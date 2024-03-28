WCLV Program Guide 03-29-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note I'll Close My Eyes
Big Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here So Long
Xaver Hellmeir X-Man in New York Blues For JF
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Disorder 1
Peter Bernstein Earth Tones The Pivot
Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat Boomerang
Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions Broadway
Kenny Barron New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is
Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Necessarily So
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight East of the Sun
Affinity Trio Hindsight Hindsight
Ray Gallon Grand Company Acting Up
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator
Klas Lindquist Alternative Energy Source Joey
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB
Thelonious Monk Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall Monk's Mood
Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle
Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here
John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child
Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters
Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Warren Wolf Convergence Montara
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo
Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart
Renee Rosnes For The Moment Summer Night
Mihalay Borbely Miracles of the Night The Waiting Itself
The Baylor Project Generations Infant Eyes
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Jay D'amico Tuscan Prelude Theme In Bb Minor
Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call
Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch
Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now
Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On
Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty
Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock
Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk
Benny Benack III Thrid Time's A Charm Scootin'
TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us
John Zorn Full Fathom Five The Shadow Of A Dream
Simon Moullier Inception Lost
Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Versailles
Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day
Nancy Wilson And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes
Jun Iida Evergreen Evergreen
Miki Yakanama Shades of Rainbow Shades Of Rainbow
Art Tatum/Benny Carter Complete Group Masterpieces (I'm Left With The) Blues In My Heart
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin (1904)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 1 (1739)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus (1610)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)
Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale (1885)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)
Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1876)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)
Dmitry Bortnyansky: Cherubic Hymn No. 7 (1800)
Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)
Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' (1877)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934)
Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Radiohead: Pyramid Song (1999)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite (1944)
Dani Howard: Arches (2016)
Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival (1874)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' (1805)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns (1720)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945)
John Ireland: Epic March (1942)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)
Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 14 (1820)
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds (1777)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)
Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)
Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)
André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture (1773)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere (1852)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)
George W. Chadwick: Suite symphonique (1911)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Simna
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion (1727)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)
Hazel Scott: Idyll (1946)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)
Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)
Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)
John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)
Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes (1913)