Palisades Park, NJ (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Excerpts from Sonata for Viola and Piano No. 2 in E-flat major, Op. 120 No. 2 - III. Andante con moto - Allegro by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Danial Hendi, 16, Piano, from Princeton, NJ Transcendental Etude No. 10 in F minor "Appassionata" by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Piano Sonata No.10 in C major, K.330 - I. Allegro moderato by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Orli Shaham, piano

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll (1893)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini (1863)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 4 in d (1874)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Amy Beach: Piano Trio (1938)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts

GTMF Orchestra /Donald Runnicles – A Scottish Chapel

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture

Felix Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 3 in a Op 56 'Scottish'

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano

Ferruccio Busoni: Variations on a Finnish Folksong ‘Kultaselle’

Béla Bartók: Rhapsody No. 1

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata in e Op 38

Preview: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Movement 1 from String Quartet in d K 421--St. Lawrence String Quartet

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Television Musicals (Part 1) - A fascinating topic; musicals actually created for TV by such major writers as Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter and Jule Styne

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)

Zoltán Kodály: Peacock Variations (1939)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Jaime Martín, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin

Dai Wei: Invisible Portals (2022)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64

Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony No. 41 ‘Jupiter’

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 ‘Bear’—Christoph Perick, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Joseph Monticello, flute; Debra Nagy, oboe and direction; Clay Zeller-Townson, bassoon; Julie Andrijeski & Shelby Yamin, violins; Rebecca Landell, viola da gamba and cello; Mark Edwards, harpsichord (recorded April 14, 2024) Vivaldi

Giovanni Antonio Guido: Presto

Antonio Vivaldi, arr. Debra Nagy: Autumn

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Concerto for flute, oboe, violin, bassoon and continuo,Op. 37 no. 6

Vivaldi, arr. Nagy: Winter

Jean Philippe Rameau, arr. Nagy: Selections from Platée, Les Indes Galantes, and Pièces de Clavecin

Vivaldi, arr. Nagy after Jean-Jacques Rousseau: Spring

23:22 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

John Musto: Litany (1987)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Duke Ellington: Melancholia (1953)

William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)

