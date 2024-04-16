© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-17-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 16, 2024 at 6:18 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Christian Jacob   New Standards Vol 5     A Ballad for Pete Candoli

      Art Pepper  Complete Village Vanguard Sessions  Goodbye

      Birmigham Seven   Just Passing Through    Ava's Dance

      Mark Masters      Priestess   Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

      Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings     Close Your Eyes

      Roberta Brenza    It's My Turn to Color   Estate

      Aaron Lington     Cape Breton Cape Breton

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

                  

      Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

      Peter Leitch      Trio/Quartet 91   Winter's Tale

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

      Woody Shaw  Rosewood    Theme For Maxine

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Dark one

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      The Unknown

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Someone To Watch Over Me

      Mike Murley Taking Flight     Zingaro

      Wycliffe Gordon   Boss Bones  Nica's Dream

                  

      Red Garland       Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis   Softly Baby

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      Cheatin'

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  K8 + BYUS

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Ubi Sunt

      Grant Stewart     More Urban Tones  You Go To My Head

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  What's Your Story Morning Glory

      Gregory Groover   The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2  My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Seely Street Song

      James Williams    Meet the Magical Trio   Lazybird

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     When Sunny Gets Blue

      Robert Glasper    Canvas      Canvas

      Buddy Tate  Swinging Like Tate      Rockin' Steve

      Marcus Roberts    The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      May Each Day

      Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong     Ella and Louis    Under a Blanket of Blue

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Summer Nights

      The Cookers Look Out    Traveling Lady

                  

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      Decision

      Sonny Rollins     Brass/Trio  Grand Street

      Steve Davis Correlations      Newbie

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Easy Peasy

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Beyond the Sea

      Marcus Printup    Nocturnal Traces  Ain't Misbehavin'

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Played/Composed      The News and the Weather

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      The Blues And I

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Django      Milano

                  

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    The Highland Bluff

      Steve Davis Getting' It Done  Gettin' It Done

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  So Tired

      Mike Jones  Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing   Watch What Happens

      Meredith D'Ambrosio     Echo of a Kiss    My Romance

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Every Breath You Take

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance (1927)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium (1575)

José Padilla: El relicario (1918)

Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag (1995)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser (1893)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)

Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 (1907)

Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1809)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' (1860)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Quintet in a (1855)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)

Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody (1911)

Paul Ben-Haim: Berceuse sfaradite (1945)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 in D (1774)

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)

Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Naïs: Rigaudons (1748)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 (1910)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme (1992)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

Jerrold Immel: Dallas: Theme (1978)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Frederic Hand: Cantiga de Santa Maria (1983)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in D (1785)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Debra Nagy, oboe; Alan Choo and Edwin Huizinga, violin; Nicole Divall, viola d’amore; Daphna Mor and Kathie Stewart, recorders

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in d minor for 2 Violins & Cello

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in C Major

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F Major for Oboe

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in e minor

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in d minor for Viola d’amore

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in G Major

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1992)

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Bill Evans: Your Story (1980)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Traditional: The Water is Wide

Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)
