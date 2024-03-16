WCLV Program Guide 03-18-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch Songs Without Words Miyako

Josh Lawrence And that Too Black Keys

The Nightcrawlers Get Ready Tuff At The Top

Saturn Quartet Luz Ben

Lovano/Douglas Scandal Scandal

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Moonbow

Stanley Cowell Back to the Beautiful It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley and the Poll Winners Azule Serape

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Goin' To the Meetin' Oh Babee

Thelonious Monk In Tokyo Hackensack

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You

Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads I Belong To You

Joshua Redman Where Are We Alabama

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Sidney Bechet I Got Rhythm That's A Plenty

Wycliffe Gordon The Intimate Ellington Pie Eye's Blues

Eddie Daniels Homecoming Love's Long Journey

Steve Cardenas Blue Has A Range Highline

Ken Fowser Resolution Autumn In New York

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club When Sunny Gets Blue

Dominic Miller Vagabond Mi Viejo

Jerome Harris Hidden in Plain View 245Les

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sparkling Red

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You

C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk

Adam Levy Spry There's Always One

Steven Bernstein Pop Culture I'm Gonna Leave You By Yourself

Victor Goines Love Dance Home

Roy Eldridge The Nifty Cat The Nifty Cat

Libby York DreamLand Mountain Greenery

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Mr. Walker

Gilbert Castellanos Esperame En El Cielo New Delhi

Andy Brown Direct Call Funk in a Deep Freeze

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Let's Cool One [ 01 ]

Steve Kuhn Love Walked In Prelude To A Kiss

Avram Fefer/Bobby Few Kindred Spirits Orange Was The Color Of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Madd For Tadd Our Delight A Blue Time

Rodney Whitaker Oasis Minorabilia

Billy Childs Winds of Change The End Of Innocence

Charles Lloyd The Water is Wide Requiem

Planet D Nonet Blues to Be There Way Early Subtone

Stan Getz In Sweden 1958-60 Topsy

Sinee Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying in Touch Take Five

John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Nicola Matteis: Ground after the Scotch Humor (1680)

Gerard Schwarz: Above and Beyond (2012)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

John Philip Sousa: Welch Fusilier March (1929)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

Francesco Maria Veracini: Orchestral Suite No. 6 (1722)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Turkish March (1811)

John Dowland: Clear or cloudy (1600)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1765)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Kalender Prince (1888)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Folk Dance (1936)

Stephen Foster: Old Folks at Home (1851)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Adriano Banchieri: Contrappunto bestiale all mente (1608)

Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay: The Warriors (1947)

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood (2001)

Victor Ewald: Moderato from Brass Quintet No. 1 (1890)

Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in c-Sharp (1839)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Overture (1937)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 1 (1894)

Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Overture to an English Opera (1795)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sérénade (1893)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Germaine Tailleferre: Piano Trio (1917)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle (1892)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 3 in C (1873)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Variations on Mendelssohn's 'Wedding March' (1851)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Vivaldiana (1952)

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Silvestre Revueltas: Janitzio (1933)

Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927)

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C (1765)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 in G (1809)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Cécile Chaminade: Etude mélodique (1906)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite (1938)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' (2007)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Nacio Herb Brown: Singin' in the Rain: Main theme (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1774)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)

Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie (1898)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Josef Bonime: Danse hébraïque (1920)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 2 (1936)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Romance (1901)

Lili Boulanger: Nocturne (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Trio in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Charles Koechlin: Evening Peace from 'The Persian Hours' (1913)

Johannes Brahms: Minnelied (1877)