WCLV Program Guide 03-27-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be My One And Only Love
Peter Erskine As It Is The Lady In The Lake
Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation VI
Grant Green First Session Seepin'
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land
Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow Je Ne Sais Quoi
Milt Jackson Count Basie Big Band Vol 1 Blues for Joe Turner
Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here Woman You Must Be Crazy
Scott Hamiliton Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge
Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune
Third World Love New Blues Nature's dance
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love
Julian Lage Layers This World
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two One Of Many
Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Danny's Dream
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)
Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade
Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights
Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala
Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front
John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
Joey Alexander Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low
Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two At Top A Blue Time
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now
Kevin Hays Bridges Throughout
Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry
Acoustic Masters Acoustic Masters Vol 2 I Don't Know Why
Baikida Carroll Door of the Cage Legacies
Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving
Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima
Diego River Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood
Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable
Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There
Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah
Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)
Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la gitana (1927)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)
Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)
Dani Howard: Finale from Trombone Concerto (2021)
Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)
Pablo de Sarasate: Gavota de Mignon (1870)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Overture (1770)
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)
Ferdinand Ries: Allegro from Sextet in g (1814)
Karl Jenkins: Ave verum corpus (2008)
Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2] (1780)
Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1826)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)
Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)
Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy (1949)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)
Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' (1847)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)
Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop (1919)
Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on Sarti's 'Come un agnello' (1784)
Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)
Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)
John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 3 in d (1780)
Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)
Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)
Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)
Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)
Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Frideric Handel: Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne (1713)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)
John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Vincent d'Indy: Istar (1897)
César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Song of Orpheus
Jonathan Woody: By much love betray’d
Philippe Courbois: Orphée
Prélude for solo harpsichord
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Orphée
Georg Philipp Telemann: Die wunderbare Beständigkeit der Liebe, oder Orpheus
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Cleveland Orchestra violist Eliesha Nelson.
Quincy Porter: Viola Concerto (1948)
Alexander Winkler: Viola Sonata in c (1902)
Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)
Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)
Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)
Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848)
Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon (2011)
Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)
Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)