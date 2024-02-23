WCLV Program Guide 02-25-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Brett Dean, Swing Forward, Honky-Tonk Woman

Diva, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’

Toshiko Akiyoshi – Lew Tabackin, Tales of a Courtesan, I Ain’t Gonna Ask No More

Lynne Arriale, Being Human, Joy

Charles Chen, Charles, Play, Passport

Joey Alexander, Continuance, Zealousy

David Gibson, Fellowship, Meek’s Wrath

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent

Lynne Arriale, Being Human, Passion

Peter Hand, Blue Topaz, Hand-Me-Down Blues

Marlon Simon, On Different Paths, August 17th

Adam Schroeder – Mark Masters, CT!, Perdido Line

Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, Jousts, Danish Pastry

Clark Terry, Yes, the Blues, Swingin’ the Blues

Detroit Composers Collective, Launch Control, The Boss

Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances, Sweet Georgia Bright

Reggi Quinerly, The Thousandth Scholar, Ray’s Tune

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, Shh/Peaceful

Kris Berg, Perspective, Footprints

Lynne Arriale, Human, Persistence

Rob Dixon – Steve Allee, Standards Deluxe, One Hundred

Dave Bayles, Live at the Uptowner, The Illusionist’s Sister

Airmen of Note – Melissa Aldana, 2023, The Empress

Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, This I Dig of You

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Mean to Me

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio Orchestra Jazz in Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals Play West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Kurt Elling, Rob Amster Close Your Eyes Those clouds are heavy, you dig?

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Welcome to a Prayer

H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn

Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Chuck Deardorf, Marc Seales, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Home

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool With Every Breath I Take

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

John Coltrane, Himmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! On the Sunny Side of the Street

Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott, Scott Taylor Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

John Coltrane, Himmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Johnny Hartman John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Autumn Serenade

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Blue Boy

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Sonny Rollins, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown Way Out West I'm An Old Cowhand

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You)

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christan McBride, Al Foster Skyline Delilah

Jimy McGriff, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow isn't It Romantic

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight April Come She Will

Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Anything Goes Still Crazy After All These Years

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Paul Romaine, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Pink Panther

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott' (1739)

José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Requiem (1816)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Surprises from Spivey - Archive performances featuring the famous Ruffatti instrument in Spivey Hall at Clayton State University in Morrow, GA

MARC-ANTOINE CHARPENTIER & HENRY PURCELL: Trumpet Tunes –Christopher Martin, trumpet; Alan Morrison, organ

RACHEL LAURIN: Etude-Caprice, Op. 66 (Beelzebub’s Laugh) Ken Cowan, organist. JOSEPH JONGEN: Finale/Toccata, fr Symphonie Concertante Alan Morrison & Ken Cowan, organist

GIACOMO MEYERBEER: Coronation March, fr Le Prophete. ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Oblivion. HECTOR OLIVERA: Improvisation on Two Themes (Kingsfold and Watchman) Hector Olivera

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - The texts in the Book of Psalms span the whole of human experience, and during the Lenten season we focus particularly on those of lament, reflection and comfort. Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music related to those texts, as well as hymns that enrich the season

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 3 'Have Mercy upon Me' (1718)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Si dolce è 'l tormento (1607)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi (1607)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Frank Bridge: The Sea (1911)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Luigi Boccherini: String Trio No. 20 in C Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Movement 3: Tempo di Minuetto – Trio Boccherini Quartet

William Grant Still: Wood Notes National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ethan Woyach calling from Oak Park, IL

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110: Movement 1 Daniel Barenboim, piano

Luigi Boccherini: String Quintet in D, Op. 40 No. 2 Gringolts Quartet; Christophe Coin, cello Mizmorim Festival, Schmiedenhof, Basel, Switzerland

Fanny Mendelssohn: Das Jahr (The Year): October Christina Bjorkoe, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

R.A. Moulds: Egloga: el Sauce que se enamoro de la Caricia del Viento Lviv National Philhamonic of Ukraine; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Ukrainian National Academic Theater, Lviv, Ukraine

Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor Geoffrey Herd, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Mariss Jansons, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat

Richard Strauss: Waltzes from Der Rosenkavalier

Johann Strauss: Treasure Waltz—Fritz Reiner, conductor

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c ‘Tragic’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 (excerpt)—Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; William Steinberg, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/13/2024

Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie Opus 58

Gustav Mahler (arr Ernst Krenek): Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Béla Bartók (arr Stanley Konopka): String Quartet No. 3 for String Orchestra

Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2023 - We meet young musicians from Minnesota, including a 14-year-old pianist playing a Chopin Scherzo, a classical cellist who also plays rock covers, and a trumpeter who gives insight into the physicality of playing his instrument. We also hear from a guitar quartet playing a lively Brazilian piece, a teen oboist playing a new work by composer Reena Esmail, and a violinist who imagines herself in Brahms’ world when she performs

André Peck, 14, Piano, from La Crosse, WI Scherzo No. 3 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 39 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) (7:15)

Sophia Alexander, 15, Cello, from Minneapolis, MN Après un rêve by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) (2:57)

Christian Garner, 15, Trumpet, from Minnetonka, MN Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt 1 by Kent Kennan (1913-2003) (5:44)

Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Lorelei Schoenhard, 14, Violin, from St. Cloud, MN Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907) (2:18)

Izaiah Cheeran, 17, Oboe, from Apple Vallen, MN Pranayam - I. Dirgh, II. Kapalbhati by Reena Esmail (b. 1983) (4:26)

MacPhail Guitar Quartet (Soren Snow Winikoff, 15, from Minneapolis, MN; Lukas Murdych, 17, from Wayzata, MN; Arjuna Murugesan, 15, from Saint Louis Park, MN; and August Ho-Chen, 15, from Minneapolis, MN) Tico Tico by Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935), arr. Luc Levesque (3:06)

Reprise of Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), performed by Lorelei Schoenhard and Peter Dugan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)

Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1876)

20:00 SPECIAL The Choral Hour – Black History Month

KHFM host Kathlene Ritch celebrates music of African American composers William Dawson and Moses Hogan. Kathlene speaks with composer and conductor Dr. Andre Thomas, and they discuss how concert spirituals and their performance practice have evolved over the 20th century through the present day.

Ain't-a That Good News—Conspirare (Harmonia Mundi "Sing Freedom! African American Spirituals") 01:56

Soon Ah Will Be Done—Conspirare (Harmonia Mundi "Sing Freedom! African American Spirituals") 05:53

Ezekiel Saw the Wheel/Precious Lord—Santa Fe Desert Chorale (Live recording 2017) 07:26

Keep Your Lamps (arr Andre Thomas)—St. Olaf Choir (St. Olaf Records "Hallelujah! We Sing Your Praises") 03:56

Battle of Jericho/Didn't My Lord Deliver Daniel—Barbara Hendricks, soprano & the Moses Hogan Singers (EMI Classics "Give Me Jesus") 04:20

Over My Head/Steal Away—Seraphic Fire (Seraphic Fire Media "Steal Away") 07:30

Beautiful City—Santa Fe Desert Chorale (Live recording 2017) 03:15

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frank Wiley: The Magus (1988-89) Michael Burritt, marimba

Nikola Resanovich: Four Sketches for Flute and Clarinet (2006) Joanna Cowan White, flute; Kenen White, clarinet

Frank Wiley: Star-Fall Dances (1993) Dennis Nygren, clarinet; Michael Burritt, marimba

Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Cleveland, The Reforested City - Panel: Samira Malone, Krystal Sierra, Divya Sridhar

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)

Pauline Viardot: Berceuse (1868)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)

John Alden Carpenter: Looking Glass River (1909)

Jules Massenet: Musique pour bercer les petits enfants (1902)