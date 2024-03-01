WCLV Program Guide 03-04-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing BooBoo Strikes Again

Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy

Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon

Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song

Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs

Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico FeeFiFoFum

Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Wondering

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Abena's Gaze

Anthony Cox Factor of Faces The Juggla

Art Farmer/Tommy Flanagan Stablemates Blame It on My Youth

Chick Corea Tones for Joan's Bones Tones for Joan's Bones

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South

Bill Charlap Uptown Downtown Uptown Downtown

Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag

Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll

Jim Hall and Pat Metheny Jim Hall and Pat Metheny Lookin' Up

Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Larry Young Into Something Backup

Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Keith Jarrett After The Fall Doxy

Allred/Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Make It Good

Steve Cardenas Blue Has a Range Language Of Love

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby

Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands

Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria

John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette Cattin'

Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife

James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

S Jones/ B Haughland Road to Nowhere Evening Song

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Walk Into My Heart

Horace Silver Song For My Father Que Pasa

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Brother G

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Ken Peplowski Maybe September I'll String Along with You

Knuffke/Stacken Orange Was The Color Peggy's Blue Skylight

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain

Rich Perry So In Love In Your Own Sweet Way

Pete McCann Without Question Lost City

Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow

Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown

Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation

Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost

Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices (1922)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)

Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa (1607)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' (2007)

Chico Novarro: La Pareja (1964)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around (1979)

Ari Pulkkinen: Angry Birds: Main Theme (2009)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 26 (1844)

John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Countess: Overture (1860)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)

Florence Price: Little David Play on Your Harp from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in A 'Echo' (1740)

Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)

Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp (1893)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Nimble Feet (1953)

Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)

Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Philippe Gaubert: Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando (1906)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Stamitz: Viola Concerto No. 1 in D (1774)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1855)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Variation (1890)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 1 'Things Heard on the Mountain' (1849)

Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A (1812)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Keyboards (1733)

Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)

Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1864)

Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: May (1876)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)