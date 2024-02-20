WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo

Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City

Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream

Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day

Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune

Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young

Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss

Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha

Emily Remler East To Wes Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Abdullah Ibrahim African River Joan Capetown Flower

Ken Fowser Standing Tall Filling In The Blanks

Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Mack the Knife [Live]

Gary Burton Quartet Live Sea Journey [Live]

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Good Bait

Dizzy Gillespie Duets Anythin'

Gregory Porter Liquid Soul No Love Dying

John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo

Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome To A Prayer

Greg Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree and Its Fruit

Grant Green Solid Solid

Bill Frisell Four Monroe

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Desmond/Gerry Mulligan Two of A Mind Stardust

Ben Webster One of the Guv'nor I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good

The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Tides Are Turning

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Nature Boy

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord

JC Styles Blakey Grease Hipsippy Blues

Milt Jackson Soul Route Sittin' In The Sandtrap

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice

Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was

Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me

Harold Land The Fox Little Chris

Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream

Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note I'll Close My Eyes

Big Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here So Long

Xaver Hellmeir X-Man in New York Blues For JF

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Disorder 1

Peter Bernstein Earth Tones The Pivot

Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat Boomerang

Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions Broadway

Kenny Barron New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 (1853)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Eduard Strauss: Non-Stop Polka (1874)

Jean Sibelius: Scène de ballet (1891)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 4 (1778)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 in f (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)

Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)

Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight (1599)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Hans Gál: Rondo from Symphony No. 1 (1927)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Noctuelles (1905)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Clóvis Pereira: Adagio from Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Ned Rorem: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1974)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 (1880)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond (1841)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 (1931)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 13 in C (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire,Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Alan Choo, violin – Storms and Tempests, Recorded November 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights

ANTONIO VIVALDI (1678-1741) Sinfonia in G minor, RV 157

JEAN-BAPTISTE LULLY (1632-1687) Passecaille from Persée

VIVALDI Siam navi all'onde algenti from L'Olimpiad

VIVALDI Violin Concerto in E-flat major, Op. 8 No. 5 "La Tempesta di Mare"

EVARISTO FELICE DALL’ ABACO (1675-1742) Passepieds from Concerto à più istrumenti Op. 5 No. 3 in E minor

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL (1685-1759) Piangerò la sorte mia from Giulio Cesare

CARL HEINRICH GRAUN (1704-1759) Tra le procelle assorto from Cleopatra e Cesare

MARIN MARAIS (1656-1728) Suite from Alcione

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Robert Schumann: Romance in F-Sharp (1839)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1627)

George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

César Franck: Danse lente (1885)