WCLV Program Guide 02-26-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Scott Hesse Intention From The Inside

John & David Sneider Sneid Remarks Pay It Forward

John Bishop Antwerp Contemplative

Gary Burton Quartet Live Fleurette Africaine

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest In A Sentimental Mood

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Cave Dweller

Atlantic Road Trp One Nightingale Island

Budd Johnson Blues Ala Mode Blues by Five

Kenny Barron the Art of Conversation Seascape

Art Pepper The Art of Pepper I Can't Believe That You're In Love With Me

Horace Silver Serenade to a Soul Sister Serenade to a Soul Sister

Jason Moran From the dancehall to the Battlefield All of No Man's Land is Ours

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Henry Conerway With Pride for Dignity With Pride for Dignity

Kelly Green Life Reimagined I Should Care

Stanley Turrentine Sugar Sugar

Wayne Horvitz A Walk in The Dark Waltz from Woman of Tokyo

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out M

Steve Davis Update Moment To Moment

Pat Martino Footprints How Insensitive

Thad Jones The Magnificent Thad Jones BillieDoo

Don Patterson Opus De Don Opus De Don

Enrico Pieranunzi Something Tomorrow What Once Was

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Gene Ammons Velvet Soul Light'n Up

Freddie Bryant Kaleidiscope Bolero

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jaki Byard the Apollo Stompers Phantasies II Up Jumps One (Dedicated to Count Basie)

Dave Slonaker Convergency Sometimes a Notion

Joe Lovano 52nd Street Themes Tadd's Delight

Michael Orenstein Aperture Opposite World

Wayne Shorter Night Dream Night Dreamer

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes

Woody Shaw Imagination Dat Dere

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Una Muy Bonita

Lafayette Gilchrist Undaunted Undaunted

Chien Chien Lu Built In System Hsiu Chin

Bobby Selvaggio stories, dreams, inspirations for my boy Blue

Adonis Rose On the Verge Shed

Marius Van Den Brink New York Knock Dom's Groove

Oliver Nelson Screamin' The Blues Three Seconds

Ronnie Matthews Dark Before The Dawn Dark Before The Dawn

Red Garland It's A Blue World Teach Me Tonight

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance Mean To Me

Billie Holiday All Or Nothing At All But not for me

Blue Moods Swing &n Soul Big Bertha

Eric Reed Pure Imagination Nice Work If You Can Get It

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Voyage

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Aberdeen

Dave Holland Points of View Bedouin Trail

Sonny Criss The Complete Imperial Sessions Summertime

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F (1767)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in E-Flat 'Notturno' (1825)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1875)

Fromental Halévy: La Juive: Sérénade (1835)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus (1894)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Galop (1959)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture (1928)

Teodoro Matias da Rocha: Vassourinhas (1909)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)

Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo (1930)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Florence Price: Memory Mist (1949)

Frank Bridge: Dance Rhapsody (1908)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)

Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)

Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' (1849)

Scott Joplin: Heliotrope Bouquet (1907)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

'PDQ Bach': Minuet Militaire S 1A

Anton Reicha: Wind Quintet No. 25 (1811)

Frank Bridge: Sir Roger de Coverley (1922)

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Anton Reicha: Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 (1820)

Frank Bridge: Suite for String Orchestra (1920)

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle & Orchestra (1989)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 22 in F (1804)

Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Franz Liszt: Totentanz (1859)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858)

Frank Bridge: The Sea: Seascape (1911)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Interlude & Spanish Dance (1913)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Mxyzptlk (1988)

Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite (1938)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927)

Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 3 in f (1807)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' (1846)

Paul Juon: Adagio from Viola Sonata (1901)

William Grant Still: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1919)

Dora Pejacevic: Lento from Piano Trio in C (1910)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Serenade (1895)

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from Symphony No. 4 (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode (1884)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)