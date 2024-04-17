© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 17, 2024 at 6:32 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marc Copland      Someday     Nardis

      Wayne Shorter     JuJu  Deluge

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

      Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

      Joey DeFrancesco  Finger Poppin'    The Jody Grind

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway     Inside & Out      Love Walked In

                  

      Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective  Tomorrow is Not Promised      Weaver Of Dreams

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  PS (Post Script)

      Russell Malone    Black Butterfly   Sno' Peas

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Mitch's Lament

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Mood Indigo

      Herb Ellis/Ray Brown    After You've Gone Detour Ahead

      Tim Linn    Romance in Formosa      Long Ago And Far Away

      Phil Woods  Flash Weaver

      Clark Terry Swahili     Blues In My Room

                  

      Dmitry Baevsky    The Composers     Three Wishes

      Bruce Barth Dedication  Golden Glow

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

      George Cables     Maybeck Recital Hall    Bess You is my Woman Now

      Stan Getz   Poetry      A Night in Tunisia

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  The Creeper

      Duke Ellington    Ellington Indigos Tenderly

      Allen Toussaint   The Bright Mississippi  Just A Closer Walk With Thee

      Sonny Rollins     On Impulse  Blue Room

      Paul Bley   Bebop Lady Bird

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Pacá Por Juanito

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Ypsilon

      Dexter Gordon     Doin' Alright     I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Cantus Bradus

      Brad Mehldau      Day Is Done Day Is Done

      Big John Patton   Boogaloo    Milk and Honey

      Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

                  

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   The Way

      Darren Litze      My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Joe Henderson     Relaxin' At Camarillo   My One and Only Love

      Jimmy Rushing     And the Smith Girls     Shipwrecked Blues

      Gerald Wilson     Portraits   Paco

      Bobby Hutcherson  Dialogue    Ghetto Lights

      Mike Garrick      Cold Mountain     First Born

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Jaki Byard  Parisian Solos    Going Home Blues

                  

      Kenny Burrell     The Along Came Kenny    Maya's Dance

      Tommy Flanagan    Lady Be Good      Alone Too Long

      Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     Faith And Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Blue in Green

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Trio No. 3 (1798)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

John C. Heed: March 'In Storm and Sunshine' (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Miklós Rózsa: Rhapsody for Cello & Orchestra (1929)

Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12 (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1774)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture (1876)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' (1951)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 49 in b (1790)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Traditional: Little Red Bird
Arts & Culture