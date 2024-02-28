WCLV Program Guide 02-28-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment

Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas Imperios

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope

Justin Joyce Story Tales Lowest Lane

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean

Sweets Edison The Swinger Pussy Willow

Hampton Hawes Four The Awful Truth

Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day

Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait

Nat Birchall Ancient Africa Malidoma

Dave Slonaker Convergency A Curve in the Road

Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change

Pete McCann Without Question January

Dave Ellis Raven The big push

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy

Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart

Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You

Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower

Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite

Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift

Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do

Michael Weiss Homage Skylark

Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times

Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast

Lucas Pino Covers Waltz for MD

Cannonball Adderley Dizzy's Business Jive Samba

Ray Gallon Grand Company Zombette

Elio Villafrana Standing By the Crossroads I Belong To You

Jewels and Binoculars Floater I Want You

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Claudia

Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind Tom Thumb

Peterson/Edison Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison The Man I Love

Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight

Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration Kisofim

Stan Getz Serenity Falling In Love

Scott Hamilton Red Door Remembered It's All Right With Me

Drew/Coryell Duality Goodbye Mr. Jones

Brad Mehldau Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3 River Man

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)

Giuseppe Verdi: Ave Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889)

Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Sergei Taneyev: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1911)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo (1893)

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 2 in D-Flat (1934)

Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1807)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango (1952)

Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)

Francesco Corradini: Baile de las máscaras: Dances (1750)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun (1923)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

Traditional: The Cuckoo

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Sven Einar Englund: The Reindeer Race from 'The White Reindeer' (1952)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)

Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G (1720)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 in C (1828)

Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)

Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)

George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Spring Dance (1888)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song (1867)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)

Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)

Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin (1835)

Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

Walter Aschaffenburg: Oboe Concerto Op 25—Jonathan Kronheimer, oboe; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded May 5, 2023)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2—Matthew Cone, violin; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 14, 2023)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Scena di Berenice—Kylie Buckham, soprano; Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 28, 2023)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18—Annie Qin, piano; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 6, 2023)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Margaret Bonds: To a Brown Girl Dead (1956)

Margaret Bonds: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed (1956)

Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)

Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)

Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)