WCLV Program Guide 03-26-2024

Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison

Bill Evans How My Heart Sings How My Heart Sings

Emmet Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Jahari Stampley Still Listening Still Listening

Chip White Harlem Sunset Circle Dance

Atlantic Road Trip One Auburn

Sonny Stitt The Last Sessions Out Of Nowhere

Brad Turner The Magnificent Slapped My Mind

Jalen Baker Be Still Jinrikisha

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina This Is New

Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over

Roy McGrath Menjune Groove 4

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry Sparkle Lights

Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Lost in the Stars

Rene Marie I Want to Be Evil My Heart Belongs To Daddy

Gilad Edelman My Groove, Your Move Foi a Saudade

Chuck Redd Groove City Renewal

Frank Wess/Johnny Coles Two at the Top If You Can't Call Don't Come

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie

Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections

Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia

Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars

Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy

Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight

Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul

Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship

Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace

Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass

Various Artist The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse

Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly

K Fowser/B Gillece Little Echo Ninety Five

Steve Coleman Rhythm in Mind Sweet Dawn

Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)

Felix Mendelssohn: Trumpet Overture (1826)

Alphonse Hasselmans: Etude 'La Source' (1898)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture (1908)

Jorge Gomez: General O'Reilly (2008)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 12th tone (1597)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Scherzo from Tonada concertante (1980)

Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 2 (1991)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color (1965)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Anton Stamitz: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Flutes (1785)

Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: Main Theme (1981)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Finale from Violin Sonata in b (1878)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: We Sail the Ocean Blue (1878)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: La Bourée (1612)

Gioacchino Rossini: La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture (1810)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Chanson 'Danse macabre' (1873)

Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Anton Rubinstein: The Demon: Ballet Music (1871)

Franz Xaver Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1818)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus (1876)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Antonio Bazzini: La Ronde des lutins (1852)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Gnomenreigen (1863)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 (1720)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 in g (1773)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Henri Sauguet: La cigale et la fourmi (1941)

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Percy Grainger: In Dahomey 'Cakewalk Smasher' (1909)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

Anthony Holborne: Coranto: Heigh Ho Holiday (1600)

Thomas Morley: My bonny lass she smileth (1595)

Muzio Clementi: Piano Concerto in C (1794)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Michurin: Waltz (1948)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Alan Silvestri: The Abyss: End Titles (1989)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Violin Concerto (1878)

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in g (1744)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Dani Howard: Arches (2016)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Septet in E-Flat (1881)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Dani Howard: Coalescence (2019)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Little Havana, late afternoon (2014)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto in D (1806)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f (1877)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770)

Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style (1925)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Violin Concerto (1878)

Astor Piazzolla: Melodía in a 'Canto de Octubre' (1955)

Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999)

Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004)

Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)