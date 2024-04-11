WCLV Program Guide 04-12-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Peter Erskine Juni Windfall

Jalen Baker Be Still Body And Soul

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Wrapped Around Your Finger

Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Ode For Joe

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy

John Coltrane Plays the Blues Mr. Knight

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Secret Meaning Of Things

T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Danish Rain

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives

Pete McCann Without Question January

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'

Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary

Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

Adam Levy Spry Second Best

Bobby Watson From the Heart Purple Flowers

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Faraway Dream

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Emmett Goods Another Level October Tune

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Abbey Lincoln Wholly Earth Another Time Another Place

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock In France They Kiss On Main Street

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Equinox

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension SingleCell Jitterbug

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Hank Jones Lazy Afternoon Lazy Afternoon

Shelly Manne Perk Up Seer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Eeg/Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort

Benny Golson New Time, New Tet Airegin

Mark Whitfield True Blue Psalm 91

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Mulgrew Miller Memphis Convention The Sequel

George Coleman The Quartet Along Came Betty

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

Bill Goodwin/Billy Hart Sound of Sound Lazy Afternoon

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Donald Byrd Freeform French Spice

Cecile McLorin Salvant Dreams and Daggers Devil May Care

Tommy Flanagan Communication-Live at Fat Tuesday's There is no Greater Love

Kenny Burrell Along Came Kenny Black & Tan Fantasy

Curtis Fuller Fire and Filigree Minor's Holiday

Billy Mohler Anatomy Speed Kills

Hilton Ruiz Crosscurrents Time

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Rondo for Piano 4 hands (1818)

Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)

Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque (1910)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Pascual Marquina: March 'España Cañí' (1925)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Leo Sowerby: Serenade for String Quartet (1917)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Blue Bird Pas de deux (1889)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Johann Strauss Jr: Nightingale Polka (1859)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Ricardo Castro: Atzimba: Act 2 Intermezzo (1901)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Finale (1908)

Samuel Barber: Dance from Serenade for Strings (1929)

George Enescu: Vivace from Symphony No. 3 (1921)

George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A (1717)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Accademico (1925)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Robert Casadesus: Toccata (1946)

Sir Stephen Hough: Etude de concert (1998)

George W. Chadwick: Tam O'Shanter (1915)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Flute, Oboe d'amore & continuo (1730)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 in A-Flat (1817)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Schiller's 'The Bride of Messina' (1851)

Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Columbine (1917)

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Arm, arm ye brave (1746)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 15 in F (1836)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 n B-Flat (1794)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: New Hampshire Hornpipe (1981)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song (1875)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Elijah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 25 'Les Sauvages et la Fürstemburg' (1773)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia (1729)

'PDQ Bach': Six Contrary Dances S 39

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1816)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' (1839)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Wohin? (1823)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains' (1873)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins, Strings & continuo (1733)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

George Enescu: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1905)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

Traditional: Les deux guitares

E. J. Moeran: Symphony in g (1937)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1957)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 (1816)

Leo Sowerby: Second Movement from String Quartet in d (1923)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in F-Sharp (1903)

Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1898)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Litanei' (1840)

Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes (1966)

Stephen Goss: Blue Orchid from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)