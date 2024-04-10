© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-11-2024

Published April 10, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Kenny Barron      At The Piano      The Star Crossed Lovers

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Search for a Sunset

      Charles Chen      Play Charles      Peter And The Big Bad Wolf

      Freddie Hubbard   The Body and The Soul   Clarence's Place

      Coleman Hawkins   Soul Meeting      Soul Blues

      Neal Caine  Skip To My Lou    Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

      Steve Davis Outlook     Line Of Flight

      Mike Moreno Third Wish  Lush Life

                  

      Gene Ammons       Velvet Soul       Salome's Tune

      Jackie McLean     Bluesnik    Blues Function

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Here To Stay

      Ray Bryant  All Mine and Yours      Reflection

      Billie Holiday    Body and Soul     Gee baby ain't I good to you

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebirrd  Reincarnation of a love bird

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Rebirth

      Jordan Young      Jordan Young Group      AfroCentric

      Eddie Henderson   Dark Shadows      19th Street

      Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

                  

      Chick Corea Triology 2  But Beautiful

      Art Farmer  To Duke, With Love      Lush Life

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Thank You Notes

      Willie Morris     Conversation Starter    Introspective

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Liebeslied

      Miles Davis Workin'     In Your Own Sweet Way

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Miles And Miles

      Rene Marie  Vertigo     I Only Have Eyes For You

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Wycliffe Gordon   United Soul Experience  Corey's Competition

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  The Train and the River

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  The Creeper

      Noah Haidu  Standards   I Thought About You

      Joel Haynes The Return  Peregrination

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Mambo Y Tumbao

      Anthony Branker   Spirit Songs      In God's Hands

      Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio      Early Autumn

      Jacques Lesure    When She Smiles   Gregory Is Here

      Kelly Jefferson   Rituals     Rituals

                  

      Tyshawn Sorey     Mesmerism   Two Over One

      Cece Gable  Next year's Song  The Last Goodbye

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     Katerina Ballerina

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Trane Whistle     Stolen Moments

      Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter  Comin' Home Baby

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Pilgrimage

      Roger Kellaway    The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

      Clayton/Hamilton Orch   Heart and Soul    15 Minutes Late

      Cyrus Chestnut    The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

                  

      Luke Carlos O'Reilly    Leave The Gate Open     When Darkness Takes Our Light

      Reid Hoyson On A Misty Night  Prague In March

      David Gibson      Fellowship  Waiting For Patience

      Wayne Shorter     The Soothsayer    Lady Day

      Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra     Flying Colors     You Don't Know What Love Is

      Ray Vega-T Marriott     Coast To Coast    One Day At A Time

      Vanisha Gould     Life's A Gig      No More Take

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     If I Had You

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Company   Navy's Mood

      Lester Young      Jazz Giants Gigantic Blues

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)

Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby (1949)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 in E (1742)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)

Traditional: Toss the Feathers

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (1800)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Little C Major' (1818)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C (1788)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in a (1720)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

Julius Fucik: Polka 'The Old Grumbler' (1907)

Karl Goldmark: Wedding March & Variations from 'Rustic Wedding Symphony' Symphony Op 26 (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D (1882)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)

Clarice Assad: Sin Fronteras (2017)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau (1729)

Henri Tomasi: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Traditional: Hector the Hero

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 4 in C (1718)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau (1909)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Samuel Barber: Nocturne 'Homage to John Field' (1959)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Cello Concerto No. 2 (1980)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 7 in E (1821)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)

Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1776)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)
