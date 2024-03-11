WCLV Program Guide 03-12-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front
John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
Jeff Parker Forfolks La Jetee
Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssesy Dyningar
Kenny Davern Smile Summertime
Ben Wolfe Unjust Sideways
Madd For Tadd Central Ave Swing/Our Delight A Blue Time
Marquis Hill the Poet BTune
Jesse Davis Live at Small's Jazz Club Cup Bearers [Live]
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff
Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done
Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven
Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired
Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens
Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara
Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do
Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells
Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where
Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown
Donald Byrd Byrd in Flight My Girl Shirl
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Due Up Next
Charles Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Mingus Hora Decubitus
Eddie Lockjaw Davis Cookbook Vol 1 In The Kitchen
Jimmy Hamilton Can't Help Swingin' Nits And Wits
Bobo Stenson Sphere Kingdom of coldness
Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Reconciliation
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix Moods
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)
Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade
Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights
Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala
Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Édouard Lalo: Scherzo for Orchestra (1884)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1847)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord (1915)
Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog (1905)
Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' (1927)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Champagne Aria (1787)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo & Finale from String Symphony No. 9 (1822)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York (1944)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 'Black Key' (1832)
Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' (1968)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 1 (1921)
Jacques Offenbach: The Grand Duchess of Gérolstein: Overture (1867)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy (1741)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)
John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Toreador Song (1875)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 3 (1962)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Dream Tangles (1838)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C (1717)
Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)
Pedro Sáenz: Aquel Buenos Aires (1970)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Concert Variations on an English Theme (1898)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D (1780)
Thomas Arne: Alfred: Overture (1740)
Franz von Suppé: Isabella: Overture (1869)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G (1889)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)
Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)
John Field: Nocturne No. 10 in E 'Nocturne pastorale' (1832)
Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' (1934)
George W. Chadwick: Rip Van Winkle Overture (1879)
John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)
Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)
He Zhanhao & Chen Gang: Falling in Love from 'The Butterfly Lovers' (1959)
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)
Yann Tiersen: Amélie: Suite (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Georges Delerue: Agnes of God: End Titles (1985)
Germaine Tailleferre: Finale from Piano Trio (1917)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)
Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)
Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1765)
John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys (1979)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)
Ernesto Lecuona: Valses fantásticos (1951)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp (1899)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)
Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 (1770)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)
Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)
Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)
Franz von Suppé: Morning, Noon and Night in Vienna (1844)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)
Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Wheat Dance (1941)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 (1784)
William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)
Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (1850)
Jacob Praetorius: Quam pulchra es (1606)
William Alwyn: Autumn Legend (1954)
Max Reger: Wiegenlied (1904)
Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917)