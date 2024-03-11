© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2024

Published March 11, 2024 at 11:06 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    Two Sleepy People

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Up Front

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   I Want To Talk About You

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong      Ella & Louis      Cheek to Cheek

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky The Island

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

                  

      Jeff Parker Forfolks    La Jetee

      Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssesy    Dyningar

      Kenny Davern      Smile Summertime

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      Sideways

      Madd For Tadd     Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

      Marquis Hill      the Poet    BTune

      Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club     Cup Bearers [Live]

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

                  

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    The Highland Bluff

      Steve Davis Getting' It Done  Gettin' It Done

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  So Tired

      Mike Jones  Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing   Watch What Happens

      Meredith D'Ambrosio     Echo of a Kiss    My Romance

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Every Breath You Take

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My Ideal

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Saqqara

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   The Thing To Do

      Eric Alexander    The First Milestone     The First Milestone

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Spells

      Johnny Coles      The Warm Sound    Where

      Vache/Charlap     2gether     Soon

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Black Nightgown

                  

      Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight    My Girl Shirl

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Due Up Next

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus  Hora Decubitus

      Eddie Lockjaw Davis     Cookbook Vol 1    In The Kitchen

      Jimmy Hamilton    Can't Help Swingin'     Nits And Wits

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      Kingdom of coldness

      Geof Bradfield    Rule of Three     Reconciliation

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     Moods

                  

      Mike Jones  Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing    You've Changed

      Dimitry Baevsky   Down With It      LaRue

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Geof Bradfield    Quaver      Nao Faz Mal (Live)

      Chet Baker  This is Always    House of Jade

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick Up    Summer Nights

      Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold    L'Assassinat De Carala

      Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live      Japanese Waltz

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra (1884)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)

Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Champagne Aria (1787)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony No. 9 (1822)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' (1968)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 1 (1921)

Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy (1741)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 3 (1962)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C (1717)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

John Field: Nocturne No. 10 in E 'Nocturne pastorale' (1832)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture (1879)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)

Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers' (1959)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Yann Tiersen: Amélie: Suite (2001)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Georges Delerue: Agnes of God: End Titles (1985)

Germaine Tailleferre: Finale from Piano Trio (1917)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Ernesto Lecuona: Valses fantásticos (1951)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (1850)

Jacob Praetorius: Quam pulchra es (1606)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Max Reger: Wiegenlied (1904)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)
