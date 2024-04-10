WCLV Program Guide 04-11-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Barron At The Piano The Star Crossed Lovers
Nick Finzer The Chase Search for a Sunset
Charles Chen Play Charles Peter And The Big Bad Wolf
Freddie Hubbard The Body and The Soul Clarence's Place
Coleman Hawkins Soul Meeting Soul Blues
Neal Caine Skip To My Lou Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
Steve Davis Outlook Line Of Flight
Mike Moreno Third Wish Lush Life
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay
Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebirrd Reincarnation of a love bird
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth
Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul
Chick Corea Triology 2 But Beautiful
Art Farmer To Duke, With Love Lush Life
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Thank You Notes
Willie Morris Conversation Starter Introspective
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Liebeslied
Miles Davis Workin' In Your Own Sweet Way
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Rene Marie Vertigo I Only Have Eyes For You
Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River
Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Joel Haynes The Return Peregrination
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao
Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands
Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn
Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here
Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals
Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One
Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments
Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter Comin' Home Baby
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage
Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer
Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late
Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita
Luke Carlos O'Reilly Leave The Gate Open When Darkness Takes Our Light
Reid Hoyson On A Misty Night Prague In March
David Gibson Fellowship Waiting For Patience
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer Lady Day
Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra Flying Colors You Don't Know What Love Is
Ray Vega-T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time
Vanisha Gould Life's A Gig No More Take
Ray Gallon Grand Company If I Had You
Altin Sencalar In Good Company Navy's Mood
Lester Young Jazz Giants Gigantic Blues
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)
Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby (1949)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 in E (1742)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)
Traditional: Toss the Feathers
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)
Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)
Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)
Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (1800)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Little C Major' (1818)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)
George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C (1788)
Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in a (1720)
Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)
Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)
Julius Fucik: Polka 'The Old Grumbler' (1907)
Karl Goldmark: Wedding March & Variations from 'Rustic Wedding Symphony' Symphony Op 26 (1875)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D (1882)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)
Clarice Assad: Sin Fronteras (2017)
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau (1729)
Henri Tomasi: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1948)
Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)
Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)
Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)
Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)
Traditional: Hector the Hero
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 4 in C (1718)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau (1909)
Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Samuel Barber: Nocturne 'Homage to John Field' (1959)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Alberto Ginastera: Cello Concerto No. 2 (1980)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 7 in E (1821)
Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)
Zhou Long: Green (2021)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)
Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)
Andrew York: Andecy (1986)
Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)
Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1776)
Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)
Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)