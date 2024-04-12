WCLV Program Guide 04-13-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jazz Defenders, Memory in Motion, The Long Haul
Brian Bromberg, LaFaro, Gloria’s Step
Michael Wolf, A Letter to Bill Evans, Nardis
Jeremy Pelt, Tomorrow’s Another Day, Amma is Here
Leigh Pilzer, Beatin’ the Odds, Last Year, Lost Year
Gerald Cannon, Live at Dizzy’s, Contemporary Focus
Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady
Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer, Complete Studio, Step Right Up
Nick Finzer, Legacy, Say When
Stan Getz – J. J. Johnson, At the Opera House, Blues in the Closet
Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye
Tony Monaco, Over and Over, Sailboat
Tom Harrell, Sail Away, Buffalo Wings
John Ellis, Carmen in Jazz, Seguidilla
Dayna Stephens. Closer Than We Think, E. S. P.
Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power, It’s All Right
Jeremy Pelt, Tomorrow’s Another Day, Earl J.
Dave Bayles, Live at the Uptowner, The Illusionist’s Sister
Willie Morris, Attentive Listening, Delusion of Understanding
Freddie Hubbard, Backlash, Echoes of Blue
Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Herzog
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lioinel Kramer Goin' Home Mimi
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely On the Sunny Side of the Street
Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth Live at the House of Tribes You Don't Know What Love Is
Charles Brown, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland All My Life Bad Bad Whiskey
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life A Day in the Life
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy
Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Bobby Timmons, Art Taylor, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon
Ellis Marsalis Duke In Blue Caravan
Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Solitude
Johnny Smith, Perry Lopez, Arnold Fishkin, Don Lamond Walk, Don't Run Sophisticated Lady
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, The Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing
Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Goin' Home
Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 How Insensitive
Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Escar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Aguas de Marco
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, The Jazz Sessions Something Cool
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind
Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, Divid Piltch Don't Smoke In Bed Get Out of Town
Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Alter Ego
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm
McCoy Tyner, John Patitucci, Jack deJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball
John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrrison John Coltrane Quartet Ballads Say It Over and Over Again
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Blue In Green
Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard What Is This Thing Called Love
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Carlos Chavez Toccata Claudia Coonce, oboe The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Gerardo Teissonniere, piano
Rodolfo Halffter Don Lindo de Almeria, suite, Op. 7b Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria Luis Herrera de la Fuente
Frederic Chopin Fantaisie in f, Op. 49 Vanessa Perez, piano
Roberto Sierra Boriken (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes
Ernesto Cordero Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Darius Milhaud: La creation du monde, Op. 81 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Betty Oram calling from Brooklyn, New York
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut (Moonlight on the Ruins of a Temple) Seong-Jin Cho, piano
Eleanor Alberga: Shining Gate of Morpheus Sarah Grimes, violin; Cecilia Belcher, violin; Sam Bergman, viola; Katja Linfield, cello; Ellen Dinwiddie Smith, horn Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Arvo Part: Summa for String Quartet Chilingirian Quartet
Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel "Mirror in the Mirror" Soo Bae, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY
Valerie Coleman: Rubispheres for Flute, Clarinet, and Bassoon Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rienzi, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-Flat 'Les adieux' (1810)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Irving Berlin: Puttin' on the Ritz (1927)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024 - How does ensemble size and instrumentation shape the listening experience? We hear from a 14-year-old violinist who feels passionately about music-making, meet a teen pianist who takes on Rachmaninoff, and hear Peter play Barber with a young cellist who speaks about the importance of a local music program in his life. Peter collaborates with a 16-year-old violinist on an elegant rag. We hear Poulenc's trio for oboe, bassoon, and piano and meet one of Texas’ premier high school orchestras who perform Shostakovich
Joshua Lee, 14, Violin, from Phoenix, AZ Excerpts from Paganiniana by Nathan Milstein (1904-1992) (4:25)
Hannah Lui, 18, Piano, from Tucson, AZ Moment Musicaux Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) (3:13)
Abraham Kim, 17, Cello, from Laveen, AZ (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor, Op. 6 - II. Adagio by Samuel Barber (1910-1981)
French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 - VII. Gigue, performed by Peter Dugan
Jacqueline Rodenbeck, 16, Violin, from Tucson, AZ Graceful Ghost Rag by William Bolcom (b. 1938)
Hannah Cho, 16, Oboe, from Tustin, CA and Ariana Kim, 16, Bassoon, from Irvine, CA Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, FP 43 - III. Rondo by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)
Westwood Symphony Orchestra from Austin, TX Symphony No. 10, Op. 93 - II. Allegro by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)
Graceful Ghost Rag by William Bolcom (b. 1938, performed by Jacqueline Rodenbeck, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with an operetta that’s been heard on countless festive occasions – and is celebrating a birthday of its own: Johann Strauss Junior’s Die Fledermaus. This broadcast celebrates the 150th anniversary of Strauss’s effervescent favorite in a performance from 1986 starring Kiri Te Kanawa – who recently marked the 50th anniversary of her Met debut. Te Kanawa leads a glorious cast, including Håkan Hagegård, Judith Blegen, and Tatiana Troyanos, in this romantic romp about pranks, disguises, and the power of champagne. Jeffrey Tate conducts the infectious, toe-tapping score.
15:55 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)
Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1966 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, and there's a lot of it including "Cabaret," "Mame," "Sweet Charity" and "I Do! I Do!"
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 2 in G (1865)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor
Bedrich Smetana: Má Vlast (complete)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 ‘Tragic’
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)
Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)
Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria (1600)