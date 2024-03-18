© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-19-2024

Published March 18, 2024 at 6:17 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John Bishop Antwerp     Lawns

      George Coleman    A Master Speaks   These Foolish Things

      Michelli Lordi    Two Hearts  Haunted Heart

      Grand Central     Tenor Conclave    East of the Village

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Don't Look Back

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Lavender

      Groove Holmes     After Hours Minor Surgery

      Charlie Rouse     Moment's Notice   Joobobie

      Anthony Branker & Ascent      Spirit Songs      In God's Hands

                  

      Alan Broadbent    Live At Maybeck Recital Hall  Nardis

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Herbie Hancock    Takin' Off  The Maze

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Miles Davis Kind of Blue      All Blues

      Nina Simone Little Girl Blue  Mood Indigo

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast    Broadway

      Mike Jones  Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing    Doxy

      John Scofield     Time on My Hands  Since You Asked

                  

      Kenny Garrett     Introducing Kenny Garrett     Reedus Dance

      Diego Rivera      Mestizo     Escapade

      Jeremy Manasia    Butcher Block Ballet    Take The InStep

      Count Basie 88 Basie Street   Bluesville

      Lee Morgan  Vol 3 Mesabi Chant

      Antonio Hart      For Cannonball and Woody      Cannonball

      Clifford Lamb     Blues & Hues New York   Blues & Hues New York

      James Carter      The Real Quiet Storm    Born To Be Blue

      Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls  The Pearls

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jimmy Guiffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Olhos De Gato

      Matt Crisculo     Lotus Blossom     To Wisdom The Prize

      Oscar Peterson    West Side Story   I Feel Pretty

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    I Could Write A Book

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie      A Night In Tunisia

      Curtis Fuller     Jazz-It's Magic   Soul Station

      David Janeway     Distant Voices    Blue Serge

      Josh Berman Old Ideas   Almost Late

      T Stanko    Dark Eyes   So Nice

                  

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     Yama

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Morgan the Pirate

      Jimmy Cobb  Cobb's Groove     Sweet and Lovely

      James P Johson     James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen      Walkin' The Dog

      Art Tatum   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Gerry Mulligan    Jeru  Blue Boy

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Frozen Mist

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Robert PiKet      Solos Litha

                  

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Echo Canyon

      John Swana/Joe Magnarelli     Philly-New York Junction      Growing Pains

      Joey Alexander    Continuance Why Don't We

      Gregory Tardy     In His Timing     The Sign Of Jonah

      Michelle Lordi    Two Moons   Moon And Sand

      Benny Golson      And the Philadelphians  Blues On My Mind

      Mike Jones  Are You Three Guys      Doxy

      Louis Armstrong   Hot Fives and Sevens Vol 2    Sweet Little Papa

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)

Max Reger: Finale from Flute Serenade (1915)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)

Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme (1992)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring (1970)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Ferruccio Busoni: From the Age of Pigtails (1888)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' (1857)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)

Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)

Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Germaine Tailleferre: Finale from Piano Trio (1917)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria (1725)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)

Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 'Circus' (2003)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance (1884)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1770)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 in E-Flat 'Joke' (1781)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La savane (1846)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Tremolo (1869)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite (1898)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1751)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Carl Nielsen: Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)
