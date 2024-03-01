© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-04-2024

Published March 1, 2024 at 10:50 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary

Eric Reed   It's All Right to Swing BooBoo Strikes Again

Dave Young  Mantra      The Gypsy

Peter Erskine     You Never Know    On the Lake

Rebecca Coupe Franks    Planets     Moon

Ron Carter  Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

Jay Ashby/Steve Davis   Mistaken Identity Choices

Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dary Departs

Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico FeeFiFoFum

 

Wolfgang Muthspiel      Angular Blues     Wondering

Chris Glassman    Living The Dream  Abena's Gaze

Anthony Cox Factor of Faces   The Juggla

Art Farmer/Tommy Flanagan     Stablemates Blame It on My Youth

Chick Corea Tones for Joan's Bones  Tones for Joan's Bones

JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   Down South

Bill Charlap      Uptown Downtown   Uptown Downtown

Josh Lawrence     Call Time    Silver's Drag

Shawn Purcell     180   A Long Stroll

 

Jim Hall and Pat Metheny      Jim Hall and Pat Metheny      Lookin' Up

Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Larry Young Into Something    Backup

Ruby Braff  You Brought A New Kind of Love      Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Keith Jarrett     After The Fall    Doxy

Allred/Gordon     Head to Head      Creole Love Call

Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Mind Wine

Duke Pearson      The Right Touch   Make It Good

Steve Cardenas    Blue Has a Range  Language Of Love

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

Jalen Baker Be Still    Lexi's Lullaby

Dave Holland      Not for Nothin'   Shifting Sands

Noah Haidu  Standards   Ana Maria

John Coltrane     Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette      Cattin'

Jackie McLean     Jacknife    Jacknife

James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

S Jones/ B Haughland    Road to Nowhere   Evening Song

 

Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     Walk Into My Heart

Horace Silver     Song For My Father      Que Pasa

Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Brother G

Noah Haidu  Standards   Skylark

Ken Peplowski     Maybe September   I'll String Along with You

Knuffke/Stacken   Orange Was The Color    Peggy's Blue Skylight

Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     King Of Pain

Rich Perry  So In Love  In Your Own Sweet Way

Pete McCann Without Question  Lost City

 

Eric Felten Gratitude   The King In Yellow

Kenny Barron      The Moment  Tear Drop

Bill Frisell      Four  The Pioneers

Eric Jacobson     Discover    The Unknown

Geof Bradfield    Rule of Three     Contemplation

Benny Green Bluebird    Moonglow

Dave Douglas      Moving Portrait   First Frost

Larry Goldings    Light Blue  Berkshire Blues

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices (1922)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa (1607)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' (2007)

Chico Novarro: La Pareja (1964)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around (1979)

Ari Pulkkinen: Angry Birds: Main Theme (2009)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 26 (1844)

John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Countess: Overture (1860)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Florence Price: Little David Play on Your Harp from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in A 'Echo' (1740)

Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)

Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp (1893)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Nimble Feet (1953)

Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)

Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Philippe Gaubert: Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando (1906)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Stamitz: Viola Concerto No. 1 in D (1774)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1855)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Variation (1890)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 1 'Things Heard on the Mountain' (1849)

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A (1812)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Keyboards (1733)

Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)

Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1864)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: May (1876)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)
