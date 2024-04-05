WCLV Program Guide 04-06-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Ray Blue, #People, Hard Times
One for All with George Coleman, Big George, Oscar Winner
George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Four
Leigh Pilzer , Beatin’ the Odds, SKCC
Diva, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’
Reggie Quinerly, The Thousandth Scholar, Folk Song
Sean Fyfe. Stepping Stones, Sweet and Lovely
Brian Bromberg, LaFaro, Milestones
Jeremy Pelt, Tomorrow’s Another Day, No A. I.
Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, K8 + BYU$
Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Eclipse
Charles Mingus, Mingus Ah Um, Fables of Faubus
Charles Mingus, Mingus Plays Piano, Compositional Theme Story
Emmet Cohen with Houston Person, Master Legacy Series Vol. 5, I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart
Richrd Baratta, Off the Charts, Peresina
The 14 Jazz Orchestra, Islands, Man from Tanganyika
Wilbur Harden – John Coltrane, Tanganyika Strut,Tanganyika Strut
Todd Marcus, In the Valley, In the Valley
Melissa Aldana, Echoes of the Inner Prophet, I Know You Know
Leigh Pilzer, Beatin’ The Odds, The Platinum Taxi
Deanna Witkowski, Force of Nature, My Blue Heaven
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy McGriff, Bill Easley, Rodney Jones,Bernard Purdie McGriff's house Party Red Roses for a Blue Lady
Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right Misty Moods
Charles Brown, Earl May, Keith Copeland, Danny Caron All My Life Bad, Bad Whiskey
Wes Montgomery, Melvin Rhyne, Paul Parker A Dynamic New Sound Round Midnight
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitch, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carls Saunders Play Henry Mancini Dreamsville
Jimmy McGriff, Bill Easley, Rodney Jones,Bernard Purdie, Eric Alexander McGriff's house Party Neckbones a la Carte
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind
Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitch, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Sweet Sweetie Dee
Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, David Piltch Don't Smoke in Bed Don't Let the Teardrops Rust Your Shining Heart
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues
Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle
Philip Catherine, Bert Joris, Hein van de Geyn, Hans Van Oosterhout Blue Prince Arthur Rainbow
Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So Ain't Necessarily So
Buddie Emmons, Bobby Scott, Charlie Persip, Jerome Richardson, Art Davis Steel Guitar Jazz Gravy Waltz
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Alter Ego
Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile
Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio Orchestra Jazz In Film Chinatown
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Memories of you
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Dance
Gil Evans, Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Spoonful
Oscar Peterson, Louis Armstrong, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues in the Night
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions I'm Old Fashioned
Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, David Piltch, Joe Henderson Don't Smoke In Bed Every Day Will Be Like a Holiday
Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell organ Grinder Swing Satin Doll
Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine
Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Tangerine
Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Leo Brouwer Berceuse (Cancion de Cuna) from Dos temas populares Cubanos Lily Afshar, guitar
Jorge Morel Homage to Latin Music (Salsa) Ricardo Iznaola, guitar
Eduardo Toldra Six Sonnets for Violin and Piano Alejandro Bustamante, violin; Enrique Bagaría, piano
Carlos Guastavino Tres romances argentines: Las ninas, Muchacho jujena, Baile en cuyo Duo Moreno-Capelli
Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31, Pavana No. 1 in a, Fantasia No. 12 Jacob Heringman, lute
Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata Settima (Sonata No. 7) Chatham Baroque
Theodoro Valcarcel Concierto Indio Nora Chastain, violin Wurttemberg Philharmonie Reutlingen Gabriel Castagna
Heitor Villa-Lobos Harmonica Concerto (finale) Jose Staneck, harmonica Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero
Antonio Estevez Noon on the Plain (Mediodia en el Llano) Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Jose María Vitier Sobre el sieglo de las luces Sobre el sieglo de las luces Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
George Gershwin arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor
George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Stephanie Anne & Susan Landers of Albuquerque, New Mexico
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 118 No. 2 Radu Lupu, piano
Igor Stravinsky, arr. Guido Agouti: Firebird Suite Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY
Francisco Mignone: Essay One from Two Essays for string quartet Cuarteto Latinoamericano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain
Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles, op. 29 Clayton Stephenson, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX
Franz Schreker: Kammersymphonie SummerFest Chamber Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)
Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Traditional: Les deux guitares
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance … a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora. We’ll also meet a young piano duo who’s members are a bit like the odd couple, but they perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity
Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin
Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman
Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard
Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann
Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin
Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with a treasure from Met broadcast history, going back 50 years to the day: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, The Elixir of Love, starring the magnificent tenor Luciano Pavarotti in a performance from April 6, 1974. Pavarotti starred in one of his most acclaimed roles, as the shy, lovestruck village boy Nemorino, opposite soprano Judith Blegen in a winning performance as the wealthy – and willful – Adina. Baritone John Reardon was Sargent Belcore, and bass Ezio Flagello was Dr. Dulcamara. Max Rudolf conducted.
15:32 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Carlos Salzedo: Variations on a Theme in Ancient Style (1911)
Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)
Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)
César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)
Amy Beach: Les rêves de Colombine (1907)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith – LA Story
Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith
Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith
Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith
Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri
Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell
Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Shakespeare on Broadway -- It's not too early to celebrate Shakespeare's 460th birthday on April 23! On tap are selections from musicals based on his plays -- "West Side Story," "The Boys from Syracuse" and "Kiss Me, Kate," of course, but also a few that may be new to you
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louis Langrée, conductor; Randall Goosby, violin
Julia Perry: Homunculus C.F.
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3
Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1—Randall Goosby, violin; Philadelphia Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Luciano Berio: Wasserklavier (1990)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)
Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)
Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia (2004)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)
Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)
John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)