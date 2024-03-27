© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-28-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 27, 2024 at 2:55 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Benny Green Source      Chant

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

      Wayne Shorter     Juju  Deluge

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    Fría

      Peter Brendler    Message in Motion Easy Way Out

      Fred Hersch Night and the Music     Heartland

      Al Foster   Reflections Punjab

      Julian Lage View with a Room  Echo

      Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

      Benny Carter      Jazz Giant  Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

                  

      Michael Benedict  Bopitude    Alter Ego

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Just Waiting

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Why Not

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Hore Haj Dolu H疔

      Snorre Kirk Top Dog     On Late Nights

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     King Of Pain

      Larry Goldings    Ramshackle Serenade     Useless Metaphor

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      Skylark

      Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Steadfast

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Waltz for MD

      Cannonball Adderley     Dizzy's Business  Jive Samba

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     Zombette

      Elio Villafrana   Standing By the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Jewels and Binoculars   Floater     I Want You

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Claudia

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Michelli Lordi    Two Moons   Moon And Sand

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Simple Things

      Scott Hesse Intention   Wise One

      Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner    Sundogs

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

      John & David Sneider    Sneid Remarks     Points Of Light

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      SelfPortrait In Three Colors

      Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay

                  

      Art Pepper  Modern Art  Cool Bunny

      Bobby Watson      Going Back to Kansas City     Mind Wine

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Blues For Brenda

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Uncommonly Ground

      Julian Lage View with a Room  Echo

      Marc Copland      Second Look Suite Sixteen

      Cassandra Wilson  Glamoured   Fragile

      Gigi Gryce  The Hapnin's      Nica's Tempo

      Clark Terry In Orbit    Let's Cool One

      Art Blakey  Onh-By the Way    Sudan blue

                  

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Julian's Tune

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Band Back In Time

      Donald Vega As I travel Disturbios

      Al Grey/Buddy Tate      Just Jazz   Blue Creek

      Freddie Hubbard   Hub Tones   You're My Everything

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Anchor

      James Brandon Lewis     Molecular Systematic Music -Live    Of First Importance

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale (1801)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927)

Traditional: The Cuckoo

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D (1776)

E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Mojitos and Stilettos, night (2014)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Ernesto Lecuona: Vals maravilloso (1951)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)

Umberto Giordano: Siberia: Act 2 Prelude (1903)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy (1949)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

John Wilbye: Homo natus de muliere (1620)

Marc Lavry: Kinereth (1949)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Ricardo Castro: Vals Capricho (1885)

Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)

Joseph Lanner: Waltz 'Evening Stars' (1840)

Johann Strauss: Cachucha Galop (1838)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air (1720)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus (1823)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Dani Howard: Coalescence (2019)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy (1808)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Polka 'Between the Two of Us' (1900)

Josef Strauss: Angelica Polka (1862)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5 in a 'Grétry' (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1782)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

César Franck: Allegretto from Violin Sonata (1886)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes (1924)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quintet No. 3 'American' (1893)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)

Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille on Themes from 'The Gypsy Baron' (1886)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 12 in E (1763)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

Franz Danzi: Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon (1818)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 26 in d 'Lamentation' (1770)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Darius Milhaud: Suite française (1945)

Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)

Dani Howard: Finale from Trombone Concerto (2021)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)

Georges Bizet: Carmen for Orchestra (1960)

François Joseph Gossec: Symphony in E-Flat (1762)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)

Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996)

Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat (1896)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)
Arts & Culture