WCLV Program Guide 04-14-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest 1959, When the Saints

Paul Desmond, Summertime, Samba with Some Barbeque

Paul Desmond – Modern Jazz Quartet, Paul Desmond and the Modern Jazz Quartet, East of the Sun

Ada Rovatti, The Hidden World of Piloo, Grooveland

Mike Clement, Hittin’ It, Cruisin’ High

Caesar Frazier , Live at Jazzcup, Thieves in the Temple

Emmet Cohen with Houston Person, Masters Legacy Vol 5, Why Not?

Allen Dennard, Flashback, The Oasis

Nick Finzer, Legacy, Fatback

J. J. Johnson – Wynton Marsalis, Tangence, For Dancers Only

J. J. Johnson, Tangence, Opus de Focus

J. J. Johnson, The Brass Orchestra, Gingerbread Boy

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, The Jones Brothers

Thad Jones, Thad Jones, One More

David Gibson, Fellowship, Waiting for Patience

Sean Fyfe, Stepping Stones, See Ya!

Joel Haynes, The Return, The Return

Brandon Goldberg, Live at Dizzy’s, Compulsion

Chris Botti, Vol. 1, My Funny Valentine

Miles Davis, Bags’ Groove, Bags’ Groove

Buselli – Wallarab Orchestra, Gennett Suite, Tin Roof Blues/Chimes Blues

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, My Secret Love

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Eric Alexander, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Bewitched/I Dream of Jeannie

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess There's a Boat That's Leaving Soon for New York

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album the Touch of Your Lips

Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Anatomy of a Murder

Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Carson Smith, Larry Bunker Gerry Muliigan: The Original Quartet With Chet Baker I'm Beginning to See the LIght

Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Like Minds Question and Answer

Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, Marc Cohen, Dave Holland Think Before You Think When You're Smiling

Miles Davis, Barney Wilsen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Florence Sur les Champs Elysees

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Sophisticated Lady

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common It Happened n Monterey

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now So In Love/The More I See You

Gary Burton, Chick Corea, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes, Pat Metheny Like Minds Soon

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gerswhin Strike Up the Band

Wynton Marsalis, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Herlin Riley Standard Time, volume 2 Intimacy Calling Yesterdays

Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You Arkansas Blues

Jimmy Smith, Stanley Turrentine, Kenny Burrell, Donald Bailey Midnight Special One O'Clock Jump

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Eleanor Rigby

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jorge Rossy Anything Goes Still Crazy After All These Years

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much in Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Wynton Marsalis, Reginald Veal, Marcus Roberts, Herlin Riley Standard Time, volume 2 Intimacy Calling East of the Sun and West of the Moon

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Catch

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Dexter Gordon, Bud Powell, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Dexter Gordon Ballads Willow Weep for Me

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris L.A. Breakdown

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Sweet Rain

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Fungo

Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker, Larry Bunker, Carson Smith Gerry Mulligan: the Original Quartet with Chet Baker Jeru

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 5 'I will magnify thee' (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Console Comrades - To alleviate the insular aspect of the usual organ practice session, our players have invited some interesting friends to join them

ALESSANDRO MARCELLO: Concerto in c Manfred Wordtmann, saxophone; Hans-Martin Limberg (1955 Führer/St. Pantaleon Parish Church, Roxel, Germany)

JAN KOETSIER: Partita for Trumpet and Organ, Op. 14, no. 2 Joel Treybig, trumpet; Andrew Risinger (1969 Aeolian-Skinner/McAfee Concert Hall, Belmont University, Nashville, TN)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS: Andante for Horn and Organ Christopher Larkin, horn; Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (1915 Hill/All Hallows, Gospel Oak, London, England)

TAKASHI SAKAI: Fantasy for Mandolin & Organ, Op. 30 Sanae Onji, mandolin; Takashi Sakai (1978 Möller/Junshin Women’s College, Tokyo, Japan)

KRIPPNER & WALTON: Changes (Improvisation for Organ and Percussion) Sam Walton, percussion; Ronny Krippner (1988 Frobenius/All Saints Church, Kingston, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: April Birthdays - Some wonderful composers of sacred choral and organ music were born in April. We’ll celebrate Florence Price, Eleanor Daley, Bob Chilcott, AND the 125th birthday of Randall Thompson. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies (1729)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music (1739)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo-fantaisie (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz in 5/8 Time (1893)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 'Celestial Gate' (1959)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 26 in D 'Coronation' (1788)

Jean-François Dandrieu: Rondeau (1720)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Darius Milhaud: La creation du monde, Op. 81 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Betty Oram calling from Brooklyn, New York

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut (Moonlight on the Ruins of a Temple) Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Eleanor Alberga: Shining Gate of Morpheus Sarah Grimes, violin; Cecilia Belcher, violin; Sam Bergman, viola; Katja Linfield, cello; Ellen Dinwiddie Smith, horn Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Arvo Part: Summa for String Quartet Chilingirian Quartet

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel "Mirror in the Mirror" Soo Bae, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY

Valerie Coleman: Rubispheres for Flute, Clarinet, and Bassoon Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rienzi, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Golda Schultz, soprano

Daniel Kidane: Sun Poem

Jean Sibelius: Luonnotar - The Spirit of Nature Op 70

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/24/2024.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No.1 in C

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024 - How does ensemble size and instrumentation shape the listening experience? We hear from a 14-year-old violinist who feels passionately about music-making, meet a teen pianist who takes on Rachmaninoff, and hear Peter play Barber with a young cellist who speaks about the importance of a local music program in his life. Peter collaborates with a 16-year-old violinist on an elegant rag. We hear Poulenc's trio for oboe, bassoon, and piano and meet one of Texas’ premier high school orchestras who perform Shostakovich

Joshua Lee, 14, Violin, from Phoenix, AZ Excerpts from Paganiniana by Nathan Milstein (1904-1992)

Hannah Lui, 18, Piano, from Tucson, AZ Moment Musicaux Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Abraham Kim, 17, Cello, from Laveen, AZ (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor, Op. 6 - II. Adagio by Samuel Barber (1910-1981) (4:28)

French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 - VII. Gigue, performed by Peter Dugan

Jacqueline Rodenbeck, 16, Violin, from Tucson, AZ Graceful Ghost Rag by William Bolcom (b. 1938)

Hannah Cho, 16, Oboe, from Tustin, CA and Ariana Kim, 16, Bassoon, from Irvine, CA Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, FP 43 - III. Rondo by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)

Westwood Symphony Orchestra from Austin, TX Symphony No. 10, Op. 93 - II. Allegro by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)

Graceful Ghost Rag by William Bolcom (b. 1938, performed by Jacqueline Rodenbeck, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Prelude and Vivace (1996) Daniel Silver, clarinet; CIM New Music Ensemble/Timothy Weiss, cond.

Jeffrey Mumford: to find in the glimmering air...a buoyant continuity of layering blue (2011) Julia Bruskin, cello

Frank Wiley: Portals of Light (2014) Jeffrey Heisler, alto saxophone; I-Chen Yeh, piano

H. Leslie Adams: Etude No. 9 in C-sharp minor Maria Corley, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Paving the Way for Prosperity and Philanthropy - Panel: Margot Copeland, Todd McDonald, Vanessa Whiting

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus (1585)

Henryk Górecki: Totus tuus (1987)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Fugue (1917)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

John Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (1550)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass (1827)