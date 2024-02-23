WCLV Program Guide 02-25-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Brett Dean, Swing Forward, Honky-Tonk Woman
Diva, 30, I’m Gonna Go Fishin’
Toshiko Akiyoshi – Lew Tabackin, Tales of a Courtesan, I Ain’t Gonna Ask No More
Lynne Arriale, Being Human, Joy
Charles Chen, Charles, Play, Passport
Joey Alexander, Continuance, Zealousy
David Gibson, Fellowship, Meek’s Wrath
Brad Turner, The Magnificent, The Magnificent
Lynne Arriale, Being Human, Passion
Peter Hand, Blue Topaz, Hand-Me-Down Blues
Marlon Simon, On Different Paths, August 17th
Adam Schroeder – Mark Masters, CT!, Perdido Line
Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, Jousts, Danish Pastry
Clark Terry, Yes, the Blues, Swingin’ the Blues
Detroit Composers Collective, Launch Control, The Boss
Claire Daly, VuVu for Frances, Sweet Georgia Bright
Reggi Quinerly, The Thousandth Scholar, Ray’s Tune
Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, Shh/Peaceful
Kris Berg, Perspective, Footprints
Lynne Arriale, Human, Persistence
Rob Dixon – Steve Allee, Standards Deluxe, One Hundred
Dave Bayles, Live at the Uptowner, The Illusionist’s Sister
Airmen of Note – Melissa Aldana, 2023, The Empress
Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, This I Dig of You
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Mean to Me
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Studio Orchestra Jazz in Film The Subterraneans
Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals Play West Side Story I Feel Pretty
Kurt Elling, Rob Amster Close Your Eyes Those clouds are heavy, you dig?
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Welcome to a Prayer
H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn
Branford Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Studio Orchestra Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin
Chuck Deardorf, Marc Seales, Gary Hobbs Perception Can't Find My Way Home
Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool With Every Breath I Take
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
John Coltrane, Himmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! On the Sunny Side of the Street
Danny Gatton, Buddy Emmons, Bob Hancock, John Previti, Steve Wolf, Dave Elliott, Scott Taylor Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe
John Coltrane, Himmy Garrison, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Johnny Hartman John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman Autumn Serenade
Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Straight Ahead Blue Boy
Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk
Sonny Rollins, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown Way Out West I'm An Old Cowhand
Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely
Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Superwoman (Where Were You When I Needed You)
Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christan McBride, Al Foster Skyline Delilah
Jimy McGriff, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away
Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow isn't It Romantic
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila
Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Wave
Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight April Come She Will
Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Anything Goes Still Crazy After All These Years
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Paul Romaine, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Pink Panther
Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott' (1739)
José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Requiem (1816)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' (1823)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Surprises from Spivey - Archive performances featuring the famous Ruffatti instrument in Spivey Hall at Clayton State University in Morrow, GA
MARC-ANTOINE CHARPENTIER & HENRY PURCELL: Trumpet Tunes –Christopher Martin, trumpet; Alan Morrison, organ
RACHEL LAURIN: Etude-Caprice, Op. 66 (Beelzebub’s Laugh) Ken Cowan, organist. JOSEPH JONGEN: Finale/Toccata, fr Symphonie Concertante Alan Morrison & Ken Cowan, organist
GIACOMO MEYERBEER: Coronation March, fr Le Prophete. ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: Oblivion. HECTOR OLIVERA: Improvisation on Two Themes (Kingsfold and Watchman) Hector Olivera
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 2 - The texts in the Book of Psalms span the whole of human experience, and during the Lenten season we focus particularly on those of lament, reflection and comfort. Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music related to those texts, as well as hymns that enrich the season
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 3 'Have Mercy upon Me' (1718)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Si dolce è 'l tormento (1607)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi (1607)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Frank Bridge: The Sea (1911)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Luigi Boccherini: String Trio No. 20 in C Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Movement 3: Tempo di Minuetto – Trio Boccherini Quartet
William Grant Still: Wood Notes National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ethan Woyach calling from Oak Park, IL
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110: Movement 1 Daniel Barenboim, piano
Luigi Boccherini: String Quintet in D, Op. 40 No. 2 Gringolts Quartet; Christophe Coin, cello Mizmorim Festival, Schmiedenhof, Basel, Switzerland
Fanny Mendelssohn: Das Jahr (The Year): October Christina Bjorkoe, piano
Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
R.A. Moulds: Egloga: el Sauce que se enamoro de la Caricia del Viento Lviv National Philhamonic of Ukraine; Benjamin Loeb, conductor Lviv National Philharmonic of Ukraine, Ukrainian National Academic Theater, Lviv, Ukraine
Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor Geoffrey Herd, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY
14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Mariss Jansons, conductor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat
Richard Strauss: Waltzes from Der Rosenkavalier
Johann Strauss: Treasure Waltz—Fritz Reiner, conductor
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c ‘Tragic’
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 (excerpt)—Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; William Steinberg, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/13/2024
Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie Opus 58
Gustav Mahler (arr Ernst Krenek): Adagio from Symphony No. 10
Béla Bartók (arr Stanley Konopka): String Quartet No. 3 for String Orchestra
Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2023 - We meet young musicians from Minnesota, including a 14-year-old pianist playing a Chopin Scherzo, a classical cellist who also plays rock covers, and a trumpeter who gives insight into the physicality of playing his instrument. We also hear from a guitar quartet playing a lively Brazilian piece, a teen oboist playing a new work by composer Reena Esmail, and a violinist who imagines herself in Brahms’ world when she performs
André Peck, 14, Piano, from La Crosse, WI Scherzo No. 3 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 39 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) (7:15)
Sophia Alexander, 15, Cello, from Minneapolis, MN Après un rêve by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) (2:57)
Christian Garner, 15, Trumpet, from Minnetonka, MN Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt 1 by Kent Kennan (1913-2003) (5:44)
Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Lorelei Schoenhard, 14, Violin, from St. Cloud, MN Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907) (2:18)
Izaiah Cheeran, 17, Oboe, from Apple Vallen, MN Pranayam - I. Dirgh, II. Kapalbhati by Reena Esmail (b. 1983) (4:26)
MacPhail Guitar Quartet (Soren Snow Winikoff, 15, from Minneapolis, MN; Lukas Murdych, 17, from Wayzata, MN; Arjuna Murugesan, 15, from Saint Louis Park, MN; and August Ho-Chen, 15, from Minneapolis, MN) Tico Tico by Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935), arr. Luc Levesque (3:06)
Reprise of Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), performed by Lorelei Schoenhard and Peter Dugan
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)
Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1876)
20:00 SPECIAL The Choral Hour – Black History Month
KHFM host Kathlene Ritch celebrates music of African American composers William Dawson and Moses Hogan. Kathlene speaks with composer and conductor Dr. Andre Thomas, and they discuss how concert spirituals and their performance practice have evolved over the 20th century through the present day.
Ain't-a That Good News—Conspirare (Harmonia Mundi "Sing Freedom! African American Spirituals") 01:56
Soon Ah Will Be Done—Conspirare (Harmonia Mundi "Sing Freedom! African American Spirituals") 05:53
Ezekiel Saw the Wheel/Precious Lord—Santa Fe Desert Chorale (Live recording 2017) 07:26
Keep Your Lamps (arr Andre Thomas)—St. Olaf Choir (St. Olaf Records "Hallelujah! We Sing Your Praises") 03:56
Battle of Jericho/Didn't My Lord Deliver Daniel—Barbara Hendricks, soprano & the Moses Hogan Singers (EMI Classics "Give Me Jesus") 04:20
Over My Head/Steal Away—Seraphic Fire (Seraphic Fire Media "Steal Away") 07:30
Beautiful City—Santa Fe Desert Chorale (Live recording 2017) 03:15
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Frank Wiley: The Magus (1988-89) Michael Burritt, marimba
Nikola Resanovich: Four Sketches for Flute and Clarinet (2006) Joanna Cowan White, flute; Kenen White, clarinet
Frank Wiley: Star-Fall Dances (1993) Dennis Nygren, clarinet; Michael Burritt, marimba
Nikola Resanovich: Sonata for Bassoon and Piano (2004) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Cleveland, The Reforested City - Panel: Samira Malone, Krystal Sierra, Divya Sridhar
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Chantons, je vous en prie
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)
Pauline Viardot: Berceuse (1868)
Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)
John Alden Carpenter: Looking Glass River (1909)
Jules Massenet: Musique pour bercer les petits enfants (1902)