© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-04-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 3, 2024 at 6:26 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     Nardis

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Don't Look Back

      Miles Davis Porgy and Bess    My Man's Gone Now

      John Zorn   Nothing Is As Real As Nothing The Calmative

      Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio      These Foolish Things

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity Stablemates

      Joe Henderson     The Kicker  Mamacita

      Ken Peplowski     Illuminations     June Night

      Harold Mabern     To Love and Be Loved    Hittin' the Jug

                  

      Tim Ray     Fire And Rain     Stolen Moments

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill Inside Straight

      Pete McCann Without Question  Lost City

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Tree Of Hope

      Cannonball Adderley     Somethin' Else    One For DaddyO

      Roger Kellaway    Maybeck Recital Hall    Close Your Eyes

      Stan Getz   Spring is Here    Old Devil Moon

      Jackie McLean     Destination Out   Riff Raff

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Windows

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Ario

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Balcony Rules

      Art Pepper  Among Friends     What is this thing called love

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebird   Reincarnation of a love bird

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dual Force

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Soon

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Border Widow's Lament

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Foxy Trot

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Shelly Manne      More Swinging Sounds    Pint Of Blues

      Charles Mingus    East Coasting     FiftyFirst Street Blues (Take 4)

      McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth   Old Devil Moon

      Willis Jackson    Blue Gator  East Breeze

      Steve Turre Colors for the Masters  JoCo Blue

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    Viente Anos

      Jimmy Raney The Master  Lament

      Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue      Third Time To Tango

                  

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Dance Of The Elders

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Virtue Signals

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Sasha Dobson      Girl Talk   The Great City

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2  Fat Cat

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      Rio

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Sweet Love Of Mine

      Ryan Kisor  One Finger Snap   Tin Tin Deo

      Albert Nichols    Albert's Back in Town   How Long Blues

                  

      Jun Iida    Evergreen   Song For Luke

      Larry Willis      Blue Fable  Gloria's Step

      Conrad Herwig     The Latin Side of Horace Silver     Silver's Serenade

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   Adagio From String Quartet In C Major

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

      Ambrose Akinmusire      Owl Song    Weighted Corners

      John Bishop Antwerp     Bull

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Reconstruction

      Jimmy Smith Back at the Chicken Shack     Minor Chant

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)

Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture (1828)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Larenjeiras (1921)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)

Michael Torke: Green (1986)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11 (1776)

Josquin des Prez: Tu pauperum refugium (1504)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo (1842)

Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)

Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole (1874)

John Dowland: Away with These Self-Loving Lads (1597)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)

Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words (1906)

Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Ola Gjeilo: Prelude (2004)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège (1889)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: Jungle Jaunt (2004)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 11 (1776)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers (1951)

Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 (1880)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 (1881)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)

George Enescu: Vivace from Symphony No. 3 (1921)

Elmer Bernstein: Airplane!: Suite (1980)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G (1727)

Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 'Symphony of Sorrowful Songs' (1976)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

George Enescu: Symphony No. 3 in C (1921)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande (1727)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)

Gabriel Fauré: Chanson de Mélisande (1898)
Arts & Culture