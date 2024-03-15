WCLV Program Guide 03-17-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Joe Alterman, Big Mo and Little Joe, Beaux J. Poo Boo

One for All with George Coleman, Big George, This I Dig of You

Shirley Scott with George Coleman, By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, And So It Goes

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Fire and Rain

Diva, 30, In a Mellow Tone

Bix Beiderbecke, At the Jazz Band Ball, Singin’ the Blues

Buselli – Wallarab Jazz Orchestra, Gennett Suite, Wolverine Blues

Gil Evans, Great Jazz Standards, Davenport Blues

Gil Evans, The Individualism of Gil Evans, Spoonful

Miles Davis – Gil Evans, Sketches of Spain, Will o’ the Wisp

Miles Davis – Gil Evans, Sketches of Spain, The Pan Piper

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Blues for My Landlady

Emmet Cohen with Houston Person, Masters Legacy Vol. 5, Blues Everywhere

John Coltrane, Coltrane’s Sound, Equinox

John Coltrane, Blue Train, Blue Train

Ken Peplowski, Unheard Bird, Ezz-Thetic

George Russell, The Outer View, Au Privave

George Russell, Ezz-Thetics, Nardis

Lori Bell, Recorda Me, Black Narcissus

Wayne Shorter, Wayning Moments, Black Orpheus

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Cut Me Loose Charlie

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Way Out West

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Joshua Redman, Chirstopher Thomas, Brian Blade, Peter Martin Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Marlena Shaw, Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues You've Changed

Jimmy Smith, West Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here on Earth You Do Something to Me

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Just One of Those Things

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Milt Jacksn, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Reunion Blues When I Fall In Love

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Willow Weep for Me

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein Van Der Geyn, John Engels Live In Tokyo Arborway

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Unfailing Kindness

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Groovin' High

Houston Person, Jeoy DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Alone Together

Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Yours is My Heart Alone

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right The Blessing

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima. Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Cheek to Cheek

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This can't Be Love

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio

Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown The Poll Winners Ride Again Angel Eyes

Fred Astaire, Studio Orchestra An Evening With Fred Astaire Put a Shine On Your Shoes

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Jesu meine Freude' (1723)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach in Seattle - In churches and concert halls, more performances from AGO Seattle 2022 (VII)

J.S.BACH: Partita, O Gott, du frommer Gott, BWV 767.

BACH: Trio Sonata No. 4 in e, BWV 528.

BACH: The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus 2; Canon per Augmentationem in Contrario Moto; Contrapunctus 11) William Porter (1985 Fritts-Richards/St. Alphonsus Church, Seattle, WA) PD Archive

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 5 - Amidst the Lenten journey, we’ll mark the March birthdays of several significant composers, with music both celebratory and reflective. Peter DuBois will help us celebrate with music of Vivaldi, Gigout, Bach, and Haydn

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Cup (1700)

Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Concerto (1700)

Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Traditional: My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air)

Traditional: The Wearin' of the Green

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite (1947)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Symphony No. 3 in f 'Irish' (1887)

Sir Granville Bantock: Celtic Symphony (1940)

Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me

Traditional: Patrick's Day

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Tessa Lark: Appalachian Fantasy Tessa Lark, violin t

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C Major, Hob. I:82, "The Bear" Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Tejas Srinivasan calling from Middlebury, VE

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 13 Irina Zaritzkaya, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Banner for solo quartet and chamber orchestra A Far Cry: Jae Cosmos Lee, violin; Ross Snyder, violin; Caitlin Lynch, violin; Nathaniel Taylor, cello Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Philip Lasser: Twelve Variations on a Chorale by J.S. Bach Variation 6, 8, 10 Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Leo Delibes, arr. Julian Milone: Flower Duet from Lakme TMAF All-Star Orchestra: David Chan, Shih-Kai Lin, Cho-Liang Lin, Yu-Chien Tseng, violins; Peter Lloyd, bass Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana, Op. 16: Movement 7-8 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 9 in D minor, Op. 34 Apollon Musagete Quartet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens,

14:00 CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY with Candice Agree – Donato Cabrera, conductor; Inbal Segev, cello; Ilya Yakishev, piano.

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta

Anna Clyne: DANCE for Cello & Orchestra

Myroslav Skoryk: Melody for Symphony Orchestra

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/19/2023.

An Event in the Mandel Opera and Humanities Festival: The American Dream

Scott Joplin: ‘Treemonisha’ Overture

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra

William Grant Still: ‘Darker America’

Bernard Herrmann: Suite from ‘Vertigo’

Raven Chacon: ‘Voiceless Mass’

Edgard Varèse: ‘Amériques’ (1929 version)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2023 - A talented 12-year-old cellist performs The Swan by Saint-Saëns, a flutist with a passion for marine biology plays a dreamy Fantasie by Hüe, and the winner of Interlochen Arts Academy’s Concerto Competition performs a difficult but rewarding work by Ysaÿe. We meet a violist with a love for Formula One racing who gives an evocative performance of Schumann. Finally, we hear a conversation between a teen clarinetist and his mentor, the principal clarinetist of the Minnesota Orchestra, who share much in common including leaving their homes in Costa Rica to study at Interlochen Arts Academy

Cameron Renshaw, 12, Cello, from Byron Center, MI The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921)

Jian Kim, 18, Flute, from Rochester, MI Excerpts from Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (1858-1948)

Ari Han, 17, Violin, from Harrisonburg, VA Violin Sonata in D Minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade” by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931)

Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Alexandra Yeoh, 17, Viola, from Mason, OH Märchenbilder, Op.113 - I. Nicht schnell by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Luis Montero Hernández, 17, Clarinet, from San José, Costa Rica Sonata for Clarinet and Piano - III. Allegro con fuoco by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)

Solo de Concours by Andre Messager (1853-1929) performed by Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet and Christopher O’Riley, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

Sir Hamilton Harty: An Irish Symphony (1904)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1 in c (1868)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Donald Erb: Three Pieces for Double Bass Alone (1999) Bertram Turetzky, bass

Frederick Koch: Configuration for Trumpet and Organ James Darling, trumpet; David Blazer, organ

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality for Piano and Orchestra (1982) Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Edwin London: A Hero of Our Time (1991-92) Russian State Symphonic Capella/Edwin London, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Conversation with: Justice Janet C. Protasiewicz

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 (1826)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium (1937)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)

Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Traditional: The Parting Glass