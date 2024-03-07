WCLV Program Guide 03-08-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her

Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes

Hampton Hawes Four Hip

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Rogerh Humphries This and That Nutville

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Neil Swainsone Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion

Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne

Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You

Gray Sargent Shades of Grey My Ideal

Allred/Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters A New Day

Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Fever

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem St. Thomas

Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow What Once Was

Rodney Whitaker Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past

Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson When Your Lover Has Gone

Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners

Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child

Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People

Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend

Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont

Donald Harrison The Survivor Cool Breeze

Kenny Barron/Dave Holland Without Deception I Remember When

James P Johnson Snowy Morning Blues Carolina Shout

Vic Dickenson Nice Work Nice Work If You Can Get It

Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Book Of Secrets

Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom

Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present

Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit

Tubby Hayes New York '61 Pint of Bitter

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1901)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b (1747)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' (1550)

Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy (1935)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Minuet from String Symphony in F (1740)

Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc (1933)

Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)

Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow (1930)

Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)

Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Charles Gounod: Concertino for Flute & Small Orchestra (1860)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto No. 2 for 2 Wind Ensembles (1748)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo (1904)

Amy Beach: Berceuse (1898)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Rondeau 'La Villageoise' (1724)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)

Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)

Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto (1760)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)

Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (1854)

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1885)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Aragón (1886)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)

Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Dawn in the Mountains (1891)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3 (1723)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Paul Dukas: Overture 'Polyeucte' (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 (1722)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 in d (1951)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat (1772)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 6 in e-Flat (1832)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)

Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Andantino from Violin Sonata in b (1878)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)

Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)

Lucien Durosoir: Berceuse (1920)