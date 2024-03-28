© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-29-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:13 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Keith Jarrett     At the Blue Note  I'll Close My Eyes

      Big Joe Turner    Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here     So Long

      Xaver Hellmeir    X-Man in New York Blues For JF

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Disorder 1

      Peter Bernstein   Earth Tones The Pivot

      Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat  Boomerang

      Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions   Broadway

      Kenny Barron      New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is

                  

      Oscar Peterson    Con Alma    It Ain't Necessarily So

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight  East of the Sun

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Hindsight

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     Acting Up

      Lee Morgan  The Procrastinator      The Procrastinator

      Klas Lindquist    Alternative Energy Source     Joey

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  SJB

      Thelonious Monk   Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall   Monk's Mood

                  

      Joshua Redman     LongGone    Statuesque

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Industrielle

      Adam Levy   Spry  Your Name Here

      John Hicks  Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

      Fred Hersch Passion Flower    Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters

      Charles Earland   I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin'    Tell It Like It Is

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Le Bouef Brothers Hush  Apollo

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Open Heart

      Renee Rosnes      For The Moment    Summer Night

      Mihalay Borbely   Miracles of the Night   The Waiting Itself

      The Baylor Project      Generations Infant Eyes

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Tell Me a Bedtime Story

      Jay D'amico Tuscan Prelude    Theme In Bb Minor

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call

                  

      Russ Freeman & Chet Baker     Quartet     Summer Sketch

      Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory  Quiet Now

      Tim Warfield      Jazzland    Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Angu

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues O'Mighty

      Mike LeDonne      The Feeling of Jazz     Bock to Bock

      Curtis Fuller     Imagination Blues De Funk

      Benny Benack III  Thrid Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  A Prayer For Us

                  

      John Zorn   Full Fathom Five  The Shadow Of A Dream

      Simon Moullier    Inception   Lost

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Relaxin' at the Camarillo

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   Versailles

      Joe Henderson     Inner Urge  Night And Day

      Nancy Wilson      And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

      Jun Iida    Evergreen   Evergreen

      Miki Yakanama     Shades of Rainbow Shades Of Rainbow

      Art Tatum/Benny Carter  Complete Group Masterpieces   (I'm Left With The) Blues In My Heart

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 1 (1739)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus (1610)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale (1885)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)

Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1876)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Cherubic Hymn No. 7 (1800)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' (1877)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934)

Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Radiohead: Pyramid Song (1999)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite (1944)

Dani Howard: Arches (2016)

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival (1874)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' (1805)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns (1720)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 14 (1820)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds (1777)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)

Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture (1773)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere (1852)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

George W. Chadwick: Suite symphonique (1911)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion (1727)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Hazel Scott: Idyll (1946)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes (1913)
