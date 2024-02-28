WCLV Program Guide 02-28-2024

© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Published February 28, 2024 at 8:15 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles  Georgia on My Mind

      Dexter Gordon     Dexter Calling    Soul Sister

      Ken Peplowski     Double Exposure   Segment

      Miguel Zenon      Musica De Las Americas  Imperios

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

      John Scofield     John Scofield     Since You Asked

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Ida Lupino

      Astral Project    Voodoo Bop  Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

      Aaron Diehl The Vagabond      Park Slope

                  

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Lowest Lane

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Gradual Lean

      Sweets Edison     The Swinger Pussy Willow

      Hampton Hawes     Four  The Awful Truth

      Count Basie One More Time     Jessica's Day

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Nat Birchall      Ancient Africa    Malidoma

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency A Curve in the Road

                  

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Decisions   Everything Must Change

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Dave Ellis  Raven The big push

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad at Me      Nature Boy

      Ron Carter  Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

      Jacky Terrasson   Jacky Terrasson   Just A Blues

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    Argentinian Nights

      Ella Fitzgerald   Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook   I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  The Song Is You

      Vincent Gardner   Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

      Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

      Something Blue    Maximum Enjoyment Shift

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Indentity      Is That So

      Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings     John's Idea

      Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     What A Little Moonlight Can Do

                  

      Michael Weiss     Homage      Skylark

      Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times

      Nick Finzer The Chase   Steadfast

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Waltz for MD

      Cannonball Adderley     Dizzy's Business  Jive Samba

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     Zombette

      Elio Villafrana   Standing By the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Jewels and Binoculars   Floater     I Want You

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Claudia

                  

      Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind   Tom Thumb

      Peterson/Edison   Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison      The Man I Love

      Horace Silver     Song for My Father      The Natives Are Restless Tonight

      Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration    Kisofim

      Stan Getz   Serenity    Falling In Love

      Scott Hamilton    Red Door Remembered     It's All Right With Me

      Drew/Coryell      Duality     Goodbye Mr. Jones

      Brad Mehldau      Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3  River Man

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)

Giuseppe Verdi: Ave Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889)

Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Sergei Taneyev: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1911)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo (1893)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 2 in D-Flat (1934)

Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1807)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango (1952)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

Francesco Corradini: Baile de las máscaras: Dances (1750)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun (1923)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

Traditional: The Cuckoo

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Sven Einar Englund: The Reindeer Race from 'The White Reindeer' (1952)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)

Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G (1720)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 in C (1828)

Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)

Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Spring Dance (1888)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song (1867)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin (1835)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin (1835)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

Walter Aschaffenburg: Oboe Concerto Op 25—Jonathan Kronheimer, oboe; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded May 5, 2023)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2—Matthew Cone, violin; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 14, 2023)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Scena di Berenice—Kylie Buckham, soprano; Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 28, 2023)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18—Annie Qin, piano; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 6, 2023)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Margaret Bonds: To a Brown Girl Dead (1956)

Margaret Bonds: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed (1956)

Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)

Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)
