WCLV Program Guide 03-08-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her
Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes
Hampton Hawes Four Hip
Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One
Rogerh Humphries This and That Nutville
Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures
Neil Swainsone Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion
Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne
Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues
Grant Green Solid The Kicker
Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall
Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel
Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce
Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You
Gray Sargent Shades of Grey My Ideal
Allred/Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters A New Day
Towner Galaher Organ Trio Live Fever
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem St. Thomas
Enrico Pieranunzi Somewhere Tomorrow What Once Was
Rodney Whitaker Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Visions Of The Past
Ben Webster Meets Oscar Peterson When Your Lover Has Gone
Diana Krall Love Scenes All Or Nothing At All
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Larry Young Into Somethin' Tyrone
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Song Of Serenity
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Safe Corners
Michael Moore The History of Jazz Vol 1 I'm Coming Virginia
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Sweet Pumpkin
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Speak Like A Child
Lenny Breau/ D Young Live at Bourbon Street Two Lonely People
Vincente Archer Short Stories Message To A Friend
Andrew Dickeson The Song Is You Moonlight in Vermont
Donald Harrison The Survivor Cool Breeze
Kenny Barron/Dave Holland Without Deception I Remember When
James P Johnson Snowy Morning Blues Carolina Shout
Vic Dickenson Nice Work Nice Work If You Can Get It
Buselli/Wallarab Orchestra The Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells
Jim Alfredson Family Business Strange Matter
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Nutville
Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Book Of Secrets
Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom
Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present
Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit
Tubby Hayes New York '61 Pint of Bitter
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Cello Sonata (1901)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b (1747)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Anonymous: Lute Duet 'Le rossignol' (1550)
Dame Ethel Smyth: The March of the Women (1911)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy (1935)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Minuet from String Symphony in F (1740)
Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc (1933)
Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio (1921)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)
Dolores White: Blues Dialogues: Fast and funky (1988)
Javier Alvárez: Metro Chabacano (1991)
George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)
Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow (1930)
Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)
Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
Charles Gounod: Concertino for Flute & Small Orchestra (1860)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
George Frideric Handel: Allegro from Concerto No. 2 for 2 Wind Ensembles (1748)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Un bel dì vedremo (1904)
Amy Beach: Berceuse (1898)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Danse villageoise (1881)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Rondeau 'La Villageoise' (1724)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A (1753)
Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'On a Cozy Night' (1898)
Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)
Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1889)
Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C (1781)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat (1793)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)
Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)
Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne (1800)
Louise Farrenc: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1847)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 8 (1812)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' (1928)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto (1760)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Howard Shore: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g (1879)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98 (1792)
Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair (1854)
Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1885)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Aragón (1886)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e 'Fandango' (1756)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)
Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese (1881)
Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Dawn in the Mountains (1891)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3 (1723)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)
Paul Dukas: Overture 'Polyeucte' (1892)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 (1722)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 24 in d (1951)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D (1773)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 20 in B-Flat (1772)
John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 6 in e-Flat (1832)
Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780)
Amanda Röntgen-Maier: Andantino from Violin Sonata in b (1878)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965)
Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006)
Lucien Durosoir: Berceuse (1920)