WCLV Program Guide 04-17-2024

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli
Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye
Birmigham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance
Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!
Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes
Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate
Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine
Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me
Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro
Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream
Red Garland Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS
Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt
Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory
Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)
Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song
James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue
Robert Glasper Canvas Canvas
Buddy Tate Swinging Like Tate Rockin' Steve
Marcus Roberts The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue May Each Day
Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong Ella and Louis Under a Blanket of Blue
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Summer Nights
The Cookers Look Out Traveling Lady
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It Decision
Sonny Rollins Brass/Trio Grand Street
Steve Davis Correlations Newbie
Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Easy Peasy
Roger Kellaway I Was There Beyond the Sea
Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Ain't Misbehavin'
Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed The News and the Weather
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Blues And I
Modern Jazz Quartet Django Milano
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff
Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done
Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven
Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired
Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens
Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance (1927)
Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)
Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium (1575)
José Padilla: El relicario (1918)
Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag (1995)
Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser (1893)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)
Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)
George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)
Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 (1907)
Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1809)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)
Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' (1860)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)
Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Quintet in a (1855)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)
Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody (1911)
Paul Ben-Haim: Berceuse sfaradite (1945)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)
William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 in D (1774)
Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)
Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)
Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Naïs: Rigaudons (1748)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 (1910)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)
Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)
Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme (1992)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)
Jerrold Immel: Dallas: Theme (1978)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)
Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Frederic Hand: Cantiga de Santa Maria (1983)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in D (1785)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)
Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)
20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Debra Nagy, oboe; Alan Choo and Edwin Huizinga, violin; Nicole Divall, viola d’amore; Daphna Mor and Kathie Stewart, recorders
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in d minor for 2 Violins & Cello
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in C Major
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F Major for Oboe
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in e minor
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in d minor for Viola d’amore
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in G Major
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)
Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1992)
Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Bill Evans: Your Story (1980)
Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)
Traditional: The Water is Wide
Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)
Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)