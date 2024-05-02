© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Video Game Symphony at the Maltz PAC

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published May 2, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT
Video Game Symphony

[Airdate: May 3, 2024]

The Video Game Symphony is a newcomer to Northeast Ohio's musical landscape — an ensemble dedicated to the performance of symphonic music from video games. Coming up on May 4, they are presenting a concert at the Maltz Performing Arts Center featuring favorites from The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros, and more. WCLV's John Mills spoke with the ensemble's founders, Andy Keller and Jaclyn Kurtz, about the upcoming concert.

Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Maltz Performing Arts Center (also livestreamed)
Free tickets required
John Mills
