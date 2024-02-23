WCLV Program Guide 02-26-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Scott Hesse Intention From The Inside
John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Pay It Forward
John Bishop Antwerp Contemplative
Gary Burton Quartet Live Fleurette Africaine
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest In A Sentimental Mood
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Cave Dweller
Atlantic Road Trp One Nightingale Island
Budd Johnson Blues Ala Mode Blues by Five
Kenny Barron the Art of Conversation Seascape
Art Pepper The Art of Pepper I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me
Horace Silver Serenade to a Soul Sister Serenade to a Soul Sister
Jason Moran From the dancehall to the Battlefield All of No Man's Land is Ours
Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale
Henry Conerway With Pride for Dignity With Pride for Dignity
Kelly Green Life Reimagined I Should Care
Stanley Turrentine Sugar Sugar
Wayne Horvitz A Walk in The Dark Waltz from Woman of Tokyo
Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out M
Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment
Pat Martino Footprints How Insensitive
Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones BillieDoo
Don Patterson Opus De Don Opus De Don
Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow What Once Was
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up
Freddie Bryant Kaleidiscope Bolero
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jaki Byard the Apollo Stompers Phantasies II Up Jumps One (Dedicated to Count Basie)
Dave Slonaker Convergency Sometimes a Notion
Joe Lovano 52nd Street Themes Tadd's Delight
Michael Orenstein Aperture Opposite World
Wayne Shorter Night Dream Night Dreamer
Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes
Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere
Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Una Muy Bonita
Lafayette Gilchrist Undaunted Undaunted
Chien Chien Lu Built In System Hsiu Chin
Bobby Selvaggio stories, dreams, inspirations for my boy Blue
Adonis Rose On the Verge Shed
Marius Van Den Brink New York Knock Dom's Groove
Oliver Nelson Screamin' The Blues Three Seconds
Ronnie Matthews Dark Before The Dawn Dark Before The Dawn
Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight
Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me
Billie Holiday All Or Nothing At All But not for me
Blue Moods Swing &n Soul Big Bertha
Eric Reed Pure Imagination Nice Work If You Can Get It
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Voyage
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Aberdeen
Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail
Sonny Criss The Complete Imperial Sessions Summertime
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1875)
Fromental Halévy: La Juive: Sérénade (1835)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus (1894)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop (1959)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture (1928)
Teodoro Matias da Rocha: Vassourinhas (1909)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)
Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)
Florence Price: Memory Mist (1949)
Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)
Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)
Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)
Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)
Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' (1849)
Scott Joplin: Heliotrope Bouquet (1907)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
'PDQ Bach': Minuet Militaire S 1A
Anton Reicha: Wind Quintet No. 25 (1811)
Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)
Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)
Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Anton Reicha: Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 (1820)
Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)
John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle & Orchestra (1989)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)
Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)
Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)
Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Mxyzptlk (1988)
Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927)
Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 3 in f (1807)
Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' (1846)
Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata (1901)
William Grant Still: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)
Dora Pejacevic: Lento from Piano Trio in C (1910)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade (1895)
King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)
Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)
Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode (1884)
Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)