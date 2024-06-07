WCLV Program Guide 06-09-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March (1590)

William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices (1594)

Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' (1611)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Marry Me – Or, if you’re otherwise inclined, at least enjoy this collection of nifty nuggets appropriate to June nuptials.

WILLIAM LLOYD WEBBER: Nuptial March, fr 3 Recital Pieces –Jane Watts (1877 Willis/ Salisbury Cathedral) Priory 616

RALPH VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Rhosymèdre.

GERALD FINZI (arr. Brunelle): My lovely one, fr Wedding Anthem –Philip Brunelle (1981 Holtkamp/Plymouth Congregational Church, Minneapolis, MN)

TRADITIONAL (arr. Idenstam): Wedding March after Pekkos Per –Gunnar Idenstam (1992 Ruffatti/Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA)

OSKAR MERIKANTO: Wedding Hymn –Jan Lehtola (1916 Walcker/Reformed Church, Doesburg, Netherlands)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAÉNS: Bénédiction nuptial, Op. 9 –Andrew-John Smith (1846 Cavaillé-Coll/La Madeleine, Paris, France)

FRANZ LISZT: Sposalizio, fr Annés de pelerinage II –Diederik Blankesteijn (1831 Bätz/Utrecht Domkirk, Netherlands)

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Marche Nuptiale, fr Conte d’Avril, Op. 64 --Ben van Oosten (1889 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sernin Basilica, Toulouse, France)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Evening Prayer – Aspects of evening prayer, as expressed through sacred choral and organ music.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 in a (1728)

Georg Muffat: Florilegium Primum: Suite No.7 'Constancy' (1695)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Fela Sowande: Akinla from 'African Suite' (1955)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue 'Eroica' (1802)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 'Sinfonia espansiva' (1911)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 44 in E (1797)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Honstein: Soul House: Copper Beech Hub New Music

Richard Wagner: Prelude & Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde, WWV 90 Felicia Moore, soprano; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mathew Neeley calling from Goleta, California

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 "Appassionata" Movement 1 Allegro assai Andrew von Oeyen, piano

Takuma Itoh: Wavelengths Hub New Music

Alexander Glazunov: String Quartet No. 5 Movement 2: Scherzo St. Petersburg String Quartet

Carlos Salzedo: Ballade Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Henriette Renie: Danse des Lutins Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda Suite, Op. 57a, Movement 9 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Marius Flothuis: Pour le tombeau d’Orphee danse elegiaque pour harpe seule Op. 37 Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Gabriel Faure: Impromptu Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 in A minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Barbara Hannigan, conductor; Aphrodite Patoulidou, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/11/2023

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E minor ‘Mourning’

Claude Vivier: Lonely Child

György Ligeti: Lontano for Orchestra

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration Op 24

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024

We’re sharing an array of music of varying flavors ranging from a playful performance of Cassadó to a modern piano work inspired by the city of Las Vegas and a fiery piece performed on erhu. We also meet a teen composer and reflect on the healing power of music.

Mira Kardan, 17, Cello, from Los Angeles, CA Dance of the Green Devil by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)

Kate Shao, 15, Piano, from Albuquerque, NM Viva! Vegas: Show City, Show Girl by Hiromi (b. 1979)

Daniel De La Cruz, 17, Viola, from Laguna Niguel, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Myrthen, Op. 25, No. 1. Widmung, arr. for viola and piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Song Without Words Op. 30 No. 1 in E flat major by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Soomin Oh, 15, Flute, from Austin, TX Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major - I. Allegro cantabile by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989)

Mary Brook Hartmann, 17, Cello, from Sugar Land, TX Behind the Barrier for Solo Cello by Mary Brook Hartmann (b. 2006)

Brian Zhu, 17, Erhu, from Andover, MA The Sun Shines on Tashkurgan by Chen Gang (b.1935) performed by Brian Zhu, erhu, and Peter Dugan, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat 'Romantic' (1874)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Careless Carols; Salmo de Alabanza (2012; 2010) — San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond.

Jeffrey Rathbun: 3 Diversions for 2 Oboes (1987) — Jeffrey Rathbun, John Mack, oboes

Stephen T. Griebling: String Quartet — Emma Shook, Rachel Englander, violins; Laura Shuster, viola; Kent Collier, cello

Loris Chobanian: Armenian Rhapsody — Regina Mushabac, cello; BW Symphonic Winds/Dwight Oltman, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Derelict Paradise: Homelessness and Urban Development in Cleveland, Ohio with Daniel R. Kerr, author and associate professor of history at American University

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Nocturne (1904)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)