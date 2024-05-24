WCLV Program Guide 05-27-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Percy Grainger The Duke of Marlborough Fanfare English Chamber Orch/Benjamin Britten

Percy Grainger I'm Seventeen Come Sunday Ambrosian Singers, English Chamber Orch/Benjamin Britten

Benjamin Britten Simple Symphony, Op. 4 Guildhall String Ensemble/Robert Salter

Dietrich Buxtehude Violin and Viola da gamba Sonata in g, Op 2/3 John Holloway, v; Jaap ter Linden, viga; Lars Ulrik Mortensen, hc

Benjamin Britten Sinfonia da Requiem, Op. 20 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Stefan Asbury

Henry Purcell Orpheus Britannicus John Mark Ainsley, t; Graham Johnson, p

Johannes Brahms Two Rhapsodies, Op 79 Glenn Gould, p

Johannes Brahms Horn Trio in E-flat, Op.40 Martin Hackleman, fh; Martin Beaver, v; Jane Coop, p

Claude Debussy Premiere rapsodie (Clarinet Rhapsody) Paul Meyer, cl; Lyon National Orch/Jun Markl

John Ireland First Rhapsody in f# (1906) John Lenehan, p

Henry Purcell King Arthur Les Arts Florissants/William Christie

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 35, Geist und Seele wird verwirret (Soul and Spirit) Vienna Concentus Musicos/Harnoncourt

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Sinfonia in D, Wq 183/1 Berlin Academy for Ancient Music

Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite in e minor, BWV 996 Julian Bream, g

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in a minor, Op. 56, Scottish Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Andrew Davis

Scottish Anon 17th c The Lady Margaret Wemyss Book Jakob Lindberg, l

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Percy Grainger The Immovable Do London Phil/Nicholas Braithwaite

Paul Bowles Concerto for Two Pianos, Winds, and Percussion Mark Clinton, Nicole Narboni, p's; Shepherd School Wind & Percussion Ens

Jacques Offenbach La Vie parisienne Luxembourg Radio TV Sym Orch/Kurt Redel

Jacques Offenbach Gaite Parisienne Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa

Leo Delibes Coppelia Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy

Leo Delibes Sylvia Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy

Auguste Franchomme Nocturne in G (after Chopin piano pieces) Anner Bylsma, vc; Lambert Orkis, p

Eduard Napravnik Notturno (La Reminiscence de Chopin) Jonathan Plowright, p

Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Pieces, Op. 72 Vladimir Leyetchkiss, p

Mily Balakirev Suite in d on Pieces by Chopin USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat, Op. 11 Radovan Vlatkovic, fh; English Chamber Orch/Jeffrey Tate

Alois Strohmayer Veilchen-Polka Vienna Schrammel Quartet

Johannes Brahms Piano Pieces, Op 118 London Brass

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Ovid Symphony, The Four Ages of the World CBC Vancouver Orch/John Avison

Charles-Valentin Alkan Grande Sonate: Les Quatre Ages, Op 33 Marc-Andre Hamelin, p

Georges Bizet L'Arlesienne Suite No. 1 French National Orch/Seiji Ozawa

Pierre Phalese Laroque Gaillarde Renaissonics

06:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with Sam Petrey

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra (1893)

George Gershwin: Gershwin Song-book (1932)

Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960)

07:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

Gerard Schwarz: Above and Beyond (2012)

George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

08:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with Mark Satola

Roy Harris: The Girl I Left Behind Me from Symphony No. 4 (1939)

Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896)

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

Aaron Copland: Emblems (1965)

09:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Pops on the March (1981)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 2 in C (1953)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Méhul's Overture 'Young Henry's Hunt' (1861)

10:00 SPECIAL Fur, Feathers, and Flutes with Jillene Khan

Do our pets have a special connection with Classical music? We think so! On Fur, Feathers, and Flutes, you'll hear stories of composers who loved their pets along with music inspired by their furry friends. You'll also meet an opera-loving parrot, curious Classical-loving cats, and you'll hear how Classical music helps train canines, as we celebrate the love we have for our special companions and their connection to music.

11:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with John Simna

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Dan Locklair: Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

13:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with John Mills

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva (1960)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

14:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Morton Gould: American Ballads (1976)

George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America (1919)

15:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with Rob Grier

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)

Scott Joplin: A Treemonisha Sampler (1911)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra (1941)

Bernard Herrmann: For the Fallen (1943)

16:00 SPECIAL Fur, Feathers, and Flutes with Jillene Khan

17:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

18:00 MUSIC for MEMORIAL DAY with Bill O’Connell

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e ‘Nordic’ (1923)

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Daniel Dorff: Meditation at Perkiomen Creek (2021)

Michael Giacchino: Medal of Honor Suite (1999)

George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 in d 'Jullien' (1853)

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto (1944)

Florence Price: Andante from String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

William Grant Still: I Feel Like My Time Ain't Long (1954)

Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)

Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song (1913)

Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs a (1921)