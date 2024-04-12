WCLV Program Guide 04-14-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest 1959, When the Saints
Paul Desmond, Summertime, Samba with Some Barbeque
Paul Desmond – Modern Jazz Quartet, Paul Desmond and the Modern Jazz Quartet, East of the Sun
Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Piloo, Grooveland
Mike Clement, Hittin’ It, Cruisin’ High
Caesar Frazier , Live at Jazzcup, Thieves in the Temple
Emmet Cohen with Houston Person, Masters Legacy Vol 5, Why Not?
Allen Dennard, Flashback, The Oasis
Nick Finzer, Legacy, Fatback
J. J. Johnson – Wynton Marsalis, Tangence, For Dancers Only
J. J. Johnson, Tangence, Opus de Focus
J. J. Johnson, The Brass Orchestra, Gingerbread Boy
Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, The Jones Brothers
Thad Jones, Thad Jones, One More
David Gibson, Fellowship, Waiting for Patience
Sean Fyfe, Stepping Stones, See Ya!
Joel Haynes, The Return, The Return
Brandon Goldberg, Live at Dizzy’s, Compulsion
Chris Botti, Vol. 1, My Funny Valentine
Miles Davis, Bags’ Groove, Bags’ Groove
Buselli – Wallarab Orchestra, Gennett Suite, Tin Roof Blues/Chimes Blues
Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, My Secret Love
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Eric Alexander, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Bewitched/I Dream of Jeannie
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So
Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York
Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album the Touch of Your Lips
Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Anatomy of a Murder
Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Carson Smith, Larry Bunker Gerry Muliigan: The Original Quartet With Chet Baker I'm Beginning to See the LIght
Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Like Minds Question and Answer
Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, Marc Cohen, Dave Holland Think Before You Think When You're Smiling
Miles Davis, Barney Wilsen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Florence Sur les Champs Elysees
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Sophisticated Lady
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common It Happened n Monterey
Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now So In Love/The More I See You
Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes, Pat Metheny Like Minds Soon
Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gerswhin Strike Up the Band
Wynton Marsalis, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Herlin Riley Standard Time, volume 2 Intimacy Calling Yesterdays
Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You Arkansas Blues
Jimmy Smith, Stanley Turrentine, Kenny Burrell, Donald Bailey Midnight Special One O'Clock Jump
Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Eleanor Rigby
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together
Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jorge Rossy Anything Goes Still Crazy After All These Years
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Wynton Marsalis, Reginald Veal, Marcus Roberts, Herlin Riley Standard Time, volume 2 Intimacy Calling East of the Sun and West of the Moon
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Catch
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
Dexter Gordon, Bud Powell, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Dexter Gordon Ballads Willow Weep for Me
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris L.A. Breakdown
Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Sweet Rain
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Fungo
Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Larry Bunker, Carson Smith Gerry Mulligan: the Original Quartet with Chet Baker Jeru
Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 5 'I will magnify thee' (1718)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' (1723)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Console Comrades - To alleviate the insular aspect of the usual organ practice session, our players have invited some interesting friends to join them
ALESSANDRO MARCELLO: Concerto in c Manfred Wordtmann, saxophone; Hans-Martin Limberg (1955 Führer/St. Pantaleon Parish Church, Roxel, Germany)
JAN KOETSIER: Partita for Trumpet and Organ, Op. 14, no. 2 Joel Treybig, trumpet; Andrew Risinger (1969 Aeolian-Skinner/McAfee Concert Hall, Belmont University, Nashville, TN)
CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Andante for Horn and Organ Christopher Larkin, horn; Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (1915 Hill/All Hallows, Gospel Oak, London, England)
TAKASHI SAKAI: Fantasy for Mandolin & Organ, Op. 30 Sanae Onji, mandolin; Takashi Sakai (1978 Möller/Junshin Women’s College, Tokyo, Japan)
KRIPPNER & WALTON: Changes (Improvisation for Organ and Percussion) Sam Walton, percussion; Ronny Krippner (1988 Frobenius/All Saints Church, Kingston, England)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: April Birthdays - Some wonderful composers of sacred choral and organ music were born in April. We’ll celebrate Florence Price, Eleanor Daley, Bob Chilcott, AND the 125th birthday of Randall Thompson. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music (1739)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz in 5/8 Time (1893)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 'Celestial Gate' (1959)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 26 in D 'Coronation' (1788)
Jean-François Dandrieu: Rondeau (1720)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Darius Milhaud: La creation du monde, Op. 81 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Betty Oram calling from Brooklyn, New York
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut (Moonlight on the Ruins of a Temple) Seong-Jin Cho, piano
Eleanor Alberga: Shining Gate of Morpheus Sarah Grimes, violin; Cecilia Belcher, violin; Sam Bergman, viola; Katja Linfield, cello; Ellen Dinwiddie Smith, horn Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Arvo Part: Summa for String Quartet Chilingirian Quartet
Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel "Mirror in the Mirror" Soo Bae, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY
Valerie Coleman: Rubispheres for Flute, Clarinet, and Bassoon Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rienzi, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Golda Schultz, soprano
Daniel Kidane: Sun Poem
Jean Sibelius: Luonnotar - The Spirit of Nature Op 70
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/24/2024.
Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84
Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No.1 in C
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024 - How does ensemble size and instrumentation shape the listening experience? We hear from a 14-year-old violinist who feels passionately about music-making, meet a teen pianist who takes on Rachmaninoff, and hear Peter play Barber with a young cellist who speaks about the importance of a local music program in his life. Peter collaborates with a 16-year-old violinist on an elegant rag. We hear Poulenc's trio for oboe, bassoon, and piano and meet one of Texas’ premier high school orchestras who perform Shostakovich
Joshua Lee, 14, Violin, from Phoenix, AZ Excerpts from Paganiniana by Nathan Milstein (1904-1992)
Hannah Lui, 18, Piano, from Tucson, AZ Moment Musicaux Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)
Abraham Kim, 17, Cello, from Laveen, AZ (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor, Op. 6 - II. Adagio by Samuel Barber (1910-1981) (4:28)
French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 - VII. Gigue, performed by Peter Dugan
Jacqueline Rodenbeck, 16, Violin, from Tucson, AZ Graceful Ghost Rag by William Bolcom (b. 1938)
Hannah Cho, 16, Oboe, from Tustin, CA and Ariana Kim, 16, Bassoon, from Irvine, CA Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, FP 43 - III. Rondo by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)
Westwood Symphony Orchestra from Austin, TX Symphony No. 10, Op. 93 - II. Allegro by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)
Graceful Ghost Rag by William Bolcom (b. 1938, performed by Jacqueline Rodenbeck, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)
Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)
Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) Daniel Silver, clarinet; CIM New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond.
Jeffrey Mumford: to find in the glimmering air...a buoyant continuity of layering blue (2011) Julia Bruskin, cello
Frank Wiley: Portals of Light (2014) Jeffrey Heisler, alto saxophone; I-Chen Yeh, piano
H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 9 in C-sharp minor Maria Corley, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Paving the Way for Prosperity and Philanthropy - Panel: Margot Copeland, Todd McDonald, Vanessa Whiting
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)
Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus (1585)
Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)
Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)
John Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (1550)
Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass (1827)