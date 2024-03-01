WCLV Program Guide 03-04-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Henry "Red" Allen World on a String St. James Infirmary
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing BooBoo Strikes Again
Dave Young Mantra The Gypsy
Peter Erskine You Never Know On the Lake
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Moon
Ron Carter Finding the Right Notes A Nice Song
Jay Ashby/Steve Davis Mistaken Identity Choices
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dary Departs
Sal Nistico Neo/Nistico FeeFiFoFum
Wolfgang Muthspiel Angular Blues Wondering
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Abena's Gaze
Anthony Cox Factor of Faces The Juggla
Art Farmer/Tommy Flanagan Stablemates Blame It on My Youth
Chick Corea Tones for Joan's Bones Tones for Joan's Bones
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South
Bill Charlap Uptown Downtown Uptown Downtown
Josh Lawrence Call Time Silver's Drag
Shawn Purcell 180 A Long Stroll
Jim Hall and Pat Metheny Jim Hall and Pat Metheny Lookin' Up
Samara Joy Linger Awhile Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)
Larry Young Into Something Backup
Ruby Braff You Brought A New Kind of Love Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Keith Jarrett After The Fall Doxy
Allred/Gordon Head to Head Creole Love Call
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Mind Wine
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Make It Good
Steve Cardenas Blue Has a Range Language Of Love
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love
Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby
Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands
Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria
John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette Cattin'
Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife
James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town
S Jones/ B Haughland Road to Nowhere Evening Song
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four Walk Into My Heart
Horace Silver Song For My Father Que Pasa
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Brother G
Noah Haidu Standards Skylark
Ken Peplowski Maybe September I'll String Along with You
Knuffke/Stacken Orange Was The Color Peggy's Blue Skylight
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity King Of Pain
Rich Perry So In Love In Your Own Sweet Way
Pete McCann Without Question Lost City
Eric Felten Gratitude The King In Yellow
Kenny Barron The Moment Tear Drop
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Eric Jacobson Discover The Unknown
Geof Bradfield Rule of Three Contemplation
Benny Green Bluebird Moonglow
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait First Frost
Larry Goldings Light Blue Berkshire Blues
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Darius Milhaud: Three Rag-Caprices (1922)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 13 (1820)
Michael Praetorius: Nigra sum sed formosa (1607)
Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rondes from 'Romans des Rois' (2007)
Chico Novarro: La Pareja (1964)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around (1979)
Ari Pulkkinen: Angry Birds: Main Theme (2009)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 26 (1844)
John Adams: Lollapalooza (1995)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Countess: Overture (1860)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980)
Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927)
Florence Price: Little David Play on Your Harp from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in A 'Echo' (1740)
Louise Farrenc: Finale from Piano Trio No. 1 (1843)
Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)
Antonio Vivaldi: L'Incoronatione di Dario: Sinfonia (1717)
Richard Wagner: The Ring Without Words: Finale (1987)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)
Antonio Vivaldi: Giustino: La gloria del mio sangue (1724)
Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)
Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp (1893)
Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes: Nimble Feet (1953)
Florence Price: Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Oboes, 2 Horns & Bassoon (1720)
Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat (1794)
Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Scott Joplin: Magnetic Rag (1914)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899)
Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
Philippe Gaubert: Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando (1906)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g (1720)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers (1887)
Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1861)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Stamitz: Viola Concerto No. 1 in D (1774)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1855)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Airs de Ballet d'Ascanio: Adagio & Variation (1890)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 1 'Things Heard on the Mountain' (1849)
Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in A (1812)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Keyboards (1733)
Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)
Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1864)
Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat (1908)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sinfonia Concertante (1778)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart (1881)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: May (1876)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)
Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)