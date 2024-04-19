WCLV Program Guide 04-20-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Home Cookin’
Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Coltrane, Blue Train
Curtis Fuller, New Trombone, Transportation Blues
One for All, Big George, Chainsaw
Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, So What
Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, Monk’s Dance
Martin Budde, Back Burner, Back Burner
Dan Pugach, Bianca, Tolerance
Altin Seneclar, Discover the Present, Maiden Voyage
Herbie Hancock, River, Nefertiti
Lynne Arriale, Being Human, Passion
Oah Haidu, Standards II, Someone to Watch Over Me
Nicole Glover, Plays, I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face
Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Coltrane, Straight Street
Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Azar
Chico Hamilton, Drumfusion, Transfusion
Charles Lloyd, Ocean Trio, Jaramillo Blues
Charles Lloyd, Manhattan Stories, Sweet Georgia Bright
Freddie Hubbard, Backlash, Little Sunflower
Andy Ezrin, I Was Here, Grapes
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell Organ Grinder Swing Blues For J
Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Alter Ego
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Estate
Joe Lovano, Scott Lee, Bob Meyer Viva Caruso O Sole Mio
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico, Dave Onderdonck Close Your Eyes Never Say Goodbye
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Chelsea Bridge
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale
Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now So In Love/The More I See You
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anira O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Blue Bossa
Charles Brown, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland, Clifford Solomon All My Life When the Sun Comes Out
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money In the Pocket
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title
Ingrid Jensen, George Colligan, Gary Bartz, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth You Do Something to Me
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind
Jeremy Ragsdale, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Paul Romaine, Mark Simon, Jeff Jenkins, Mike Abbott, Alex Heitlinger, Gary Smulyan, Peter Sommer, John Gunther, Ron Miles, Greg Gisbert Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Marcus Roberts If I Could be With You Fascination
Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Oscar Pettiford, Shadow Wilson Introducing Kenny Burrell Now See How You Are
Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Regiald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio orchestra Jazz In Film Chinatown
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Oh Darling!
Bill Evans, Paul Motian, Scott LaFaro Explorations Israel
Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima Phil Woods Live Superwoman
Billy Rogers, Jeff Hirshfield, Dave Stryker The Guitar Artistry or Billy Rogers I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face
Jimmy Smith, Stanley Turrentine, Kenny Burrell, Donald Bailey Midnight Special A Subtle One
Herb Ellils, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Perdido
Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Way Out West
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Arturo Marquez Zarabandeo for Bb Clarinet & Piano Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano
Astor Piazzolla Cierra Tus Ojos y Escucha (Close your eyes and listen) Jorge Montilla, clarinet; Hamilton Tescarollo, piano
Gustav Mahler Adagietto, from Symphony No. 5 Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Reynaldo Hahn Si mes vers avaient des ailes (Victor Hugo) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano
Reynaldo Hahn L'enamouree (Theodore Faullin de Banville) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano
Reynaldo Hahn To Chloris (Theophile de Vieau) Aïnhoa Arteta, soprano
Reynaldo Hahn Le Bal de Beatrice d'Este (1909) Harmonie Ensemble Steven Richman
Adolfo Mejia Pequena suite para orquestra Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Francisco Rettig Orquesta Filarmonica
Emilio Murillo Elvira (Gavota) Blanca Uribe, piano
Emilio Murillo Para Ti (danza) Blanca Uribe, piano
Emilio Murillo El trapiche (Bambuco) Claudio Calderón, piano; Cheto Hurtado, cuatro; David Pena, bass; Rafael Brito, tiple
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa (Carnival Procession)/ Por que te vas? (Why do you go?) Gabriela Montero, piano
Sergei Prokofiev: Sarcasms, Op. 17 Gabriela Montero, piano Radio e Televisao de Portugal, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Portugal
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sana Sarfraz calling from Agoura Hills, CA
Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale Movement 1March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano
Astor Piazzolla, arr. Leonid Desyatnikov: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Tessa Lark, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor
Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo Caprice, op. 6 Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Jessica Meyer: Go Big or Go Home Clay Melton, electric guitar; Zachary Cox, electric bass; Zach Brindle, drum set; ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX:
Chen Yi: "Memory" for Solo Violin Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
J. S. Bach: Sonata No. 1: III. Siciliana and IV. Presto Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen (1947)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Marshall Griffith: Mozart Opera Medley (2022)
Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from Sextet in C (1935)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - This week’s From the Top features a moving and sensitive performance of the music of Dvorak performed by a teenage cellist from Chicago, a young violinist from Washington, D.C. who loves to contemplate dark matter when he’s not practicing the music of Bach, a teenage trombone quartet made up of two sets of siblings and more.
Noah Chen, cello, 17, from Chicago, IL performs Lasst mich allein, Op. 82, B. 157, No.1 by Antonín Dvořák, host Peter Dugan, piano
The Bone Rangers trombone quartet featuring Owen Riordan, trombone, 16, from Dyer, IN; Deaglan Sullivan, trombone, 18, from Evergreen Park, IL; Padric Sullivan, trombone, 15, from Evergreen Park, IL; and Calleigh Riordan, bass trombone, 14, from Dyer, IN perform Excerpts from City of Arts and Sciences by David Faleris
Xuanyan Jessie Gong, piano 15, from Jericho, NY perform Moments Musicaux, Op. 16 No. 6 by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Jeremy Foster, violin, 18, from Washington, DC perform Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001: Siciliana by J.S. Bach (1685 - 1750)
Taki Salameh, composer, 18, from Skokie, IL presents Piano Trio by Taki Salameh peformed by Geregana Haralampieva, violin; Samuel DeCaprio, cello and Thomas Weaver, piano
Peter Dugan, piano, performs Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with La Rondine, Puccini’s bittersweet opera about love in all its guises. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the courtesan Magda, who has a beautiful dream of love – but one that proves elusive. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman makes his network broadcast debut as Ruggero, a newcomer to Paris who falls in love with her. And another pair of Met debutantes, soprano Emily Pogorelc and tenor Bekhzod Davronov, are the pragmatic couple Lisette and Prunier. Speranza Scappucci conducts this lesser-known gem by Puccini, a captivating romance colored with a tinge of heartbreak.
15:47 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)
Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)
Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864)
Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Dawn Upshaw - Here is a classical singer who gracefully crossed over to the Broadway songbook, with rapturous interpretations of music by Sondheim, Gershwin, Bernstein, Rodgers. Blitzstein and Vernon Duke
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Oregon Symphony, David Danzmayr, conductor; Andy Akiho, steel pans
Andy Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2—James DePreist, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)
Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)
Arvo Pärt: Für Alina (1976)
Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet 'Intimate Voices' (1909)
Mikhail Antsev: Berceuse (1899)
Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)
Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)