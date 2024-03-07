© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-08-2024

Published March 7, 2024 at 8:59 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marcus Strickland At Last     Three For Her

      Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey   Blues on Top      Angel Eyes

      Hampton Hawes     Four  Hip

      Johnny Lytle      Got That Feeling  The Soulful One

      Rogerh Humphries  This and That     Nutville

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Twenty Four

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Three Treasures

      Neil Swainsone    Fire in the West  Fell Among Thieves

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

                  

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dodo's Bounce

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Man in Motion

      Anthony Wilson    Our Gang    Chitlins Con Carne

      Jimmy Rushing     Every Day I Have the Blues    Sonny Boy Blues

      Grant Green Solid The Kicker

      Milt Jackson      Milt Jackson Quartet    Stonewall

      Jazz Professors   Blues and Cubes   Blue Steel

      Pasqua/Oles/Erskine     Live in Italy     Agrodolce

      Farnell Newton    Feel the Love     I'll Catch You

                  

      Gray Sargent      Shades of Grey    My Ideal

      Allred/Gordon     Head to Head      Creole Love Call

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Blues In Sophistication

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters A New Day

      Towner Galaher Organ Trio     Live  Fever

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   St. Thomas

      Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow      What Once Was

      Rodney Whitaker   Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past

      Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Larry Young Into Somethin'    Tyrone

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Song Of Serenity

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Safe Corners

      Michael Moore     The History of Jazz Vol 1     I'm Coming Virginia

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Sweet Pumpkin

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Speak Like A Child

      Lenny Breau/ D Young    Live at Bourbon Street  Two Lonely People

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Message To A Friend

      Andrew Dickeson   The Song Is You   Moonlight in Vermont

                  

      Donald Harrison   The Survivor      Cool Breeze

      Kenny Barron/Dave Holland     Without Deception I Remember When

      James P Johnson   Snowy Morning Blues     Carolina Shout

      Vic Dickenson     Nice Work   Nice Work If You Can Get It

      Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra    The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

      Jim Alfredson     Family Business   Strange Matter

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Nutville

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Book Of Secrets

                  

      Shirley Horn      the Main Ingredient     You Go to My Head

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2  Embraceable You

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Steven Bernstein  Hollywood Diaspora      Sim Shalom

      Gary Burton O Grande Amor     O Grande Amor

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Joshua Redman     Mood Swing  Past In The Present

      Diego Rivera      The Contender     The Whit

      Tubby Hayes New York '61      Pint of Bitter

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1901)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b (1747)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' (1550)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy (1935)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Minuet from String Symphony in F (1740)

Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc (1933)

Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow (1930)

Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)

Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Charles Gounod: Concertino for Flute & Small Orchestra (1860)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto No. 2 for 2 Wind Ensembles (1748)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo (1904)

Amy Beach: Berceuse (1898)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Rondeau 'La Villageoise' (1724)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto (1760)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (1854)

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Aragón (1886)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)

Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Dawn in the Mountains (1891)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3 (1723)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Paul Dukas: Overture 'Polyeucte' (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 (1722)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 in d (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat (1772)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 6 in e-Flat (1832)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)

Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Andantino from Violin Sonata in b (1878)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

Lucien Durosoir: Berceuse (1920)
