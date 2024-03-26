WCLV Program Guide 03-27-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be My One And Only Love

Peter Erskine As It Is The Lady In The Lake

Tomasz Stanko Suspended Night Suspended Variation VI

Grant Green First Session Seepin'

Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Holy Land

Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow Je Ne Sais Quoi

Milt Jackson Count Basie Big Band Vol 1 Blues for Joe Turner

Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here Woman You Must Be Crazy

Scott Hamiliton Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge

Michael Dease The Other Shoe Shorty's Tune

Third World Love New Blues Nature's dance

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 There Is No Greater Love

Julian Lage Layers This World

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two One Of Many

Randall Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Danny's Dream

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem Stardust

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front

John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

Joey Alexander Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Speak Low

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two At Top A Blue Time

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5 If You Could See Me Now

Kevin Hays Bridges Throughout

Patricia Barber Nightclub So In Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Have A Cry

Acoustic Masters Acoustic Masters Vol 2 I Don't Know Why

Baikida Carroll Door of the Cage Legacies

Anat Fort As If Clouds Moving

Garrison Fewell Birdland Sessions Sonora

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Coltrane Naima

Diego River Love and Peace Gracias A La Vida

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood

Larry Willis Blue Fable Blue Fable

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

Bar Kokhba 50th Birthday Celebration Kivah

Ryan Keberle Music is Emotion Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la gitana (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)

Dani Howard: Finale from Trombone Concerto (2021)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Pablo de Sarasate: Gavota de Mignon (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Overture (1770)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Ferdinand Ries: Allegro from Sextet in g (1814)

Karl Jenkins: Ave verum corpus (2008)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2] (1780)

Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1826)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy (1949)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' (1847)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop (1919)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on Sarti's 'Come un agnello' (1784)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 3 in d (1780)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)

Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne (1713)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Vincent d'Indy: Istar (1897)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Song of Orpheus

Jonathan Woody: By much love betray’d

Philippe Courbois: Orphée

Prélude for solo harpsichord

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Orphée

Georg Philipp Telemann: Die wunderbare Beständigkeit der Liebe, oder Orpheus

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Cleveland Orchestra violist Eliesha Nelson.

Quincy Porter: Viola Concerto (1948)

Alexander Winkler: Viola Sonata in c (1902)

Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)

Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848)

Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon (2011)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)