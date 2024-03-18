WCLV Program Guide 03-19-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

John Bishop Antwerp Lawns

George Coleman A Master Speaks These Foolish Things

Michelli Lordi Two Hearts Haunted Heart

Grand Central Tenor Conclave East of the Village

Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Lavender

Groove Holmes After Hours Minor Surgery

Charlie Rouse Moment's Notice Joobobie

Anthony Branker & Ascent Spirit Songs In God's Hands

Alan Broadbent Live At Maybeck Recital Hall Nardis

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Herbie Hancock Takin' Off The Maze

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Miles Davis Kind of Blue All Blues

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Mood Indigo

R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast Broadway

Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Sure You Know What You're Doing Doxy

John Scofield Time on My Hands Since You Asked

Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance

Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville

Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant

Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

James Carter The Real Quiet Storm Born To Be Blue

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize

Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station

David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge

Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late

T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice

Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely

James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy

James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Robert PiKet Solos Litha

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Echo Canyon

John Swana/Joe Magnarelli Philly-New York Junction Growing Pains

Joey Alexander Continuance Why Don't We

Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Sign Of Jonah

Michelle Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand

Benny Golson And the Philadelphians Blues On My Mind

Mike Jones Are You Three Guys Doxy

Louis Armstrong Hot Fives and Sevens Vol 2 Sweet Little Papa

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus (1859)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)

Max Reger: Finale from Flute Serenade (1915)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece (1996)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

George Enescu: Wedding Dance (1917)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)

Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme (1992)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Spring (1970)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 in C (1821)

Jack Gallagher: Intrada from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Ferruccio Busoni: From the Age of Pigtails (1888)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792)

Joachim Raff: Concert Piece 'Ode to Spring' (1857)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Josef Suk: Longing from 'Spring' (1902)

Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)

Edvard Grieg: Cow-Call & Peasant Dance from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Germaine Tailleferre: Finale from Piano Trio (1917)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto Polonois (1720)

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 48 in C 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Franz Schubert: Fierrabras: Overture (1823)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria (1725)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)

Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 'Circus' (2003)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations (1877)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E (1842)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance (1884)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1770)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 1 (1791)

Sir William Walton: Coronation Te Deum (1953)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevode (1891)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 in E-Flat 'Joke' (1781)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La savane (1846)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Tremolo (1869)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück in F (1849)

Jean Sibelius: King Christian II Suite (1898)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1751)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Carl Nielsen: Andante pastorale from Symphony No. 3 (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: March & Finale from Quartet No. 15 (1825)

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 23 (1772)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Heino Eller: Symphonic Poem 'Twilight' (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Johannes Brahms: Es ist ein Ros' entsprungen (1896)