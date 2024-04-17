WCLV Program Guide 04-18-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marc Copland Someday Nardis

Wayne Shorter JuJu Deluge

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Last Waltz For Levon

Alan Ferber Up High, Down Low Icefall

Joey DeFrancesco Finger Poppin' The Jody Grind

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Ruby Braff/Roger Kellaway Inside & Out Love Walked In

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)

Russell Malone Black Butterfly Sno' Peas

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mitch's Lament

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mood Indigo

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Detour Ahead

Tim Linn Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Phil Woods Flash Weaver

Clark Terry Swahili Blues In My Room

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now

Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Cantus Bradus

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done

Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey

Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets The Way

Darren Litze My Horizon Faded Portrait

Joe Henderson Relaxin' At Camarillo My One and Only Love

Jimmy Rushing And the Smith Girls Shipwrecked Blues

Gerald Wilson Portraits Paco

Bobby Hutcherson Dialogue Ghetto Lights

Mike Garrick Cold Mountain First Born

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Going Home Blues

Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance

Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long

Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Trio No. 3 (1798)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La finta giardiniera: Overture (1774)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

John C. Heed: March 'In Storm and Sunshine' (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Straussiana (1953)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Gloria from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo-Burleske from Symphony No. 9 (1910)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Miklós Rózsa: Rhapsody for Cello & Orchestra (1929)

Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 12 (1778)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1774)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture (1876)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat (1789)

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary: Waltz (1949)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz (1909)

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March 'Ave Caesar' (1951)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Allegro giocoso from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2 for 2 Pianos (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite (1879)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Act 3 Prelude (1845)

David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 49 in b (1790)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 (2012)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Traditional: Little Red Bird