WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-22-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 22, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Scott Wendholt    From Now One      Times Past

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  My Truth

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

      Kenny Wheeler     Gnu High    Gnu Suite

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Joe Williams      Everyday I Have The Blues     Just A Dream

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project  Sketch 1 Truth Be Told for MLW

      Tina Brooks Minor Move  Minor Move

                  

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

      Rusty Bryant      Rusty Bryant Returns    All Day Long

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine    Petite musique terrienne

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     Communion psalm

      Charles Lloyd     The Call    Amarma

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   The Moon Was Yellow

      Billy Childs      The Winds of Change     The Great Western Loop

      Frank Morgan      Easy Living Three Flowers

                  

       John Scofield     Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

      James Carter      Present Tense     Shadowy Sands

      Jim Snidero Storm Rising      Reluctance

      Ray Baretto Homage To Art     Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Jazz Professors   Blues and Cubes   Blue Lamp

      Jazzmeia Horn     A Social Call     East of the Sun West of the Moon

      Benny Carter      3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions    This Love Of Mine

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Minors Only

      Nathan Borton     Each Step   Grantstand

      Moore/Berner      Amulet      The Man I Love

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Coltrane     Lush Life   Like Someone In Love

      James Williams    I Remember Clifford     Shelly

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Art Blakey  Album of the Year In Case You Missed It

      Artemis     In Real Time      Lights Away From Home

      Johnny Griffin    Chicago, New York, Paris      Without A Song

      Carmen McCrae     By Special Request      Sometimes I'm Happy

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Blues for Brenda

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Peace

                  

      Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke     They All Laughed

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      Ben Gillece Between the Bars  Horizons

      David Newman      Davey Blue  For Stanley

      Chris Beck  The Journey Ode To Mother Young

      Adonis Rose On the Verge      Shades Of Light

      Buck Clayton      Buck Clayton Special    U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

      Tina Brooks True Blue   Good Old Soul

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Empty Pockets

                  

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Neptune

      Marshall Gilkes   Waiting to Continue     Longing For Home

      John Coltrane     Blue World  Blue World

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Junco Partner

      W Muthspiel Rising Grace      Rising Grace

      T Stafford  Brotherlee Love   Petty Larceny

      Ella Fitzgerald   Cole Porter Songbook    Just One Of Those Things

      Joe Henderson     Inner Urge  Night And Day

      Marc Johnson      Shades of Jade    In 30 Hours

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune (1917)

Edmund Rubbra: Festival Overture (1947)

Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude (1897)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera (1875)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 3 (1881)

Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds (1882)

Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 3 (1717)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Henry Mancini: Victor/Victoria: Finale (1982)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem (1916)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787)

Frederick Delius: A Song of Summer (1931)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Let the Bright Seraphim (1743)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March (1960)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Lucio Silla: Overture (1772)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1767)

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elves' Hill' (1828)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Patrick Doyle: Henry V: Non nobis Domine (1989)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Eric Fenby: Overture 'Rossini on Ilkla Moor' (1938)

Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jonathan Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heichalos' (2017)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: But as for his people (1739)

Jonathan Leshnoff: Adagio 'Hod' from Guitar Concerto (2013)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

 

20:00 SPECIAL FOR EARTH DAY Five Minutes for the Earth with Yolanda Kondonassis & John Mills – In a program produced by WCLV, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis shares selections from her album Five Minutes for Earth and talks about the project and her foundation, Earth at Heart, which transforms the performance of Earth-inspired music into action toward various conservation goals.

 

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Paul Dukas: La Peri (1912)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

John Field: Nocturne No. 4 in A (1817)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in b (1788)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Walter Gross & Joseph Kosma: Tenderly & Autumn Leaves (1946/1945)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto (1914)

John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Clarice Assad: Dan as Nativas: Reflective Cancao (2008)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Stiltsville, mid afternoon (2014)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Johannes Brahms: Waldesnacht (1874)
