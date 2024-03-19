WCLV Program Guide 03-20-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day

Gigi Gyrce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom

John Coltrane The Believer The Believer

Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry

Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival

Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash

Milt Jackson/Coleman Hawkins Bean Bags Get Happy

Dexter Gordon Biting the Apple Blue Bossa

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Evergreen Girl

Al Foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Michael Ornstein Aperture Ode to Manuel

Marlon Jordan For You Only Monk's Point

Joshua Redman Momentum Put It in Your Pocket

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Tony's Tune

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift

Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation

Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York

Emily Remler Transitions Transitions

Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself

Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly

Marc Copland And I Love Her Day And Night

Karrin Allyson Daydream I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction are You Heading? Safe Corners

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water

R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

Snorre Kirk Beat Zanzibar

Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait

James Moody and the Brass Figures SmackAMac

T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now

Jessica Williams Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Tuesday

Masada Chamber Ensembles Bar Khokba Maskil

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)

Peter Brendler Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets

McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy Contemplation

Kenny Drew A Look Inside Ugly Beauty

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)

Franz Schubert: Der Spiegelritter: Overture (1811)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

John Mundy: Judica me Deus (1600)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

07

Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Zion's Walls (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for String Trio (1788)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)

08

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa (1584)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia (1997)

09

Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b (1747)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar No. 2 (1600)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Max Reger: At Play in the Waves (1913)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: To God our strength, sing loud and clear (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1860)

Samuel Barber: Summer Music (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 (1936)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' (1878)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914)

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata (1827)

Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects (1919)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Nielsen: Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Michael Nyman: The Piano: The Heart Asks Pleasure First (1993)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds (1786)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 50 'Mount St. Helens' (1982)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – Concert of 12/1/2023

Igor Stravinsky: Octet for Winds

Igor Stravinsky: Mass

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 202 'Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten' 'Wedding Cantata' (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for Solo Flute (1718)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 7 in E-Flat (1903)