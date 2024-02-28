WCLV Program Guide 02-28-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister
Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment
Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas Imperios
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant
John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino
Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)
Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope
Justin Joyce Story Tales Lowest Lane
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Gradual Lean
Sweets Edison The Swinger Pussy Willow
Hampton Hawes Four The Awful Truth
Count Basie One More Time Jessica's Day
Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait
Nat Birchall Ancient Africa Malidoma
Dave Slonaker Convergency A Curve in the Road
Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy
Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change
Pete McCann Without Question January
Dave Ellis Raven The big push
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline
Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush
Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy
Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval
Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights
Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Duke Ellington Songbook I Let A Song Go Out Of My Heart
Scott Hamilton Race Point The Song Is You
Vincent Gardner Vin-Slidin' Wildflower
Darcy James Argue Dynamic Maximum Tension Ebonite
Something Blue Maximum Enjoyment Shift
Ron Blake Mistaken Indentity Is That So
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings John's Idea
Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove Featuring Blue
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Michael Weiss Homage Skylark
Sonny Criss Portrait of Sonny Criss A Million Or More Times
Nick Finzer The Chase Steadfast
Lucas Pino Covers Waltz for MD
Cannonball Adderley Dizzy's Business Jive Samba
Ray Gallon Grand Company Zombette
Elio Villafrana Standing By the Crossroads I Belong To You
Jewels and Binoculars Floater I Want You
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Claudia
Rowles/Mraz Music's The Only Thing on My Mind Tom Thumb
Peterson/Edison Oscar Peterson & Sweets Edison The Man I Love
Horace Silver Song for My Father The Natives Are Restless Tonight
Bar Khokba Sextet Zorn's 50th Birthday Celebration Kisofim
Stan Getz Serenity Falling In Love
Scott Hamilton Red Door Remembered It's All Right With Me
Drew/Coryell Duality Goodbye Mr. Jones
Brad Mehldau Songs: Art of the Trio-Vol 3 River Man
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D (1776)
Giuseppe Verdi: Ave Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889)
Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)
Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)
Sergei Taneyev: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1911)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo (1893)
Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 2 in D-Flat (1934)
Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1807)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango (1952)
Jacob Gade: Jealousy (1925)
Francesco Corradini: Baile de las máscaras: Dances (1750)
Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)
Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)
George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)
Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)
Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun (1923)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)
Traditional: The Cuckoo
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)
Sven Einar Englund: The Reindeer Race from 'The White Reindeer' (1952)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1800)
Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Quartet (1875)
John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G (1720)
Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)
Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat (1791)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 11 in C (1828)
Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)
Robert Schumann: Symphony in g 'Zwickau' (1833)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D (1716)
George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1740)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)
Gustav Holst: The Perfect Fool: Ballet Music (1923)
Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Spring Dance (1888)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song (1867)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture (1901)
Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Alan Hovhaness: Prelude & Quadruple Fugue (1936)
Claude Arrieu: Dixtuor for Winds & Brass (1967)
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin (1835)
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin (1835)
Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture (1815)
Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1806)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)
Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Overture (1975)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)
Max Bruch: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1868)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)
20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory
Walter Aschaffenburg: Oboe Concerto Op 25—Jonathan Kronheimer, oboe; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded May 5, 2023)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2—Matthew Cone, violin; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 14, 2023)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Scena di Berenice—Kylie Buckham, soprano; Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 28, 2023)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18—Annie Qin, piano; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 6, 2023)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Margaret Bonds: To a Brown Girl Dead (1956)
Margaret Bonds: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed (1956)
Margaret Bonds: When the Dove Enters In (1963)
Margaret Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King (1960)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross: Walkin' to Calvary (1965)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)
César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation (1862)
Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)
Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720)
Amy Beach: Romance in A (1893)
William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)
Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)