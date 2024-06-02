WCLV Program Guide 06-01-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

05:55:37 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1783) Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 4:46

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:01:00 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl Live from Brevard Music Center (1957)

06:12:46 Enrique Granados Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano; Decca 001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA Red Seal 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742

07:57:38 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9 (1615) Empire Brass Telarc 80204 2:48

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor Album: Adagio - Mischa Maisky DG 435781 Music: 4:29

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:40

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA Music: 10:40

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor Album: STRAVINSKY, I.: Rite of Spring (The) VoxBox Music: 8:20

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 Espressivo! Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL Music: 18:50

08:58:54 Aaron Copland: Sentimental Melody (1926) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 1:30

Franz Liszt: from 28 Grandes etudes de Paganini, S. 141: No. 3 in G-Sharp Minor "La campanella" Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Album: Crossing Spheres: Works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, and Tchaikovsky Genuin 17475 Music: 4:31

Dorothy Howell: Koong Shee Ballet Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland Music: 25:50

Franz Liszt, arr. Kanengiser, Minei: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 9:24

Friedrich Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 in D minor for 3 violins, Op. 2 Dae Hee Ahn, Rachel Ostler, Sissi Zhang, violins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 6:49

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:31 Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 6:02

10:11:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 8 in a K 310 (1778) Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 18:12

10:31:27 Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat Op 6 (1892) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447109 23:56

10:57:23 John Bull: Lord Lumley's Galliard (1600) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 1:51

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:32 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 7 in C 'Noon' (1761) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 25:18

11:34:49 Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture (1802) Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

11:45:59 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907) Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 9:13

11:56:49 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2022

We’ll hear the adrenaline-filled performances taking place at the 37th Annual Irving M. Klein International String Competition, meet the players, hear from the jury, and of course, learn who wins. Violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Peter Dugan co-host this portrait of one of our country’s top competitions for young players.

Hayoung Choi, violin, 20, from Daejeon, South Korea performs excerpt from Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Jacques Forestier, violin, 17, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada performs excerpt from Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, Allegro Moderato by Jean Sibelius (1865-1957)

Emily Hwang, viola, 16, from Palo Alto, California performs Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, VWV 1010, Sarabanda by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Han Lee, cello, 22, from the New York City area originally from Japan performs Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008, Courante by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andromeda Kepecs, 18, Woodside, CA. performs excerpt from Violin Concerto No. 2 BB117, Mvt 1 by Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

Jaewon Wee, 22, violin, South Korea performs Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Gaeun Kim, 20 from the New York City area originally from South Korea performs Excerpts from Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op.33 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

12:59:22 Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 2 Op 39 # 2 (1865) Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 1:17

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Cinderella, Massenet’s gorgeous setting of the classic fairy tale. This performance from 2022 features a stellar cast in the Met’s one-act version of the opera, sung in English. Isabel Leonard is the beloved heroine, starring opposite Emily D’Angelo as Prince Charming. They’re joined by Jessica Pratt as the Fairy Godmother, Laurent Naouri as Cinderella’s father, and Stephanie Blythe as everyone’s favorite villain – the imperious stepmother. Maestro Emmanuel Villaume leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Massenet’s enchanting score.

14:46 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:48:43 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 431653 8:03

14:57:15 Eugène d'Albert: Cinderella: Ball at the King's Palace (1924) MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 4:15

15:04:02 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' Op 37 # 6 (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 5:38

15:11:16 Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55 (1908) London Philharmonic Vernon Handley LPO 46 48:23

16:01:33 Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 33:20

16:36:15 Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846) London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras Mercury 434352 9:17

16:46:37 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 5:21

16:53:05 Alexandre Desplat: Coco Before Chanel (2009) Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 4:04

16:58:08 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 'Revolutionary' (1832) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4785437 2:41

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 2:15

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble (Capitol) 2:09

Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann (EMI 797464) 3:53

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:31

Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80251) 3:38

George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 8:20

George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 14:45

George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:11

George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 13:30

17:59:13 Leroy Anderson: Jazz Pizzicato (1938) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 1:53

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1965 On Stage and Screen

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Nonesuch 979151-2 Songs by Gershwin

00:00:54 00:02:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Sound of Music Julie Andrews RCA 66587-2 The Sound of Music -- Film Soundtrack

00:03:33 00:06:27 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do Re Mi Julie Andrews RCA 66587-2 The Sound of Music -- Film Soundtrack

00:10:36 00:03:45 R.Rodgers-S.Sondheim Do I Hear a Waltz? Elizabeth Allen Sony SK48206 Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast

00:14:40 00:03:18 John Kander-Fred Ebb A Quiet Thing Liza Minnelli RCA 09026-60821 Flora the Red Menace -- Original B'way Cast

00:18:39 00:03:36 David Heneker Half a Sixpence Tommy Steele RCA LS0-1110 Half a Sixpence -- Original B'way Cast

00:23:07 00:03:51 Anthony Newley-Leslie Bricusse Who Can I Turn To? Anthony Newley RCA 60321-2-RG The Roar of the Greasepaint… -- Original B'way Cast

00:27:26 00:02:45 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Man of La Mancha Richard Kiley MCA MCAD1672 Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast

00:30:55 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley MCA MCAD1672 Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast

00:33:35 00:01:40 Sammy Cahn-James Van Heusen Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong Julie Harris Angel ZDM7-65132 Skyscraper -- Original B'way Cast

00:35:52 00:02:01 Cole Porter Most Gentlemen Don't Like Love Kaye Ballard Painted Smiles LP-549 The Decline and Fall of the Entire World… -- Original Cast

00:37:55 00:02:29 Harold Rome It's Good to Be Alive Menasha Skulnik Masterworks B'way 8697-81366 The Zulu and the Zayda -- Original Cast

00:40:18 00:03:37 Harold Rome How Cold, Cold, Cole Ossie David Masterworks B'way 8697-81366 The Zulu and the Zayda -- Original Cast

00:44:04 00:04:41 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here Barbara Harris RCA 09026-60820 On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast

00:48:41 00:02:49 Burton Lane-Alan Jay Lerner On a Clear Day John Cullum RCA 09026-60820 On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast

00:51:47 00:01:13 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

00:53:04 00:03:52 Burton Lane-Alab Jay Lerner Filler: What Did I Have That I Don't Have? Barbara Harris RCA 09026-60820 On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:49 Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80498 11:35

19:16:34 Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 2 in A (1897) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553417 39:49

19:58:12 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 (1897) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – WDR Symphony Orchestra, Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor; Lucas and Arthur Jussen, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture to ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto in E for Two Pianos and Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev: Suites from ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos—Lucas & Arthur Jussen, pianos; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow conductor; Lakewood High School Symphonic Mixed Choir; Local 4 Music Fund ensemble

Craig Hella Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard

23:52:52 William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922) Kevin Deas, bass PostClassical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 559777 6:08

23:59:16 Daniil Trifonov: Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana' (2009) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4794970 1:48