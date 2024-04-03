WCLV Program Guide 04-04-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Ray Gallon Grand Company Nardis
Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back
Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now
John Zorn Nothing Is As Real As Nothing The Calmative
Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio These Foolish Things
Ron Blake Mistaken Identity Stablemates
Joe Henderson The Kicker Mamacita
Ken Peplowski Illuminations June Night
Harold Mabern To Love and Be Loved Hittin' the Jug
Tim Ray Fire And Rain Stolen Moments
Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill Inside Straight
Pete McCann Without Question Lost City
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Tree Of Hope
Cannonball Adderley Somethin' Else One For DaddyO
Roger Kellaway Maybeck Recital Hall Close Your Eyes
Stan Getz Spring is Here Old Devil Moon
Jackie McLean Destination Out Riff Raff
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Dave Holland Points of View Ario
Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules
Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues
Charles Mingus East Coasting FiftyFirst Street Blues (Take 4)
McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon
Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze
Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos
Jimmy Raney The Master Lament
Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Dance Of The Elders
Brad Turner The Magnificent Virtue Signals
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Sasha Dobson Girl Talk The Great City
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns & Ballads Vol 2 Fat Cat
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Sweet Love Of Mine
Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo
Albert Nichols Albert's Back in Town How Long Blues
Jun Iida Evergreen Song For Luke
Larry Willis Blue Fable Gloria's Step
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Horace Silver Silver's Serenade
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Adagio From String Quartet In C Major
Joshua Redman Where Are We Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners
John Bishop Antwerp Bull
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Reconstruction
Jimmy Smith Back at the Chicken Shack Minor Chant
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964)
Daniel Auber: La muette de Portici: Overture (1828)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He Gave them Hailstones (1739)
Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Larenjeiras (1921)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso (1863)
Michael Torke: Green (1986)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque (1930)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Divertimento No. 11 (1776)
Josquin des Prez: Tu pauperum refugium (1504)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo (1842)
Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana (1902)
Édouard Lalo: Allegro from Symphonie espagnole (1874)
John Dowland: Away with These Self-Loving Lads (1597)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)
Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003)
Gustav Holst: Two Songs without Words (1906)
Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Ola Gjeilo: Prelude (2004)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège (1889)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: Jungle Jaunt (2004)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 11 (1776)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes (1866)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c (1806)
Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Hello, Young Lovers (1951)
Frederick Loewe: My Fair Lady: Main Title (1964)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 17 (1880)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)
Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)
Benjamin Britten: Matinées musicales (1941)
George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B-Flat (1733)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 (1881)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931)
Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture (1897)
George Enescu: Vivace from Symphony No. 3 (1921)
Elmer Bernstein: Airplane!: Suite (1980)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G (1727)
Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Henryk Górecki: Symphony No. 3 'Symphony of Sorrowful Songs' (1976)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
George Enescu: Symphony No. 3 in C (1921)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
John Field: Nocturne No. 18 (1836)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande (1727)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale (1887)
Gabriel Fauré: Chanson de Mélisande (1898)