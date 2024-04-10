WCLV Program Guide 04-11-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Barron At The Piano The Star Crossed Lovers

Nick Finzer The Chase Search for a Sunset

Charles Chen Play Charles Peter And The Big Bad Wolf

Freddie Hubbard The Body and The Soul Clarence's Place

Coleman Hawkins Soul Meeting Soul Blues

Neal Caine Skip To My Lou Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

Steve Davis Outlook Line Of Flight

Mike Moreno Third Wish Lush Life

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Salome's Tune

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Something Blue Personal Preference Here To Stay

Ray Bryant All Mine and Yours Reflection

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Gee baby ain't I good to you

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebirrd Reincarnation of a love bird

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Rebirth

Jordan Young Jordan Young Group AfroCentric

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

Chick Corea Triology 2 But Beautiful

Art Farmer To Duke, With Love Lush Life

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Thank You Notes

Willie Morris Conversation Starter Introspective

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Liebeslied

Miles Davis Workin' In Your Own Sweet Way

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Rene Marie Vertigo I Only Have Eyes For You

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Wycliffe Gordon United Soul Experience Corey's Competition

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution The Train and the River

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Joel Haynes The Return Peregrination

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Mambo Y Tumbao

Anthony Branker Spirit Songs In God's Hands

Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio Early Autumn

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles Gregory Is Here

Kelly Jefferson Rituals Rituals

Tyshawn Sorey Mesmerism Two Over One

Cece Gable Next year's Song The Last Goodbye

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove Katerina Ballerina

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Trane Whistle Stolen Moments

Dave Bailey Two Feet in the Gutter Comin' Home Baby

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Pilgrimage

Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness Lazy 'Sippi Steamer

Clayton/Hamilton Orch Heart and Soul 15 Minutes Late

Cyrus Chestnut The Nutman Speaks Blues For Nita

Luke Carlos O'Reilly Leave The Gate Open When Darkness Takes Our Light

Reid Hoyson On A Misty Night Prague In March

David Gibson Fellowship Waiting For Patience

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer Lady Day

Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra Flying Colors You Don't Know What Love Is

Ray Vega-T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time

Vanisha Gould Life's A Gig No More Take

Ray Gallon Grand Company If I Had You

Altin Sencalar In Good Company Navy's Mood

Lester Young Jazz Giants Gigantic Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Eduard Tubin: Festive Prelude (1940)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: But who may abide? (1741)

Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby (1949)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 in E (1742)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607)

Traditional: Toss the Feathers

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Muzio Clementi: Minuetto Pastorale (1800)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Little C Major' (1818)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque (1871)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 (1852)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 in C (1788)

Antonio Vivaldi: Oboe Concerto in a (1720)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Ballet Music (1874)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880)

Julius Fucik: Polka 'The Old Grumbler' (1907)

Karl Goldmark: Wedding March & Variations from 'Rustic Wedding Symphony' Symphony Op 26 (1875)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Alexander Borodin: String Quartet No. 2 in D (1882)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 'Archduke' (1811)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)

Clarice Assad: Sin Fronteras (2017)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau (1729)

Henri Tomasi: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre (1898)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Traditional: Hector the Hero

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Alexander Glazunov: Solemn Overture (1900)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 4 in C (1718)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C (1948)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau (1909)

Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Samuel Barber: Nocturne 'Homage to John Field' (1959)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Cello Concerto No. 2 (1980)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Battle March (1875)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 12 in D (1775)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 7 in E (1821)

Sir Arnold Bax: The Garden of Fand (1916)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat 'L'adieu' (1835)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Andrew York: Andecy (1986)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955)

Alexander Glazunov: Reverie (1890)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1776)

Morten Lauridsen: Lux Aeterna: O nata lux (1997)

Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923)