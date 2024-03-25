© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-26-2024

Published March 25, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   Alison      

      Bill Evans  How My Heart Sings      How My Heart Sings      

      Emmet Goods Another Level     Faith And Love    

      Jahari Stampley   Still Listening   Still Listening   

      Chip White  Harlem Sunset     Circle Dance      

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Auburn      

      Sonny Stitt The Last Sessions Out Of Nowhere    

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Slapped My Mind   

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Jinrikisha  

                        

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      This Is New 

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over      

      Roy McGrath Menjune     Groove 4    

      Joe Lovano  Trio Tapestry     Sparkle Lights    

      Bill Carrothers   After Hrs Vol 4   Lost in the Stars 

      Rene Marie  I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy     

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, Your Move    Foi a Saudade     

      Chuck Redd  Groove City Renewal     

      Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top    If You Can't Call Don't Come  

                        

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind      

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Theme For Jocie   

      Adam Levy   Spry  King Pleasure     

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore   

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Reflections 

      Milt Jackson      Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight 

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Bongo Beep  

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog      

      Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band   Cry Me a River    Claudia     

                        

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Modest Jazz Trio  Good Friday Blues I Remember You    

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S Wonderful 'S Wonderful      

      Larry Willis      A Tribute to Someone    King Cobra  

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   Irene (Mother)    

      Rebecca Coupe Franks    Planets     Mars  

      Quentin Baxter    Arts Moves Jazz   For Miles And Miles     

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Thank You Roy     

      Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk      Staying in Touch  Round Midnight    

      Anthony Wilson    Adult Themes      Idle Blues  

                        

      Cecilia Smith    The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Body and Soul     

      Michael Brecker   Nearness of You   My Ship     

      Horace Silver     Blowin' The Blues Away  Peace 

      Joe Henderson     State of the Tenor Vol 1      Soulville   

      Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    With Malice Toward None       

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers     

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Hootie Blues      

      Stanley Turrentine      Comin' Your Way   Fine L'il Lass    

      Various Artist    The Other side of Ellington   Mount Harrisa     

                        

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Verse 

      Noah Baerman      Playdate    Baby Man    

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Wavelength  

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Pedals      

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing   

      Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly      

      K Fowser/B Gillece      Little Echo Ninety Five 

      Steve Coleman     Rhythm in Mind    Sweet Dawn  

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Alphonse Hasselmans: Etude 'La Source' (1898)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Jorge Gomez: General O'Reilly (2008)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone (1597)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Scherzo from Tonada concertante (1980)

Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 2 (1991)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color (1965)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Anton Stamitz: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes (1785)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: Main Theme (1981)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Finale from Violin Sonata in b (1878)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: We Sail the Ocean Blue (1878)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Chanson 'Danse macabre' (1873)

Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Franz Xaver Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1818)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen (1863)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 in g (1773)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Percy Grainger: In Dahomey 'Cakewalk Smasher' (1909)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Anthony Holborne: Coranto: Heigh Ho Holiday (1600)

Thomas Morley: My bonny lass she smileth (1595)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Concerto in C (1794)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Michurin: Waltz (1948)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Alan Silvestri: The Abyss: End Titles (1989)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Dani Howard: Arches (2016)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Dani Howard: Coalescence (2019)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Little Havana, late afternoon (2014)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto in D (1806)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a 'Canto de Octubre' (1955)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)

Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004)

Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)
Arts & Culture