WCLV Program Guide 04-22-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Scott Wendholt From Now One Times Past

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds My Truth

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Kenny Wheeler Gnu High Gnu Suite

Billy Childs The Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Joe Williams Everyday I Have The Blues Just A Dream

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Rusty Bryant Rusty Bryant Returns All Day Long

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine Petite musique terrienne

Bobo Stenson Spheres Communion psalm

Charles Lloyd The Call Amarma

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

James Moody and the Brass Figures The Moon Was Yellow

Billy Childs The Winds of Change The Great Western Loop

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance

Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand

Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

John Coltrane Lush Life Like Someone In Love

James Williams I Remember Clifford Shelly

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Art Blakey Album of the Year In Case You Missed It

Artemis In Real Time Lights Away From Home

Johnny Griffin Chicago, New York, Paris Without A Song

Carmen McCrae By Special Request Sometimes I'm Happy

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues for Brenda

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace

Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Ben Gillece Between the Bars Horizons

David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley

Chris Beck The Journey Ode To Mother Young

Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home

John Coltrane Blue World Blue World

John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner

W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny

Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)

Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude (1897)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 (1881)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3 (1717)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Henry Mancini: Victor/Victoria: Finale (1982)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem (1916)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March (1960)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elves' Hill' (1828)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Patrick Doyle: Henry V: Non nobis Domine (1989)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jonathan Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heichalos' (2017)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739)

Jonathan Leshnoff: Adagio 'Hod' from Guitar Concerto (2013)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

20:00 SPECIAL FOR EARTH DAY Five Minutes for the Earth with Yolanda Kondonassis & John Mills – In a program produced by WCLV, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis shares selections from her album Five Minutes for Earth and talks about the project and her foundation, Earth at Heart, which transforms the performance of Earth-inspired music into action toward various conservation goals.

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Paul Dukas: La Peri (1912)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

John Field: Nocturne No. 4 in A (1817)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in b (1788)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto (1914)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Clarice Assad: Dan as Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon (2014)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)