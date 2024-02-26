© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-27-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 26, 2024 at 6:29 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Russ Freeman & Chet Baker     Quartet     Summer Sketch

      Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory  Quiet Now

      Tim Warfield      Jazzland    Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

      Duke Ellington    Afro-Bossa  Angu

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues O'Mighty

      Mike LeDonne      The Feeling of Jazz     Bock to Bock

      Curtis Fuller     Imagination Blues De Funk

      Benny Benack III  Thrid Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  A Prayer For Us

                  

      Shirley Horn      the Main Ingredient     You Go to My Head

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2  Embraceable You

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Steven Bernstein  Hollywood Diaspora      Sim Shalom

      Gary Burton O Grande Amor     O Grande Amor

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Joshua Redman     Mood Swing  Past In The Present

      Diego Rivera      The Contender     The Whit

      Tubby Hayes New York '61      Pint of Bitter

                  

      Red Garland Can't See For Lookin'   I Can't See For Lookin'

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Blue Mermaid

      Ryan/Frisell/Lage Nove Cantici per Francesco di Assisi      Admonitions

      Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing     My Ideal

      David Murray      Seasons     The Summer Knows

      Jazz Professors   Blues and Cubes   Promenade In Blue

      NY Jazz Collective      I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry      New morning of the dream

      Orrin Evans Faith in Action   Wheel Within A Wheel

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marquis Hill      The Way We Play   My Foolish Heart

      Dave Douglas      Soul On Soul      Mary's Idea

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

      Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale

      Ruby Braff  The Cape Codfather      Love Is Just Around The Corner

      Clifford Jordan   Starting Time     Down Through The Years

      Tommy Flanagan    Blues in the Closet     Sister cheryl

      Duke Ellington    Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins     Wanderlust

                  

      Michelli Lordi    Two Moons   Moon And Sand

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Simple Things

      Scott Hesse Intention   Wise One

      Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner    Sundogs (Live)

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

      John & David Sneider    Sneid Remarks     Points Of Light

      Charles Mingus    Mingus Ah Um      SelfPortrait In Three Colors

      Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay

                  

      Reid Hoyson On a Misty Night  Duke Ellington's Sound Of Love

      Catherine Russell Alone Together    I Only Have Eyes For You

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Trail Blazer

      Gerald Cannon     Live at Dizzy's Club    Home

      Kenny Drew Jr.    Live at Maybeck Recital Hall  Autumn leaves

      Lem Winchester    Winchester Special      Mysticism

      Kirsten Edkins    Shapes & Sounds   Sweet Pickles

      Count Basie & Oscar Peterson  The Timekeepers   I'm Confessin'

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)

Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' (1690)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)

Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Flute Sonata (1943)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass (2009)

Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes (1710)

Dag Wirén: Praeludium from Serenade for Strings (1937)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ladislav Kupkovic: Souvenir (1968)

Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C (1790)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Roberto Piana: Scarlattian Improvisation on 'Torna a Surriento' (2017)

Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite (1895)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Finale from Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Bernard Herrmann: On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt (1952)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Bernardino Monterde: La Virgen de la Macarena

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Francis López: L'amour est un bouquet de violettes (1952)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite (1918)

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 4 (1972)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos in E-Flat (1779)

Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 1 in D (1855)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Psalm 122 'I Was Glad' (1902)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Magnificat in B-Flat (1918)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g (1821)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 in C-Sharp 'Cello' (1836)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974)

Fabian Andre & Wilbur Schwandt: Dream a Little Dream of Me (1931)
