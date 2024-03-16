© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-18-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 16, 2024 at 12:54 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Fred Hersch Songs Without Words      Miyako

      Josh Lawrence     And that Too      Black Keys

      The Nightcrawlers Get Ready   Tuff At The Top

      Saturn Quartet    Luz   Ben

      Lovano/Douglas    Scandal     Scandal

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Moonbow

      Stanley Cowell    Back to the Beautiful   It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

      Cannonball Adderley     Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners  Azule Serape

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Goin' To the Meetin'    Oh Babee

                  

      Thelonious Monk   In Tokyo    Hackensack

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I Double Dare You

      Elio Villafranca  Standing by the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Alabama

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Sidney Bechet     I Got Rhythm      That's A Plenty

      Wycliffe Gordon   The Intimate Ellington  Pie Eye's Blues

      Eddie Daniels     Homecoming  Love's Long Journey

                  

      Steve Cardenas    Blue Has A Range  Highline

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  Autumn In New York

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     When Sunny Gets Blue

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Mi Viejo

      Jerome Harris     Hidden in Plain View    245Les

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Interface

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sparkling Red

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mulgrew Miller    Live at Yoshi's Vol 2   Comes Love

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Johnny Griffin    The Congregation  I Remember You

      C Allen/R Whitaker      Get Ready   La Shea's Walk

      Adam Levy   Spry  There's Always One

                  

      Steven Bernstein  Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

      Victor Goines     Love Dance  Home

      Roy Eldridge      The Nifty Cat     The Nifty Cat

      Libby York  DreamLand   Mountain Greenery

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Mr. Walker

      Gilbert Castellanos     Esperame En El Cielo    New Delhi

      Andy Brown  Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze

      Spike Wilner      Plays Ellington and Monk      Let's Cool One [ 01 ]

      Steve Kuhn  Love Walked In    Prelude To A Kiss

                  

      Avram Fefer/Bobby Few   Kindred Spirits   Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

      Madd For Tadd     Our Delight A Blue Time

      Rodney Whitaker   Oasis Minorabilia

      Billy Childs      Winds of Change   The End Of Innocence

      Charles Lloyd     The Water is Wide Requiem

      Planet D Nonet    Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

      Stan Getz   In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

      Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying in Touch  Take Five

      John Lewis  Evolution   Afternoon in Paris

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Nicola Matteis: Ground after the Scotch Humor (1680)

Gerard Schwarz: Above and Beyond (2012)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March (1929)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

John Dowland: Clear or cloudy (1600)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1765)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Stephen Foster: Old Folks at Home (1851)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Adriano Banchieri: Contrappunto bestiale all mente (1608)

Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay: The Warriors (1947)

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood (2001)

Victor Ewald: Moderato from Brass Quintet No. 1 (1890)

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Overture (1937)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 1 (1894)

Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sérénade (1893)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 3 in C (1873)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana (1952)

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C (1765)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude mélodique (1906)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' (2007)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Nacio Herb Brown: Singin' in the Rain: Main theme (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 2 (1936)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Minnelied (1877)
