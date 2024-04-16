WCLV Program Guide 04-17-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Christian Jacob New Standards Vol 5 A Ballad for Pete Candoli

Art Pepper Complete Village Vanguard Sessions Goodbye

Birmigham Seven Just Passing Through Ava's Dance

Mark Masters Priestess Dance Eternal Spirits Dance!

Allan Chase Dark Clouds with Silver Linings Close Your Eyes

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Estate

Aaron Lington Cape Breton Cape Breton

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Peter Leitch Trio/Quartet 91 Winter's Tale

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Woody Shaw Rosewood Theme For Maxine

Eric Jacobson Discover Dark one

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues The Unknown

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Someone To Watch Over Me

Mike Murley Taking Flight Zingaro

Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones Nica's Dream

Red Garland Red Garland Trio Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis Softly Baby

Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'

Walter Smith III Return to Casual K8 + BYUS

Ralph Towner At First Light Ubi Sunt

Grant Stewart More Urban Tones You Go To My Head

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 What's Your Story Morning Glory

Gregory Groover The Negro Spiritual Songbook Vol 2 My Souls Been Anchored (Rockin' Jerusalem)

Something Blue Personal Preference Seely Street Song

James Williams Meet the Magical Trio Lazybird

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue

Robert Glasper Canvas Canvas

Buddy Tate Swinging Like Tate Rockin' Steve

Marcus Roberts The Joy of Joplin The Entertainer

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue May Each Day

Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong Ella and Louis Under a Blanket of Blue

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Summer Nights

The Cookers Look Out Traveling Lady

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It Decision

Sonny Rollins Brass/Trio Grand Street

Steve Davis Correlations Newbie

Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Easy Peasy

Roger Kellaway I Was There Beyond the Sea

Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Ain't Misbehavin'

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed The News and the Weather

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Blues And I

Modern Jazz Quartet Django Milano

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff

Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done

Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired

Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens

Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 (1817)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in B-Flat (1738)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 in A-Flat (1837)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance (1927)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium (1575)

José Padilla: El relicario (1918)

Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag (1995)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser (1893)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Aragonaise (1875)

Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)

Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 (1907)

Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1809)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' (1860)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Raymond Scott: Boy Scout in Switzerland (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Harmoniemusik (1782)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Quintet in a (1855)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)

Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' (1888)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Assault on Beautiful Gorky (1951)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody (1911)

Paul Ben-Haim: Berceuse sfaradite (1945)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 57 in D (1774)

Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925)

Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Naïs: Rigaudons (1748)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 (1910)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 47 (1776)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme (1992)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod (1859)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

Jerrold Immel: Dallas: Theme (1978)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Frederic Hand: Cantiga de Santa Maria (1983)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in D (1785)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 3 in G (1811)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Debra Nagy, oboe; Alan Choo and Edwin Huizinga, violin; Nicole Divall, viola d’amore; Daphna Mor and Kathie Stewart, recorders

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in d minor for 2 Violins & Cello

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in C Major

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F Major for Oboe

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in e minor

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in d minor for Viola d’amore

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sinfonia in G Major

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1992)

Adolphus Hailstork: Epitaph for a Man Who Dreamed (1979)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Bill Evans: Your Story (1980)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Traditional: The Water is Wide

Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936)