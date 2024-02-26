WCLV Program Guide 02-27-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Russ Freeman & Chet Baker Quartet Summer Sketch

Manhattan Trinity Make Me A Memory Quiet Now

Tim Warfield Jazzland Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Duke Ellington Afro-Bossa Angu

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues O'Mighty

Mike LeDonne The Feeling of Jazz Bock to Bock

Curtis Fuller Imagination Blues De Funk

Benny Benack III Thrid Time's A Charm Scootin'

TK Blue The Tide of Love A Prayer For Us

Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom

Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present

Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit

Tubby Hayes New York '61 Pint of Bitter

Red Garland Can't See For Lookin' I Can't See For Lookin'

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ryan/Frisell/Lage Nove Cantici per Francesco di Assisi Admonitions

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

David Murray Seasons The Summer Knows

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Promenade In Blue

NY Jazz Collective I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry New morning of the dream

Orrin Evans Faith in Action Wheel Within A Wheel

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marquis Hill The Way We Play My Foolish Heart

Dave Douglas Soul On Soul Mary's Idea

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale

Ruby Braff The Cape Codfather Love Is Just Around The Corner

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Down Through The Years

Tommy Flanagan Blues in the Closet Sister cheryl

Duke Ellington Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins Wanderlust

Michelli Lordi Two Moons Moon And Sand

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Simple Things

Scott Hesse Intention Wise One

Dave Bayles Live at the Uptowner Sundogs (Live)

Joshua Redman Where Are We My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Points Of Light

Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um SelfPortrait In Three Colors

Ben Webster Ballads and Blues Our Love is here to Stay

Reid Hoyson On a Misty Night Duke Ellington's Sound Of Love

Catherine Russell Alone Together I Only Have Eyes For You

Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Trail Blazer

Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club Home

Kenny Drew Jr. Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Autumn leaves

Lem Winchester Winchester Special Mysticism

Kirsten Edkins Shapes & Sounds Sweet Pickles

Count Basie & Oscar Peterson The Timekeepers I'm Confessin'

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture (1763)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers (1920)

Henri Sauguet: La nuit (1930)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Rudolph Ganz: St. Louis Symphony March (1925)

Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' (1690)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Menuet (1905)

Michael Giacchino: Spider-Man Homecoming: Suite (2017)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in D (1720)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from String Quartet No. 16 (1826)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Gavotte (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Flute Sonata (1943)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Some Other Time (1944)

Kevin Puts: Elegy for Brass (2009)

Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes (1710)

Dag Wirén: Praeludium from Serenade for Strings (1937)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ladislav Kupkovic: Souvenir (1968)

Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets (1725)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 (1885)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Antonín Kraft: Cossack Rondo from Cello Concerto in C (1790)

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Roberto Piana: Scarlattian Improvisation on 'Torna a Surriento' (2017)

Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite (1895)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Finale from Fantaisie symphonique (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Bernard Herrmann: On Dangerous Ground: The Death Hunt (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'English' (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Bernardino Monterde: La Virgen de la Macarena

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848)

Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Francis López: L'amour est un bouquet de violettes (1952)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 in E 'Tristesse' (1832)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite (1918)

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 4 (1972)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos in E-Flat (1779)

Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 1 in D (1855)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Psalm 122 'I Was Glad' (1902)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Magnificat in B-Flat (1918)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in g (1821)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936)

Amy Beach: Dreaming (1892)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 19 in C-Sharp 'Cello' (1836)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974)

Fabian Andre & Wilbur Schwandt: Dream a Little Dream of Me (1931)

