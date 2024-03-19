© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-20-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:33 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      WJ3 All Stars     My Ship     God Bless The Child

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part I First Light

      Mark Masters Ensemble   Wish Me Well      Summer Day

      Gigi Gyrce  Rat Race Blues    Blues in Bloom

      John Coltrane     The Believer      The Believer

      Alex Wintz  Live to Tape      What Me Worry

      Nick Finzer No Arrival  No Arrival

      Kenny Burrell     Blue Bash   Blue Bash

                  

      Milt Jackson/Coleman Hawkins  Bean Bags   Get Happy

      Dexter Gordon     Biting the Apple  Blue Bossa

      Dimitri Matheny   Cascadia    Evergreen Girl

      Al Foster   Reflections Monk's Bossa

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Ode to Manuel

      Marlon Jordan     For You Only      Monk's Point

      Joshua Redman     Momentum    Put It in Your Pocket

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Tony's Tune

                  

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  The Song Is You

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

      Something Blue    Maximum Enjoyment Shift

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Indentity      Is That So

      Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings     John's Idea

      Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     What A Little Moonlight Can Do

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Zoot Sims   Hawthorne Nights  Main Stem

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Ny Jazz Collective      Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven    Emotivation

      Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous     Autumn In New York

      Emily Remler      Transitions Transitions

      Renee Rosnes      For the Moment    Thinking To Myself

      Andy Bey    Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters  Squeeze Me

      Stanley Turrentine      Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    HiFly

                  

      Marc Copland      And I Love Her    Day And Night

      Karrin Allyson   Daydream    I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction are You Heading?  Safe Corners

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Metheny/Mehldau   Quartet     The Sound Of Water

      R Despommier      A Midsummer Odyssey     Silhouette

      Snorre Kirk Beat  Zanzibar

      Quincy Jones      The Quintessence  Robot Portrait

      James Moody and the Brass Figures   SmackAMac

      T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love

                  

      Ron Carter  Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now

      Jessica Williams  Maybeck Recital Hall    Blue Tuesday

      Masada Chamber Ensembles      Bar Khokba  Maskil

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go   One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)

      Peter Brendler    Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Puppets

      McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy    Contemplation

      Kenny Drew  A Look Inside     Ugly Beauty

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)

Franz Schubert: Der Spiegelritter: Overture (1811)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

John Mundy: Judica me Deus (1600)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

07

 

Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Zion's Walls (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for String Trio (1788)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)

08

 

Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa (1584)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia (1997)

09

 

Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b (1747)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar No. 2 (1600)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Max Reger: At Play in the Waves (1913)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: To God our strength, sing loud and clear (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1860)

Samuel Barber: Summer Music (1956)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 (1936)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' (1878)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914)

Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata (1827)

Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)

Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects (1919)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Nielsen: Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)

Michael Nyman: The Piano: The Heart Asks Pleasure First (1993)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds (1786)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 50 'Mount St. Helens' (1982)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – Concert of 12/1/2023

Igor Stravinsky: Octet for Winds

Igor Stravinsky: Mass

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 202 'Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten' 'Wedding Cantata' (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for Solo Flute (1718)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 7 in E-Flat (1903)
