Jason Vieaux with BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published May 2, 2024 at 9:34 AM EDT
[Airdate: May 2, 2024]

This weekend, the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra concludes their fourteenth season with a concert featuring guitarist Jason Vieaux. The program includes a concerto by Antonio Vivaldi as well as the Cleveland premiere of Avner Dorman's How to Love. WCLV's John Mills welcomed Vieaux into the studio to preview this program.

Vieaux Plays Vivaldi
Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 pm
Church of the Covenant
11205 Euclid Avenue (in University Circle)

Vivaldi: Concerto in D, RV 93
Avner Dorman: How to Love for guitar and strings
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
