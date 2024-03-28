WCLV Program Guide 03-29-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note I'll Close My Eyes

Big Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here So Long

Xaver Hellmeir X-Man in New York Blues For JF

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Disorder 1

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones The Pivot

Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat Boomerang

Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions Broadway

Kenny Barron New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is

Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Necessarily So

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Dena DeRose Travelin' Luight East of the Sun

Affinity Trio Hindsight Hindsight

Ray Gallon Grand Company Acting Up

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator The Procrastinator

Klas Lindquist Alternative Energy Source Joey

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB

Thelonious Monk Monk Quartet with John Coltrane-Carnegie Hall Monk's Mood

Joshua Redman LongGone Statuesque

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Industrielle

Adam Levy Spry Your Name Here

John Hicks Sketches of Tokyo God Bless the Child

Fred Hersch Passion Flower Ballad for Very Tired and Very Sad LotusEaters

Charles Earland I Ain't Jivin, I'm Jammin' Tell It Like It Is

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Le Bouef Brothers Hush Apollo

Dominic Miller Vagabond Open Heart

Renee Rosnes For The Moment Summer Night

Mihalay Borbely Miracles of the Night The Waiting Itself

The Baylor Project Generations Infant Eyes

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Jay D'amico Tuscan Prelude Theme In Bb Minor

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight Mating Call

Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch

Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now

Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty

Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock

Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk

Benny Benack III Thrid Time's A Charm Scootin'

TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us

John Zorn Full Fathom Five The Shadow Of A Dream

Simon Moullier Inception Lost

Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Versailles

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Nancy Wilson And Cannonball Adderley Never Say Yes

Jun Iida Evergreen Evergreen

Miki Yakanama Shades of Rainbow Shades Of Rainbow

Art Tatum/Benny Carter Complete Group Masterpieces (I'm Left With The) Blues In My Heart

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Airs (1749)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Crown Imperial' (1937)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 1 (1820)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Hobgoblin (1904)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 1 (1739)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus (1610)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878)

Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale (1885)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Waltz (1974)

Alexander Borodin: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1876)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920)

Dmitry Bortnyansky: Cherubic Hymn No. 7 (1800)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Teresa Carreño: Waltz 'Flower Basket' (1877)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934)

Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Radiohead: Pyramid Song (1999)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 2 (1902)

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Suite (1944)

Dani Howard: Arches (2016)

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Dinorah: Overture (1859)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival (1874)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sir William Walton: Variations on a Theme by Hindemith (1963)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' (1805)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Horns (1720)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 10 in E-Flat (1828)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Scenes from Goethe's 'Faust' (1853)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 14 (1820)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in d (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds (1777)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Folk Feast (1955)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Jean Sibelius: Pohjola's Daughter (1906)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)

Sir William Walton: Scapino Comedy Overture (1940)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio (1736)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture (1773)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anderson & Roe: Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' (2012)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere (1852)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

George W. Chadwick: Suite symphonique (1911)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion (1727)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta (1918)

Hazel Scott: Idyll (1946)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 (1854)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

John Knowles Paine: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes (1913)