Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-27-2024

Published March 26, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      McCoy Tyner Things Ain't What They Used to Be   My One And Only Love

      Peter Erskine     As It Is    The Lady In The Lake

      Tomasz Stanko     Suspended Night   Suspended Variation VI

      Grant Green First Session     Seepin'

      Mike LeDonne      Heavy Hitters     Cedar Land

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Holy Land

      Enrico Pieranunzi Someday Tomorrow  Je Ne Sais Quoi

                  

      Milt Jackson      Count Basie Big Band Vol 1    Blues for Joe Turner

      Joe Turner  Have No Fear, Joe Turner is Here    Woman You Must Be Crazy

      Scott Hamiliton   Nocturnes and Serenades Chelsea Bridge

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    Shorty's Tune

      Third World Love  New Blues   Nature's dance

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   There Is No Greater Love

      Julian Lage Layers      This World

      Kenny Wheeler     It Takes Two      One Of Many

      Randall Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Danny's Dream

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   Stardust

                  

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    You've Changed

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      LaRue

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Nao Faz Mal (Live)

      Chet Baker  This is Always    House of Jade

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick Up    Summer Nights

      Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold    L'Assassinat De Carala

      Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live      Japanese Waltz

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    Two Sleepy People

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Up Front

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   I Want To Talk About You

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong      Ella & Louis      Cheek to Cheek

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky The Island

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

      Joey Alexander    Continuance I Can't Make You Love Me

                  

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Speak Low

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles      Two At Top  A Blue Time

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Servies Vol 5  If You Could See Me Now

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Throughout

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   So In Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Have A Cry

      Acoustic Masters  Acoustic Masters Vol 2  I Don't Know Why

      Baikida Carroll   Door of the Cage  Legacies

                  

      Anat Fort   As If Clouds Moving

      Garrison Fewell   Birdland Sessions Sonora

      Conrad Herwig     The Latin Side of Coltrane    Naima

      Diego River Love and Peace    Gracias A La Vida

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Modal Mood

      Larry Willis      Blue Fable  Blue Fable

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Blues to Be There

      Bar Kokhba  50th Birthday Celebration     Kivah

      Ryan Keberle      Music is Emotion  Nowhere to Go Nothing to See

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

Ernesto Halffter: Danza de la gitana (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Lowell Liebermann: Frankenstein: The Creature Solo (2016)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)

Dani Howard: Finale from Trombone Concerto (2021)

Édouard Lalo: Le roi d'Ys: Overture (1887)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gladiator' (1886)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Pablo de Sarasate: Gavota de Mignon (1870)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Overture (1770)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Ferdinand Ries: Allegro from Sextet in g (1814)

Karl Jenkins: Ave verum corpus (2008)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 2] (1780)

Frank Bridge: Spring Song (1912)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1826)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D (1781)

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy (1949)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras (1926)

Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D 'Posthorn' (1779)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giacomo Puccini: Le Villi: The Witches' Sabbath (1883)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Witches' Chorus 'Che faceste?' (1847)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance (1823)

Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite: In a Vodka Shop (1919)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on Sarti's 'Come un agnello' (1784)

Robert Schumann: Genoveva: Overture (1849)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1750)

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789)

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland (1991)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 3 in d (1780)

Karl Goldmark: In Italy (1904)

Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)

Franz Krommer: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne (1713)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1842)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

John Field: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E-Flat (1801)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Vincent d'Indy: Istar (1897)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Les DélicesSong of Orpheus

Jonathan Woody: By much love betray’d

Philippe Courbois: Orphée

Prélude for solo harpsichord

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Orphée

Georg Philipp Telemann: Die wunderbare Beständigkeit der Liebe, oder Orpheus

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Cleveland Orchestra violist Eliesha Nelson.

Quincy Porter: Viola Concerto (1948)

Alexander Winkler: Viola Sonata in c (1902)

Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924)

Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings (1925)

Anthony Holborne: The Farewell (1599)

Jacques Offenbach: Andante from Grand Concerto for Cello (1848)

Eric Whitacre: Goodnight, Moon (2011)

Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)
