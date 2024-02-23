© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 02-26-2024

Published February 23, 2024 at 6:22 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Scott Hesse Intention   From The Inside

      John & David Sneider    Sneid Remarks     Pay It Forward

      John Bishop Antwerp     Contemplative

      Gary Burton Quartet Live      Fleurette Africaine

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  In A Sentimental Mood

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Cave Dweller

      Atlantic Road Trp One   Nightingale Island

      Budd Johnson      Blues Ala Mode    Blues by Five

                  

      Kenny Barron      the Art of Conversation Seascape

      Art Pepper  The Art of Pepper I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

      Horace Silver     Serenade to a Soul Sister     Serenade to a Soul Sister

      Jason Moran From the dancehall to the Battlefield     All of No Man's Land is Ours

      Claudio Roditi    341   Springdale

      Henry Conerway    With Pride for Dignity  With Pride for Dignity

      Kelly Green Life Reimagined   I Should Care

      Stanley Turrentine      Sugar Sugar

      Wayne Horvitz     A Walk in The Dark      Waltz from Woman of Tokyo

                  

      Joey Baron  We'll Soon Find Out     M

      Steve Davis Update      Moment To Moment

      Pat Martino Footprints  How Insensitive

      Thad Jones  The Magnificent Thad Jones    BillieDoo

      Don Patterson     Opus De Don Opus De Don

      Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow      What Once Was

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up

      Freddie Bryant    Kaleidiscope      Bolero

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jaki Byard the Apollo Stompers Phantasies II  Up Jumps One (Dedicated to Count Basie)

      Dave Slonaker     Convergency Sometimes a Notion

      Joe Lovano  52nd Street Themes      Tadd's Delight

      Michael Orenstein Aperture    Opposite World

      Wayne Shorter     Night Dream Night Dreamer

      Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey    Blues on Top      Angel Eyes

      Woody Shaw  Imagination Dat Dere

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Una Muy Bonita

                  

      Lafayette Gilchrist     Undaunted   Undaunted

      Chien Chien Lu    Built In System    Hsiu Chin

      Bobby Selvaggio   stories, dreams, inspirations for my boy  Blue

      Adonis Rose On the Verge      Shed

      Marius Van Den Brink    New York Knock    Dom's Groove

      Oliver Nelson     Screamin' The Blues     Three Seconds

      Ronnie Matthews   Dark Before The Dawn    Dark Before The Dawn

                  

      Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

      Ruby Braff  Controlled Nonchalance  Mean To Me

      Billie Holiday    All Or Nothing At All   But not for me

      Blue Moods  Swing &n Soul     Big Bertha

      Eric Reed   Pure Imagination  Nice Work If You Can Get It

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Voyage

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Aberdeen

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Bedouin Trail

      Sonny Criss The Complete Imperial Sessions      Summertime

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1875)

Fromental Halévy: La Juive: Sérénade (1835)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus (1894)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop (1959)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture (1928)

Teodoro Matias da Rocha: Vassourinhas (1909)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)

Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Florence Price: Memory Mist (1949)

Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)

Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' (1849)

Scott Joplin: Heliotrope Bouquet (1907)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

'PDQ Bach': Minuet Militaire S 1A

Anton Reicha: Wind Quintet No. 25 (1811)

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Anton Reicha: Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 (1820)

Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle & Orchestra (1989)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)

Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)

Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Mxyzptlk (1988)

Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927)

Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 3 in f (1807)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' (1846)

Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata (1901)

William Grant Still: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Dora Pejacevic: Lento from Piano Trio in C (1910)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade (1895)

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode (1884)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)
