WCLV Program Guide 05-12-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Dmitri Shostakovich Golden Mountains, Op. 30a (1936) Russian Phil/Thomas Sanderling DG 4776111 5:20

Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto in D, G 483 Sol Gabetta, vc; Orch/Andres Gabetta

Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Trio No. 2 in e, Op. 67 Beaux Arts Trio

Alexander Scriabin Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Vanessa Benelli Mosell, p

Georg Philipp Telemann Twelve Solo Flute Fantasias Jean-Louis Beaumadier, piccolo

Georg Philipp Telemann Trumpet & Two-Oboe Concerto in D Wolfgang Basch, tr; Ens

Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata in A, BWV 1032 Marina Piccinini, f; Brasil Guitar Duo

Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude, Komm, susser Tod (Come, sweet death) BWV 478 Anna Christiane Neumann, p

Frank Bridge Rhapsody for Orchestra, Enter Spring BBC Welsh National Orch/Richard Hickox

English ANON This Merry Pleasant Spring Julianne Baird, s, Ronn Mcfarlane, l

Francis Poulenc Trois mouvements perpetuels (1918) Aleck Karis, p

Francis Poulenc Elegie (in memory of Dennis Brain) David Jolley, fh; Samuel Sanders, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat, K. 495 Dennis Brain, horn; Philharmonia Orch/Herbert Von Karajan

Flanders/Swann Ill Wind (after Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 4) Michael Flanders, br, Donald Swann, p

Alexander Scriabin Romance Meir Rimon, fh; Israel Phil/David Amos

Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde Christine Brewer, s; Atlanta Sym Orch/Donald Runnicles

Italian ANON 17th c Rossignol Piffaro (Renaissance Band)

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Carl Loewe Song, Turmwachter Lynceus, zu den Fussen der Helena, Op 9/2 Juliane Banse, s; Franz Hawlata, b; Helmut Deutsch, p

Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 1 in g minor, Op. 26 Rachel Barton Pine, v; BBC Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Litton

Carl Loewe Song, Ich hab' im Traume geweinet, Op 9/6 Juliane Banse, s; Franz Hawlata, b; Helmut Deutsch, p

Percy Grainger Molly on the Shore Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p

John Alden Carpenter Symphony #2 (revised 1947) Ukraine National Sym Orch/John McLaughlin Williams

John Alden Carpenter Diversions Denver Oldham, p

Henri Kling Two Little Finches Royal Marines School of Music Band/Paul Neville

Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in D, Op. 10, No. 3, R. 428, The Goldfinch Dan Laurin, r; Bach Collegium Japan

Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in A, R 335, Nightingale Giuliano Carmignola, v; Sonatori de la Gioiosa Marca

Camille Saint-Saens Piano Trio No. 1 in F, Op. 18 David Golub, p; Mark Kaplan, v; Colin Carr, vc

Michel Corrette Tambourins Jean-Maurice Capt, ob; Daniel Meylan, o (Abbey de Romainmotier, Swtzrlnd)

Albert Roussel Impromptu, Op 21 Susanna Mildonian, h

Frederic Chopin Impromptu no.1 in A-flat, Op.29 Alexander Brailowsky, p

Frederic Chopin Impromptu no.2 in F-sharp, Op.36 Yundi Li, p

Frederic Chopin Impromptu no.3 in G-flat, Op.51 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Frederic Chopin Fantaisie-Impromptu in c-sharp minor, Op.66 Murray Perahia, p

Franz Berwald Symphony #1 in g, Sinfonie serieuse Royal Phil/Ulf Bjorlin

Bo Linde Two Songs Anne Sofie von Otter, ms, Bengt Forsberg, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Carl Reinecke: Cavatina from Serenade for Strings (1896)

Gabriel Fauré: Messe Basse (1906)

Alonso Lobo: Missa 'Beata Dei genetrix Maria' (1602)

Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: San Francisco, Here We Come (Again) - A preview of some instruments to be featured during the upcoming American Guild of Organists Convention (June 30-July 4), and some others, too

RON NELSON: Pebble Beach Sojourn (premiere) Festival Brass & Percussion Ensemble/Denis de Coteau; Carole Terry (1975 Ruffatti/St Mary’s Cathedral) PD Archive (r. 1984)

HEINRICH SCHEIDEMANN: Galliard in D Robert Bates (1995 Fritts) & David Yearsley (1984 Fisk/Memorial Church, Stanford University) LOFT 1008

JOHN KNOWLES PAINE: Larghetto, fr 2 Preludes, Op. 19 Robert Bates (1901 Murray Harris/Memorial Church, Stanford University)

LOUIS CLAUDE DAQUIN: Noël No. 1 sur les jeux d’anches Robert Bates (2004 Fisk/Memorial Church, Stanford University) Loft 1004

ERNEST BLOCH: Wedding March No. 1 Rodney Gehrke (1904 Los Angeles Art Organ/Temple Sherith Israel)

RICHARD PURVIS: Fantasy on Ton-y-Botel Tom Hazleton (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral) PD Archive (r. 9/7/03)

CHRISTOPHER PUTNAM: Evensong Improvisation.

LEO SOWERBY: Nun dimittis in D Grace Cathedral Choir/John Fenstermaker; Christopher Putnam (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral) Gothic 49106

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue No. 1 on B-A-C-H, Op. 60 –Catharine Crozier (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Cathedral) Delos 3090

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mothers’ Day - The annual celebration of Mothers’ Day gives us the opportunity to listen to sacred music focusing on human love, as well as honoring Mary, Mother of Jesus. Join Peter DuBois for this feast of music

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C (1725)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Miserere (1685)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti (1743)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Antonín Dvorák: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1880)

Charles Ives: Songs My Mother Taught Me (1895)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1945)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Mother-in-Law' (1956)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: "For Children," Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1: No. 6: Hey, Tulip, Tulip!; No. 25: Laszlo Feher Stole a Horse; No. 26: Go Round, Sweetheart, Go Round; No. 20: Drinking Song; No. 10: Walachian Game; No. 21 Parsley and Celery Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar

Duke Ellington: Night Creature Courtney Bryan, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Austin Hooper calling from Waco, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 18 "The Hunt" Movement 2 Scherzo Jonathan Biss, piano

Bela Bartok: Contrasts for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Sz. 111 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Tommaso Lonquinch, clarinet; Kristin Lee, violin Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (Excerpt - Adagio) Michelle Cann, piano; New York Youth Symphony; Michael Repper, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine Avery Gagliano, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Florence Price: The Deserted Garden for Viola and Harp Jessica Oudin, viola; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp (of The Merian Ensemble) ASO Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Gabriel Faure: Nocturne No. 4 Avery Gagliano, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

George Frideric Handel: Selections from Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E Major, HWV 430 Avery Gagliano, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Elim Chan, conductor; James Ehnes, violin

Elizabeth Ogonek: Moondog (2022) [world premiere of an SFS Commission]

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor Op 63

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 ‘Rhenish’—Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christoph Sietzen, percussion – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/7/2023

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A K 201

Johannes Maria Staud: Whereas the Reality Trembles [World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Hubert von Goisern: Improvisation on the song ‘Jodler für Willi’ (encore)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 – Nashville, TN - Grammy Award-winning bass player Victor Wooten joins us this week as we celebrate great music out of Nashville, Tennessee! A teen violinist performs a marvelous work by contemporary composer Daniel Bernard Roumain. We hear a joyful Beethoven Piano Sonata performed by a 16-year-old pianist and a talented teen flutist plays a Bach Sonata.Victor Wooten and Peter join an up-and-coming teen bluegrass mandolin player – who recently had his debut at the Grand Ole Opry – on a toe-tapping tune written by our young guest.Finally, we meet the drum major from Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands and hear a selection from their Grammy Award-winning album. Buckle up for this exciting musical journey!

Jasper Sewell, 18, Violin, from Chattanooga, TN Filter by Daniel Bernard Roumain (b. 1971 (4:30)

Katie Wang, 16, Piano, from Brentwood, TN Piano Sonata No. 11 in B-Flat Major, Op. 22: I. Allegro con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (6:00)

Wyatt Ellis, 14, Mandolin, from Maryville, TN Whites Creek by Wyatt Ellis (b. 2009) (3:08) with Victor Wooten, bass, and Peter Dugan, piano

Classical Thump by Victor Wooten (b. 1964) , performed by Victor Wooten

Aarushi Kumar, 17, Flute, from Nashville, TN Sonata in G Minor for Flute and Piano, BWV 1020 - II. Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (2:32)

Reimagination of Sonata in G Minor for Flute and Piano, BWV 1020 - II. Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (2:32) with Victor Wooten, bass, and Peter Dugan, piano

Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands Jesus Loves Me by William B. Bradbury (1816-1868) (3:06)

Classical Thump by Victor Wooten (b. 1964), performed by Victor Wooten

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f (1925)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Incidental Music (1823)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Four Piano Miniatures Randall Fusco, piano

Margi Griebling Haigh: From a Train Window Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Dane Mather, cello

Lorenzo Salvagni: Sonata in G Minor Malina Rauschenfels, cello; Lorenzo Salvagni, piano

Stephen T. Griebling: Tritonus Randall Fusco, piano

Stephen Stanziano: Suite for Flute and Guitar Linda White, flute, Robert Gruca, guitar

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - JUST ACTION: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law - Leah Rothstein

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Agnus Dei (1749)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'