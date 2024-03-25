WCLV Program Guide 03-25-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ruby Braff and his New England Songhounds Tell Me More

Mark Masters Priestess Naima

Charlie Haden Nocturne Tres Palabras (Three Words)

Terence Blanchard Jazz On Film Clockers

Marc Copland Both/And Bookends

Diego Rivera Connections Shade Of The Cedar Tree

Stan Getz The Master Summer Night

Jerry Granelli Plays Vince and Mose Star Song

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Aunt Hagar's Blues

Eric Reed It's All Right To Swing Blues For Akmad

Tina Brooks Tina Brooks Back To The Tracks

Garrison Fewell A Blue Deeper Than Blue Out of the Past

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine

Sonny Stitt Only the Blues I Remember You

Pepper Adams Encounter Serenity

Tal Farlow Tal Farlow Quartet Rock 'n' Rye (Take 8)

Miles Davis Cookin' Aregin

Reeds and Deeds Wailin' Stand Pat

Lauren Falls A Little Louder Take Me

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Peace

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Classic

Vince Mendoza Olympians Miracle Child

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Dena DeRose Love's Holiday The Nearness of You

Towner Galaher Live One for McGriff

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Kenny Burrell The Along Came Kenny Maya's Dance

Tommy Flanagan Lady Be Good Alone Too Long

Jeremy Pelt Griot-This is Important Solidarity

Emmett Goods Another Level Faith And Love

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Rocks In My Bed

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Blue in Green

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul

Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship

Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace

Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass

Various Artists The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa

Scott Hesse Intention From The Inside

John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Pay It Forward

John Bishop Antwerp Contemplative

Gary Burton Quartet Live Fleurette Africaine

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest In A Sentimental Mood

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Cave Dweller

Atlantic Road Trp One Nightingale Island

Budd Johnson Blues Ala Mode Blues by Five

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture (1954)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Enrique Granados: El pelele (1911)

Joaquín Turina: Fandanguillo (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments (1884)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 (1777)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Flute Sonata (1943)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Act 3 Sinfonia (1737)

Michael Torke: Run (1992)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Thomas Jefferson (2010)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 83 in g 'Hen' (1785)

Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes (1949)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C (1828)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Miniatures (1960)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)

John Williams: Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Adventures of Han (2018)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Henry Kimball Hadley: Scherzo Diabolique (1934)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 (1878)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 1 in c-Sharp (1835)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 (1907)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C (1716)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan (1841)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 33 in g (1793)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude & Good Friday Spell (1882)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Dani Howard: Trombone Concerto (2021)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique (1909)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1911)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade (1893)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790)

Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be (2011)

Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1835)