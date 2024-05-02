Jason Vieaux with BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

[Airdate: May 2, 2024]

This weekend, the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra concludes their fourteenth season with a concert featuring guitarist Jason Vieaux. The program includes a concerto by Antonio Vivaldi as well as the Cleveland premiere of Avner Dorman's How to Love. WCLV's John Mills welcomed Vieaux into the studio to preview this program.

Vieaux Plays Vivaldi

Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 pm

Church of the Covenant

11205 Euclid Avenue (in University Circle)

Vivaldi: Concerto in D, RV 93

Avner Dorman: How to Love for guitar and strings

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7