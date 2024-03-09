WCLV Program Guide 03-09-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Jon-Erik Kellso, Live at the Ear Inn, No One Else But You
Jesse Davis, Live at Smalls Jazz Club, The Cup-Bearers
Bill Cunliffe, The Blues and the Abstract Truth Take 2, Stolen Moments
Oliver Nelson, More Blues and the Abstract Truth, Blues for Mr. Broadway
Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Nostalgia
Jay Thomas, Ballads, Summer Serenade
Jay Thomas, I Always Knew, Soultrane
Ernesto Cervini, A Canadian Songbook, The Inertia of Complacency
Mark Watkins, Four Plus Six, On Any Given Day in Summer
Eunmi Lee, Introspection, Gimmick
Snorre Kirk, Top Dog, Working the Night Shift
Dan Balmer, When the Night, When the Night
Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Soulstice
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, It Never Entered My Mind
Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, So What
Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power, It’s Alright
Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, Booker’s Garden
Emmet Goods, Another Level, Major Changes
David Gibson, Fellowship, Waiting for Patience
Immanuel Wilkins, Omega, Warriors
Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Muhammara’s Dance
Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Bo-Till
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Pat Martino, Trudy Pitts, Danny Turner, Mitch Fine, Abdu Johnson, Vance Anderson El Hombre Just Friends
Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done Knives Out
Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Dave Elliott, John Previti Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe
Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Da Mayor Drinks His Beer/Tawana
Lea DeLaria, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier Play It Cool All That Jazz
Mike Ricchiuti, David Finck, Brian Dunne, David Mann Jazz for Couch Potatoes Mary Tyler Moore Show Theme
Melvin Rhyne, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington, Joshua Redman Boss Organ Full House
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the LIfe Eleanor Rigby
Freddie Hubbard, James Spaulding, Albert Daily, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Applton, Ray Barretto Backlash Little Sunflower
Chuck Loeb, Brian Dunne, Michael Pope Jazz for Couch Potatoes The Andy Griffith Show
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the LIfe Windy
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Whoopin' Blues
Jimmy Smith, Gray Tate, Kenny Burrell Organ Grinder Swing Satin Doll
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together The Song Is You
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing
Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer All the Things You Are
Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Sail Away
Jeremy Ragsdale, Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Another Day
Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphnette Plays Mancini Moon River
Itzhak Perlman, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Grady Tate Side by Side Why Think About Tomorrow?
Freddie Hubbard, James Spaulding, Albert Daily, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash Up Jumped Spring
Pat Martino, Trudy Pitts, Danny Tyrner, Mitch Fine, Abdu Johnson, Vance Anderson El Hombre Cisco
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Brian Blade, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment Remember
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Bullitt Main Title
Charles Brown, Dr. John, Cilfford Solomon, Danny Daron, Earl May, Keith Copeland All My Life Fool's Paradise
Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Art of the Trio, volume 1 Blame It On My Youth
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Dock of the Bay
Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day
Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Francisco Tarrega Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar
Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano
06:17:26 Franz Léhar Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646 "Montserrat Caballé-Montserrat Martí: Two Voices One Heart"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez
Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner
Paquito D'Rivera The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano
Deodat De Severac Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó
Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Rebecca Clarke: Passacaglia on an Old English Tune Iris van Eck, cello; Arielle Vernede, piano
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Vesa-Matti Leppanen, violin; Andrew Thomson, violin; Tom Higman, viola; Alexandra Partridge, cello; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, condMusic: 16:20
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Peter and Mary-Bess Staffel calling from Bethany, WV
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in B Major, Op. 9, No. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Clarinet Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 23 Atlanta Chamber Players: Laura Arden, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Kenn Wagner, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Atlanta, GA
Antonio Vivaldi: Il Giustino: Vedro con mio diletto (I will see with delight) Nicola Benedetti, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra; Christian Curnyn, conductor
Andrea Casarrubios: Overture & Chorale Caitlin Lynch, violin; Sarah Darling, violin; Celia Hatton, viola; Jason Fisher,viola; Francesca McNeeley, cello; Hannah Collins, cello A Far Cry, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Lute in D Major, RV 93 Jason Vieaux, guitar; Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra; Michael Butterman, conductor Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, Williamsburg Community Chapel, Williamsburg, VA
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor Inon Barnatan, piano; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Traditional: Shenandoah
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)
Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes (1945)
Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - 18-year-old blind violinist and From the Top alum Julia LaGrand co-hosts this special episode dedicated to celebrating the stories and performances of disabled and neurodivergent musicians. Special guest interview with Itzhak Perlman. Listen to a 15-year-old double bassist with spina bifida, a 14-year-old pianist who uses Braille scores to learn his repertoire, a 26-year-old cellist who believes his musical skills are sharpened by his autism, and a 16-year-old pianist with Escobar Syndrome. They perform works by Grieg, Liszt, and more
Co-host and Content Advisor - Julia LaGrand, 18, violin, Grand Rapids, MI
Excerpts from Capriccio (3:32) Joaquín Rodrigo (1901-1999)
Tristen Chen, 14, piano, from San Jose, CA Trois Etudes de Concert No. 2 La Leggierezza (5:04) Franz Liszt (1811-1886)
Joshua Thrush, 15, doublebass, from Vienna, VA Introduction e Gavotte (4:34) Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)
Peter Dugan, piano Courante from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Grace Novacheck, 16, piano, from Westlake, TX Notturno, Op. 54, No. 4 (5:05) Edvard Grieg (1843-1907)
Adam Mandela Walden, 26, cello, from Los Angeles, CA / Berklee College of Music, Boston, MA
Intermezzo from Goyescas (4:16) Enrique Granados (1867-1916)
Peter Dugan, piano Gigue from French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Verdi’s dramatic epic La Forza del Destino, broadcast live from the Met stage. Soprano sensation Lise Davidsen takes on the role of the embattled heroine Leonora, whose forbidden love is thwarted by the force of destiny. Tenor Brian Jagde is her beloved, the outcast Alvaro, and baritone Igor Golovatenko is Leonora’s vengeful brother, Carlo. The cast also features Soloman Howard, Patrick Carfizzi, and Judit Kutasi. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin presides over the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Verdi’s sweeping score.
17:20 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1960 on Stage -- A year in which more than 25 new musicals were unveiled in New York City, including "Camelot," "The Fantasticks," "Irma La Douce" and "Bye, Bye, Birdie." Selections from those shows and nine more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Fabio Luisi, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, piccolo; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Oberon
Oded Zehavi: Aurora [World Premiere; Cleveland Orchestra Commission]
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 98
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler (1884)
Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)
Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)
Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)
Luigi Boccherini: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)
José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse (1912)
Eugenio Toussaint: Largo from Concerto for Improvised Piano (2006)
Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)