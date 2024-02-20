© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:21 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Venus de Milo

      Michael Dease     All These Hands   Chocolate City

      Avram Fefer Juba Lee    Bedouin Dream

      Gerry Mulligan    The Gerry Mulligan Songbook   Crazy Day

      Louis Bellson     Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles

      Randy Napoleon    Rust Belt Roots   Grant's Tune

      Skip and Dan Wilkins    In the Stars      I Was So Young

      Kurt Elling The Messenger     Prelude To A Kiss

      Ark Ovrutski      Intersection      La Mecha

                  

      Emily Remler      East To Wes Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Abdullah Ibrahim  African River     Joan Capetown Flower

      Ken Fowser  Standing Tall     Filling In The Blanks

      Oscar Peterson    On A Clear Day    Mack the Knife [Live]

      Gary Burton Quartet Live      Sea Journey [Live]

      Pee Wee Russell   New Groove  Good Bait

      Dizzy Gillespie   Duets Anythin'

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Soul No Love Dying

                  

      John Hicks  A Piece for My Peace    So in Love

      Kenny Dorham      Whistle Stop      Buffalo

      Pat Martino The Maker   You're Welcome To A Prayer

      Greg Tardy  Sufficient Grace  A Tree and Its Fruit

      Grant Green       Solid Solid

      Bill Frisell      Four  Monroe

      Cassandra Wilson  She Who Weeps     She Who Weeps

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     And Now The Queen

      Ed Saindon  Key Play    Sao Paulo

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Paul Desmond/Gerry Mulligan   Two of A Mind     Stardust

      Ben Webster One of the Guv'nor      I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good

      The Ostara Project      The Ostara Project      Tides Are Turning

      Thomas Clausen    Back2Basics Nature Boy

      Chris Glassman    Living the Dream  Resolve

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Dear Lord

      JC Styles   Blakey Grease     Hipsippy Blues

      Milt Jackson      Soul Route  Sittin' In The Sandtrap

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Con Alma

                  

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Wruth's Blues

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Hand In Glove

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Precipice

      Brad Shepik Places You Go     As Was

      Stan Getz   More West Coast Jazz    Willow Weep For Me

      Harold Land The Fox     Little Chris

      Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren    The Bee's Knees   Darn That Dream

                  

      Keith Jarrett     At the Blue Note  I'll Close My Eyes

      Big Joe Turner    Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here     So Long

      Xaver Hellmeir    X-Man in New York Blues For JF

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Disorder 1

      Peter Bernstein   Earth Tones The Pivot

      Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat Boomerang

      Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions   Broadway

      Kenny Barron      New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 (1853)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Eduard Strauss: Non-Stop Polka (1874)

Jean Sibelius: Scène de ballet (1891)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 4 (1778)

Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 in f (1828)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)

Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)

Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight (1599)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Hans Gál: Rondo from Symphony No. 1 (1927)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)

John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919)

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)

Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Noctuelles (1905)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Clóvis Pereira: Adagio from Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Ned Rorem: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1974)

Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 (1880)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond (1841)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 (1931)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 13 in C (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire,Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Alan Choo, violin – Storms and Tempests, Recorded November 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights

ANTONIO VIVALDI (1678-1741) Sinfonia in G minor, RV 157

JEAN-BAPTISTE LULLY (1632-1687) Passecaille from Persée

VIVALDI Siam navi all'onde algenti from L'Olimpiad

VIVALDI Violin Concerto in E-flat major, Op. 8 No. 5 "La Tempesta di Mare"

EVARISTO FELICE DALL’ ABACO (1675-1742) Passepieds from Concerto à più istrumenti Op. 5 No. 3 in E minor

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL (1685-1759) Piangerò la sorte mia from Giulio Cesare

CARL HEINRICH GRAUN (1704-1759) Tra le procelle assorto from Cleopatra e Cesare

MARIN MARAIS (1656-1728) Suite from Alcione

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Robert Schumann: Romance in F-Sharp (1839)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1627)

George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

César Franck: Danse lente (1885)
Arts & Culture