WCLV Program Guide 03-19-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Bishop Antwerp Lawns
George Coleman A Master Speaks These Foolish Things
Michelli Lordi Two Hearts Haunted Heart
Grand Central Tenor Conclave East of the Village
Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back
Sean Mason The Southern Suite Lavender
Groove Holmes After Hours Minor Surgery
Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie
Anthony Branker & Ascent Spirit Songs In God's Hands
Alan Broadbent Live At Maybeck Recital Hall Nardis
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Herbie Hancock Takin' Off The Maze
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
Miles Davis Kind of Blue All Blues
Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Mood Indigo
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Broadway
Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing Doxy
John Scofield Time on My Hands Since You Asked
Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance
Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep
Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville
Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant
Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball
Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
James Carter The Real Quiet Storm Born To Be Blue
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato
Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize
Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty
Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station
David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge
Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late
T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice
Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate
Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely
James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog
Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day
Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy
James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Robert PiKet Solos Litha
Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Echo Canyon
John Swana/Joe Magnarelli Philly-New York Junction Growing Pains
Joey Alexander Continuance Why Don't We
Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Sign Of Jonah
Michelle Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand
Benny Golson And the Philadelphians Blues On My Mind
Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Doxy
Louis Armstrong Hot Fives and Sevens Vol 2 Sweet Little Papa
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)
Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)
Max Reger: Finale from Flute Serenade (1915)
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)
Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme (1992)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring (1970)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)
Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Ferruccio Busoni: From the Age of Pigtails (1888)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)
Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' (1857)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)
Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)
Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)
Germaine Tailleferre: Finale from Piano Trio (1917)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)
Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia' (1773)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)
Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria (1725)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)
Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)
Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 'Circus' (2003)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)
Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance (1884)
Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)
Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1770)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)
Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 in E-Flat 'Joke' (1781)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La savane (1846)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Tremolo (1869)
Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)
Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)
Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite (1898)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1751)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Carl Nielsen: Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 (1911)
Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)
Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)
Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)