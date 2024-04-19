WCLV Program Guide 04-20-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Home Cookin’

Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Coltrane, Blue Train

Curtis Fuller, New Trombone, Transportation Blues

One for All, Big George, Chainsaw

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, So What

Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, Monk’s Dance

Martin Budde, Back Burner, Back Burner

Dan Pugach, Bianca, Tolerance

Altin Seneclar, Discover the Present, Maiden Voyage

Herbie Hancock, River, Nefertiti

Lynne Arriale, Being Human, Passion

Oah Haidu, Standards II, Someone to Watch Over Me

Nicole Glover, Plays, I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Coltrane, Straight Street

Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Azar

Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, Transfusion

Charles Lloyd, Ocean Trio, Jaramillo Blues

Charles Lloyd, Manhattan Stories, Sweet Georgia Bright

Freddie Hubbard, Backlash, Little Sunflower

Andy Ezrin, I Was Here, Grapes

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell Organ Grinder Swing Blues For J

Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Estate

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Dave Onderdonck Close Your Eyes Never Say Goodbye

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Chelsea Bridge

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now So In Love/The More I See You

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anira O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Blue Bossa

Charles Brown, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland, Clifford Solomon All My Life When the Sun Comes Out

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title

Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Gary Bartz, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth You Do Something to Me

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Jeremy Ragsdale, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Paul Romaine, Mark Simon, Jeff Jenkins, Mike Abbott, Alex Heitlinger, Gary Smulyan, Peter Sommer, John Gunther, Ron Miles, Greg Gisbert Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Marcus Roberts If I Could be With You Fascination

Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Oscar Pettiford, Shadow Wilson Introducing Kenny Burrell Now See How You Are

Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Regiald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio orchestra Jazz In Film Chinatown

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Oh Darling!

Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations Israel

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima Phil Woods Live Superwoman

Billy Rogers, Jeff Hirshfield, Dave Stryker The Guitar Artistry or Billy Rogers I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

Jimmy Smith, Stanley Turrentine, Kenny Burrell, Donald Bailey Midnight Special A Subtle One

Herb Ellils, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Way Out West

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Arturo Marquez Zarabandeo for Bb Clarinet & Piano Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano

Astor Piazzolla Cierra Tus Ojos y Escucha (Close your eyes and listen) Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano

Gustav Mahler Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano

Reynaldo Hahn L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano

Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano

Reynaldo Hahn Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909) Harmonie Ensemble Steven Richman

Adolfo Mejia Pequena suite para orquestra Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Francisco Rettig Orquesta Filarmonica

Emilio Murillo Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano

Emilio Murillo Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano

Emilio Murillo El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa (Carnival Procession)/ Por que te vas? (Why do you go?) Gabriela Montero, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Sarcasms, Op. 17 Gabriela Montero, piano Radio e Televisao de Portugal, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Portugal

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sana Sarfraz calling from Agoura Hills, CA

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale Movement 1March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Astor Piazzolla, arr. Leonid Desyatnikov: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Tessa Lark, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo Caprice, op. 6 Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Jessica Meyer: Go Big or Go Home Clay Melton, electric guitar; Zachary Cox, electric bass; Zach Brindle, drum set; ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX:

Chen Yi: "Memory" for Solo Violin Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

J. S. Bach: Sonata No. 1: III. Siciliana and IV. Presto Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen (1947)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Marshall Griffith: Mozart Opera Medley (2022)

Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - This week’s From the Top features a moving and sensitive performance of the music of Dvorak performed by a teenage cellist from Chicago, a young violinist from Washington, D.C. who loves to contemplate dark matter when he’s not practicing the music of Bach, a teenage trombone quartet made up of two sets of siblings and more.

Noah Chen, cello, 17, from Chicago, IL performs Lasst mich allein, Op. 82, B. 157, No.1 by Antonín Dvořák, host Peter Dugan, piano

The Bone Rangers trombone quartet featuring Owen Riordan, trombone, 16, from Dyer, IN; Deaglan Sullivan, trombone, 18, from Evergreen Park, IL; Padric Sullivan, trombone, 15, from Evergreen Park, IL; and Calleigh Riordan, bass trombone, 14, from Dyer, IN perform Excerpts from City of Arts and Sciences by David Faleris

Xuanyan Jessie Gong, piano 15, from Jericho, NY perform Moments Musicaux, Op. 16 No. 6 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Jeremy Foster, violin, 18, from Washington, DC perform Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001: Siciliana by J.S. Bach (1685 - 1750)

Taki Salameh, composer, 18, from Skokie, IL presents Piano Trio by Taki Salameh peformed by Geregana Haralampieva, violin; Samuel DeCaprio, cello and Thomas Weaver, piano

Peter Dugan, piano, performs Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with La Rondine, Puccini’s bittersweet opera about love in all its guises. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the courtesan Magda, who has a beautiful dream of love – but one that proves elusive. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman makes his network broadcast debut as Ruggero, a newcomer to Paris who falls in love with her. And another pair of Met debutantes, soprano Emily Pogorelc and tenor Bekhzod Davronov, are the pragmatic couple Lisette and Prunier. Speranza Scappucci conducts this lesser-known gem by Puccini, a captivating romance colored with a tinge of heartbreak.

15:47 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Dawn Upshaw - Here is a classical singer who gracefully crossed over to the Broadway songbook, with rapturous interpretations of music by Sondheim, Gershwin, Bernstein, Rodgers. Blitzstein and Vernon Duke

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Oregon Symphony, David Danzmayr, conductor; Andy Akiho, steel pans

Andy Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2—James DePreist, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)

Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)

Mikhail Antsev: Berceuse (1899)

Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)

Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)