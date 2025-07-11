© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

"Rooster Love" Merits Pet News of the Week by QOTM Fiat

Published July 11, 2025 at 12:58 PM EDT
Published July 11, 2025 at 12:58 PM EDT
In a week with only two Pet News items, this story from the UK about Steve the Rooster and his love for Margaret the Hen was sufficiently compelling to inspire the Queen of the Morn to deem it the Pet News of the Week without a listener vote.

Tune in Monday-Thursday at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time for the Pet News on WCLV 90.3 and wclv.org. The Pet News of the Week voting starts at the same time on Fridays.

