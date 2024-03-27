WCLV Program Guide 03-28-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Benny Green Source Chant
Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection
Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría
Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance
Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
Michael Benedict Bopitude Alter Ego
Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime
Michael Dease Swing Low Just Waiting
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Why Not
Atlantic Road Trip One Hore Haj Dolu H疔
Snorre Kirk Top Dog On Late Nights
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain
Larry Goldings Ramshackle Serenade Useless Metaphor
Michael Weiss Homage Skylark
Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Lucas Pino Covers Waltz for MD
Cannonball Adderley Dizzy's Business Jive Samba
Ray Gallon Grand Company Zombette
Elio Villafrana Standing By the Crossroads I Belong To You
Jewels and Binoculars Floater I Want You
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Claudia
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Michelli Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Simple Things
Scott Hesse Intention Wise One
Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Sundogs
Joshua Redman Where Are We My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)
John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Points Of Light
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um SelfPortrait In Three Colors
Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay
Art Pepper Modern Art Cool Bunny
Bobby Watson Going Back to Kansas City Mind Wine
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues For Brenda
Dave Slonaker Convergency Uncommonly Ground
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Marc Copland Second Look Suite Sixteen
Cassandra Wilson Glamoured Fragile
Gigi Gryce The Hapnin's Nica's Tempo
Clark Terry In Orbit Let's Cool One
Art Blakey Onh-By the Way Sudan blue
Michael Dease Swing Low Julian's Tune
John Scofield Uncle John's Band Back In Time
Donald Vega As I travel Disturbios
Al Grey/Buddy Tate Just Jazz Blue Creek
Freddie Hubbard Hub Tones You're My Everything
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Anchor
James Brandon Lewis Molecular Systematic Music -Live Of First Importance
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)
Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)
Traditional: The Cuckoo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D (1776)
E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)
Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Mojitos and Stilettos, night (2014)
Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Ernesto Lecuona: Vals maravilloso (1951)
Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)
Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude (1903)
Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)
Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy (1949)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
John Wilbye: Homo natus de muliere (1620)
Marc Lavry: Kinereth (1949)
John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)
Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)
Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)
Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)
Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'Evening Stars' (1840)
Johann Strauss: Cachucha Galop (1838)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Dani Howard: Coalescence (2019)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Polka 'Between the Two of Us' (1900)
Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)
Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5 in a 'Grétry' (1859)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)
Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)
Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)
Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)
César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata (1886)
Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes (1924)
Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 3 'American' (1893)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)
Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)
Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)
Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)
Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 12 in E (1763)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
Franz Danzi: Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon (1818)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 26 in d 'Lamentation' (1770)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)
Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)
Dani Howard: Finale from Trombone Concerto (2021)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)
Georges Bizet: Carmen for Orchestra (1960)
François Joseph Gossec: Symphony in E-Flat (1762)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)
Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)
Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)
Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)
Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat (1896)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)
Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)