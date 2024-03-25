© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-25-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 25, 2024 at 12:24 AM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ruby Braff  and his New England Songhounds      Tell Me More

      Mark Masters      Priestess   Naima

      Charlie Haden     Nocturne    Tres Palabras (Three Words)

      Terence Blanchard Jazz On Film      Clockers

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Bookends

      Diego Rivera      Connections Shade Of The Cedar Tree

      Stan Getz   The Master  Summer Night

      Jerry Granelli    Plays Vince and Mose    Star Song

                  

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Aunt Hagar's Blues

      Eric Reed   It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

      Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

      Garrison Fewell   A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

      Milt Jackson      Milt Jackson Quartet    My Funny Valentine

      Sonny Stitt Only the Blues    I Remember You

      Pepper Adams      Encounter   Serenity

      Tal Farlow  Tal Farlow Quartet      Rock 'n' Rye (Take 8)

                  

      Miles Davis Cookin'     Aregin

      Reeds and Deeds   Wailin'     Stand Pat

      Lauren Falls      A Little Louder   Take Me

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Peace

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    The Classic

      Vince Mendoza     Olympians   Miracle Child

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Dena DeRose Love's Holiday    The Nearness of You

      Towner Galaher    Live  One for McGriff

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Kenny Burrell     The Along Came Kenny    Maya's Dance

      Tommy Flanagan    Lady Be Good      Alone Too Long

      Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

      Emmett Goods      Another Level     Faith And Love

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Blue in Green

                  

      Cecilia Smith    The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Body and Soul

      Michael Brecker   Nearness of You   My Ship

      Horace Silver     Blowin' The Blues Away  Peace

      Joe Henderson     State of the Tenor Vol 1      Soulville

      Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    With Malice Toward None

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Hootie Blues

      Stanley Turrentine      Comin' Your Way   Fine L'il Lass

      Various Artists   The Other side of Ellington   Mount Harrisa

                  

      Scott Hesse Intention   From The Inside

      John & David Sneider    Sneid Remarks     Pay It Forward

      John Bishop Antwerp     Contemplative

      Gary Burton Quartet Live      Fleurette Africaine

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  In A Sentimental Mood

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Cave Dweller

      Atlantic Road Trp One   Nightingale Island

      Budd Johnson      Blues Ala Mode    Blues by Five

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Joaquín Turina: Fandanguillo (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Flute Sonata (1943)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)

Michael Torke: Run (1992)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Thomas Jefferson (2010)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C (1828)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Miniatures (1960)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)

John Williams: Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Adventures of Han (2018)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Henry Kimball Hadley: Scherzo Diabolique (1934)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 33 in g (1793)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday Spell (1882)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Dani Howard: Trombone Concerto (2021)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1911)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be (2011)

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)
Arts & Culture