WCLV Program Guide 03-20-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Mark Masters Ensemble Wish Me Well Summer Day
Gigi Gyrce Rat Race Blues Blues in Bloom
John Coltrane The Believer The Believer
Alex Wintz Live to Tape What Me Worry
Nick Finzer No Arrival No Arrival
Kenny Burrell Blue Bash Blue Bash
Milt Jackson/Coleman Hawkins Bean Bags Get Happy
Dexter Gordon Biting the Apple Blue Bossa
Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Evergreen Girl
Al Foster Reflections Monk's Bossa
Michael Ornstein Aperture Ode to Manuel
Marlon Jordan For You Only Monk's Point
Joshua Redman Momentum Put It in Your Pocket
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Tony's Tune
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite
Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift
Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea
Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Zoot Sims Hawthorne Nights Main Stem
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Ny Jazz Collective Everybody Wants to Get To Heaven Emotivation
Sienna Dahlen/Bill Coon Balladextrous Autumn In New York
Emily Remler Transitions Transitions
Renee Rosnes For the Moment Thinking To Myself
Andy Bey Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters Squeeze Me
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Wahoo (aka Stanley's Blues)
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound HiFly
Marc Copland And I Love Her Day And Night
Karrin Allyson Daydream I Ain't Got Nothin' But The Blues
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction are You Heading? Safe Corners
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Metheny/Mehldau Quartet The Sound Of Water
R Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette
Snorre Kirk Beat Zanzibar
Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait
James Moody and the Brass Figures SmackAMac
T Fonnesbaek/ J Kauflin Danish Rain Everything I Love
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes My Man's Gone Now
Jessica Williams Maybeck Recital Hall Blue Tuesday
Masada Chamber Ensembles Bar Khokba Maskil
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Stacey Kent Let Yourself Go One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)
Peter Brendler Stunts and Twists Stunts And Twists
Rodney Whitaker Oasis Puppets
McCoy Tyner The Real McCoy Contemplation
Kenny Drew A Look Inside Ugly Beauty
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 in D (1795)
Franz Schubert: Der Spiegelritter: Overture (1811)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
John Mundy: Judica me Deus (1600)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 20 (1880)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: Zion's Walls (1952)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Divertimento for String Trio (1788)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)
Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture (1865)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa (1584)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)
Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)
Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e (1719)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia (1997)
Vincent d'Indy: Fantasy on Popular French Themes (1888)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b (1747)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar No. 2 (1600)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Max Reger: At Play in the Waves (1913)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: To God our strength, sing loud and clear (1739)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)
Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a (1860)
Samuel Barber: Summer Music (1956)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 (1936)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' (1878)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914)
Julián Orbón: Tres versiones sinfónicas (1953)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)
Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz (1909)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata (1827)
Pablo de Sarasate: Serenata andaluza (1878)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906)
Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects (1919)
Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)
Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude (1901)
Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)
John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carl Nielsen: Allegro sanguineo from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture (1864)
Michael Nyman: The Piano: The Heart Asks Pleasure First (1993)
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle (1841)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Concerto No. 3 for 2 Winds (1786)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 50 'Mount St. Helens' (1982)
20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – Concert of 12/1/2023
Igor Stravinsky: Octet for Winds
Igor Stravinsky: Mass
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 202 'Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten' 'Wedding Cantata' (1718)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for Solo Flute (1718)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)
William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939)
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)
Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 7 in E-Flat (1903)