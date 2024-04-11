WCLV Program Guide 04-12-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Peter Erskine Juni Windfall
Jalen Baker Be Still Body And Soul
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Wrapped Around Your Finger
Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Ode For Joe
Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy
John Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Secret Meaning Of Things
T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain
Noah Haidu Standards Skylark
Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives
Pete McCann Without Question January
Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'
Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary
Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
Adam Levy Spry Second Best
Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place
Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street
Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon
Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin
Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91
Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel
George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty
Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares
Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream
Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile
Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon
Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset
Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice
Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care
Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love
Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy
Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday
Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills
Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)
Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)
Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)
Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
Leo Sowerby: Serenade for String Quartet (1917)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)
Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Johann Strauss Jr: Nightingale Polka (1859)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Ricardo Castro: Atzimba: Act 2 Intermezzo (1901)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Finale (1908)
Samuel Barber: Dance from Serenade for Strings (1929)
George Enescu: Vivace from Symphony No. 3 (1921)
George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)
Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A (1717)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico (1925)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Robert Casadesus: Toccata (1946)
Sir Stephen Hough: Etude de concert (1998)
George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)
Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)
Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)
George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Arm, arm ye brave (1746)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)
Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 15 in F (1836)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 n B-Flat (1794)
Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Elijah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages et la Fürstemburg' (1773)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)
'PDQ Bach': Six Contrary Dances S 39
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1816)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)
Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains' (1873)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins, Strings & continuo (1733)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
George Enescu: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1905)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)
Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)
Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)
Traditional: Les deux guitares
E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)
Leo Sowerby: Second Movement from String Quartet in d (1923)
George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in F-Sharp (1903)
Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Litanei' (1840)
Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes (1966)
Stephen Goss: Blue Orchid from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)