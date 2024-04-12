WCLV Program Guide 04-13-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jazz Defenders, Memory in Motion, The Long Haul

Brian Bromberg, LaFaro, Gloria’s Step

Michael Wolf, A Letter to Bill Evans, Nardis

Jeremy Pelt, Tomorrow’s Another Day, Amma is Here

Leigh Pilzer, Beatin’ the Odds, Last Year, Lost Year

Gerald Cannon, Live at Dizzy’s, Contemporary Focus

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady

Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer, Complete Studio, Step Right Up

Nick Finzer, Legacy, Say When

Stan Getz – J. J. Johnson, At the Opera House, Blues in the Closet

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, Never Can Say Goodbye

Tony Monaco, Over and Over, Sailboat

Tom Harrell, Sail Away, Buffalo Wings

John Ellis, Carmen in Jazz, Seguidilla

Dayna Stephens. Closer Than We Think, E. S. P.

Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power, It’s All Right

Jeremy Pelt, Tomorrow’s Another Day, Earl J.

Dave Bayles, Live at the Uptowner, The Illusionist’s Sister

Willie Morris, Attentive Listening, Delusion of Understanding

Freddie Hubbard, Backlash, Echoes of Blue

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Herzog

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lioinel Kramer Goin' Home Mimi

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely On the Sunny Side of the Street

Wynton Marsalis, Wessell Anderson, Eric Lewis, Kengo Nakamura, Joe Farnsworth Live at the House of Tribes You Don't Know What Love Is

Charles Brown, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland All My Life Bad Bad Whiskey

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life A Day in the Life

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Bobby Timmons, Art Taylor, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon

Ellis Marsalis Duke In Blue Caravan

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Solitude

Johnny Smith, Perry Lopez, Arnold Fishkin, Don Lamond Walk, Don't Run Sophisticated Lady

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, The Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Sam Pannunzio, Mark Bullis, Lionel Kramer Goin' Home Goin' Home

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 How Insensitive

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Escar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Aguas de Marco

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, The Jazz Sessions Something Cool

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, Divid Piltch Don't Smoke In Bed Get Out of Town

Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

McCoy Tyner, John Patitucci, Jack deJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrrison John Coltrane Quartet Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard What Is This Thing Called Love

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Squatty Roo

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Carlos Chavez Toccata Claudia Coonce, oboe The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Gerardo Teissonniere, piano

Rodolfo Halffter Don Lindo de Almeria, suite, Op. 7b Orquesta Sinfonica de Mineria Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Frederic Chopin Fantaisie in f, Op. 49 Vanessa Perez, piano

Roberto Sierra Boriken (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Ernesto Cordero Concerto Antilles for Guitar & Orchestra (1983) Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Darius Milhaud: Selections from Scaramouche and Saudades do Brasil Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Darius Milhaud: La creation du monde, Op. 81 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Betty Oram calling from Brooklyn, New York

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut (Moonlight on the Ruins of a Temple) Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Eleanor Alberga: Shining Gate of Morpheus Sarah Grimes, violin; Cecilia Belcher, violin; Sam Bergman, viola; Katja Linfield, cello; Ellen Dinwiddie Smith, horn Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Arvo Part: Summa for String Quartet Chilingirian Quartet

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel "Mirror in the Mirror" Soo Bae, cello; Noreen Polera, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY

Valerie Coleman: Rubispheres for Flute, Clarinet, and Bassoon Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Charles Martin Loeffler: Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rienzi, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, TX

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-Flat 'Les adieux' (1810)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Irving Berlin: Puttin' on the Ritz (1927)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024 - How does ensemble size and instrumentation shape the listening experience? We hear from a 14-year-old violinist who feels passionately about music-making, meet a teen pianist who takes on Rachmaninoff, and hear Peter play Barber with a young cellist who speaks about the importance of a local music program in his life. Peter collaborates with a 16-year-old violinist on an elegant rag. We hear Poulenc's trio for oboe, bassoon, and piano and meet one of Texas’ premier high school orchestras who perform Shostakovich

Joshua Lee, 14, Violin, from Phoenix, AZ Excerpts from Paganiniana by Nathan Milstein (1904-1992) (4:25)

Hannah Lui, 18, Piano, from Tucson, AZ Moment Musicaux Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) (3:13)

Abraham Kim, 17, Cello, from Laveen, AZ (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor, Op. 6 - II. Adagio by Samuel Barber (1910-1981)

French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 - VII. Gigue, performed by Peter Dugan

Jacqueline Rodenbeck, 16, Violin, from Tucson, AZ Graceful Ghost Rag by William Bolcom (b. 1938)

Hannah Cho, 16, Oboe, from Tustin, CA and Ariana Kim, 16, Bassoon, from Irvine, CA Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, FP 43 - III. Rondo by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)

Westwood Symphony Orchestra from Austin, TX Symphony No. 10, Op. 93 - II. Allegro by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975)

Graceful Ghost Rag by William Bolcom (b. 1938, performed by Jacqueline Rodenbeck, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with an operetta that’s been heard on countless festive occasions – and is celebrating a birthday of its own: Johann Strauss Junior’s Die Fledermaus. This broadcast celebrates the 150th anniversary of Strauss’s effervescent favorite in a performance from 1986 starring Kiri Te Kanawa – who recently marked the 50th anniversary of her Met debut. Te Kanawa leads a glorious cast, including Håkan Hagegård, Judith Blegen, and Tatiana Troyanos, in this romantic romp about pranks, disguises, and the power of champagne. Jeffrey Tate conducts the infectious, toe-tapping score.

15:55 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Eric Coates: London Suite: Covent Garden (1933)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Big, Big Westerns

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Theme—MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Jerome Moross

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Six Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

Alfred Newman & Ken Darby: How the West Was Won: Seven Excerpts—Debby Reynolds, vocal; Ken Darby Singers; MGM Studio Orchestra/Alfred Newman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1966 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, and there's a lot of it including "Cabaret," "Mame," "Sweet Charity" and "I Do! I Do!"

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 2 in G (1865)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, conductor

Bedrich Smetana: Má Vlast (complete)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 ‘Tragic’

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Billy Strayhorn: Lush Life (1937)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)

Dave Brubeck: La Fiesta de la Posada: Lullaby (1976)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria (1600)