WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Marc Copland Someday Nardis
Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon
Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall
Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point
Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In
Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams
Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)
Russell Malone Black Butterfly Sno' Peas
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mitch's Lament
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mood Indigo
Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Detour Ahead
Tim Linn Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away
Phil Woods Flash Weaver
Clark Terry Swahili Blues In My Room
Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes
Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow
Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now
Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly
Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon
Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Cantus Bradus
Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done
Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey
Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way
Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait
Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love
Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues
Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco
Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights
Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born
Marc Copland Both/And Bookends
Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues
Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance
Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long
Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity
Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed
Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)
Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Trio No. 3 (1798)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
John C. Heed: March 'In Storm and Sunshine' (1885)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)
Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)
Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)
Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Miklós Rózsa: Rhapsody for Cello & Orchestra (1929)
Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12 (1778)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1774)
Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)
Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)
Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture (1876)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)
Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)
Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)
Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' (1951)
Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)
David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)
George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 49 in b (1790)
William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)
Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Traditional: Little Red Bird