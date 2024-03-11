WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front

John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssesy Dyningar

Kenny Davern Smile Summertime

Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways

Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time

Marquis Hill the Poet BTune

Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff

Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done

Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired

Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens

Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do

Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where

Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown

Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight My Girl Shirl

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next

Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Hora Decubitus

Eddie Lockjaw Davis Cookbook Vol 1 In The Kitchen

Jimmy Hamilton Can't Help Swingin' Nits And Wits

Bobo Stenson Sphere Kingdom of coldness

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Reconciliation

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra (1884)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)

Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Champagne Aria (1787)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony No. 9 (1822)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)

Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' (1968)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 1 (1921)

Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy (1741)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 3 (1962)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C (1717)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)

Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)

Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

John Field: Nocturne No. 10 in E 'Nocturne pastorale' (1832)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)

George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture (1879)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)

Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers' (1959)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Yann Tiersen: Amélie: Suite (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Georges Delerue: Agnes of God: End Titles (1985)

Germaine Tailleferre: Finale from Piano Trio (1917)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Ernesto Lecuona: Valses fantásticos (1951)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (1850)

Jacob Praetorius: Quam pulchra es (1606)

William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)

Max Reger: Wiegenlied (1904)

Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)