WCLV Program Guide 04-06-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Ray Blue, #People, Hard Times

One for All with George Coleman, Big George, Oscar Winner

George Coleman, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, Four

Leigh Pilzer , Beatin’ the Odds, SKCC

Diva, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’

Reggie Quinerly, The Thousandth Scholar, Folk Song

Sean Fyfe. Stepping Stones, Sweet and Lovely

Brian Bromberg, LaFaro, Milestones

Jeremy Pelt, Tomorrow’s Another Day, No A. I.

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, K8 + BYU$

Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Eclipse

Charles Mingus, Mingus Ah Um, Fables of Faubus

Charles Mingus, Mingus Plays Piano, Compositional Theme Story

Emmet Cohen with Houston Person, Master Legacy Series Vol. 5, I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Richrd Baratta, Off the Charts, Peresina

The 14 Jazz Orchestra, Islands, Man from Tanganyika

Wilbur Harden – John Coltrane, Tanganyika Strut,Tanganyika Strut

Todd Marcus, In the Valley, In the Valley

Melissa Aldana, Echoes of the Inner Prophet, I Know You Know

Leigh Pilzer, Beatin’ The Odds, The Platinum Taxi

Deanna Witkowski, Force of Nature, My Blue Heaven

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Jimmy McGriff, Bill Easley, Rodney Jones,Bernard Purdie McGriff's house Party Red Roses for a Blue Lady

Hilton Ruiz, Don Cherry, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right Misty Moods

Charles Brown, Earl May, Keith Copeland, Danny Caron All My Life Bad, Bad Whiskey

Wes Montgomery, Melvin Rhyne, Paul Parker A Dynamic New Sound Round Midnight

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitch, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carls Saunders Play Henry Mancini Dreamsville

Jimmy McGriff, Bill Easley, Rodney Jones,Bernard Purdie, Eric Alexander McGriff's house Party Neckbones a la Carte

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitch, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Sweet Sweetie Dee

Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, David Piltch Don't Smoke in Bed Don't Let the Teardrops Rust Your Shining Heart

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle

Philip Catherine, Bert Joris, Hein van de Geyn, Hans Van Oosterhout Blue Prince Arthur Rainbow

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So Ain't Necessarily So

Buddie Emmons, Bobby Scott, Charlie Persip, Jerome Richardson, Art Davis Steel Guitar Jazz Gravy Waltz

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Alter Ego

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile

Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio Orchestra Jazz In Film Chinatown

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Memories of you

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Dance

Gil Evans, Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Spoonful

Oscar Peterson, Louis Armstrong, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues in the Night

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions I'm Old Fashioned

Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, David Piltch, Joe Henderson Don't Smoke In Bed Every Day Will Be Like a Holiday

Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell organ Grinder Swing Satin Doll

Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Tangerine

Houston Person, Ron Carter Now's the Time Bemsha Swing

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Leo Brouwer Berceuse (Cancion de Cuna) from Dos temas populares Cubanos Lily Afshar, guitar

Jorge Morel Homage to Latin Music (Salsa) Ricardo Iznaola, guitar

Eduardo Toldra Six Sonnets for Violin and Piano Alejandro Bustamante, violin; Enrique Bagaría, piano

Carlos Guastavino Tres romances argentines: Las ninas, Muchacho jujena, Baile en cuyo Duo Moreno-Capelli

Luis de Milan Fantasia No. 31, Pavana No. 1 in a, Fantasia No. 12 Jacob Heringman, lute

Francisco Jose de Castro Sonata Settima (Sonata No. 7) Chatham Baroque

Theodoro Valcarcel Concierto Indio Nora Chastain, violin Wurttemberg Philharmonie Reutlingen Gabriel Castagna

Heitor Villa-Lobos Harmonica Concerto (finale) Jose Staneck, harmonica Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero

Antonio Estevez Noon on the Plain (Mediodia en el Llano) Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Jose María Vitier Sobre el sieglo de las luces Sobre el sieglo de las luces Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Gershwin arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor

George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Stephanie Anne & Susan Landers of Albuquerque, New Mexico

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 118 No. 2 Radu Lupu, piano

Igor Stravinsky, arr. Guido Agouti: Firebird Suite Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY

Francisco Mignone: Essay One from Two Essays for string quartet Cuarteto Latinoamericano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain

Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles, op. 29 Clayton Stephenson, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Franz Schreker: Kammersymphonie SummerFest Chamber Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C 'For Beginners' (1788)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Traditional: Les deux guitares

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance … a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora. We’ll also meet a young piano duo who’s members are a bit like the odd couple, but they perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity

Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin

Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman

Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard

Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann

Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin

Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with a treasure from Met broadcast history, going back 50 years to the day: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, The Elixir of Love, starring the magnificent tenor Luciano Pavarotti in a performance from April 6, 1974. Pavarotti starred in one of his most acclaimed roles, as the shy, lovestruck village boy Nemorino, opposite soprano Judith Blegen in a winning performance as the wealthy – and willful – Adina. Baritone John Reardon was Sargent Belcore, and bass Ezio Flagello was Dr. Dulcamara. Max Rudolf conducted.

15:32 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Carlos Salzedo: Variations on a Theme in Ancient Style (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Amy Beach: Les rêves de Colombine (1907)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise (1887)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Jerry Goldsmith – LA Story

Jerry Goldsmith: Rudy: Theme—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith Television Themes: The Man from UNCLE; Dr. Kildare; Room 222; Star Trek-Voyager; The Walton’s; Barnaby Jones—London Symphony/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith: The Blue Max: Overture, First Flight & Finale—Philharmonia Orchestra/Jerry Goldsmith

Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek—The Motion Picture: The New Enterprise—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Jerry Goldsmith: Air Force 1: Main title & The Parachutes—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Jerry Goldsmith: Supergirl: End credits—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Suite—Crouch End Festival Choir; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Shakespeare on Broadway -- It's not too early to celebrate Shakespeare's 460th birthday on April 23! On tap are selections from musicals based on his plays -- "West Side Story," "The Boys from Syracuse" and "Kiss Me, Kate," of course, but also a few that may be new to you

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat (1821)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louis Langrée, conductor; Randall Goosby, violin

Julia Perry: Homunculus C.F.

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 3

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1—Randall Goosby, violin; Philadelphia Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Luciano Berio: Wasserklavier (1990)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1753)

Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)

Patrick Hawes: Quanta qualia (2004)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Homesickness (1899)

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)