CIM Presents New Works in "A Pocketful of Operas" Apr. 5 & 7

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Francois Germain of the Cleveland Institute of Music Opera Theater about its collaboration with the New Music Ensemble in new, 15-minute operas. Performances are Friday, Apr. 5 at 7:30 p..m. plus Sunday, Apr. 7 at 3:00 p.m. Both performances take place at Mixon Hall. Admission will be charged. A livestream will also be offered. Click on the link above for program and ticketing information.