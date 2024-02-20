WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Venus de Milo
Michael Dease All These Hands Chocolate City
Avram Fefer Juba Lee Bedouin Dream
Gerry Mulligan The Gerry Mulligan Songbook Crazy Day
Louis Bellson Louis Bellson Jam A gush of periwinkles
Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Grant's Tune
Skip and Dan Wilkins In the Stars I Was So Young
Kurt Elling The Messenger Prelude To A Kiss
Ark Ovrutski Intersection La Mecha
Emily Remler East To Wes Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Abdullah Ibrahim African River Joan Capetown Flower
Ken Fowser Standing Tall Filling In The Blanks
Oscar Peterson On A Clear Day Mack the Knife [Live]
Gary Burton Quartet Live Sea Journey [Live]
Pee Wee Russell New Groove Good Bait
Dizzy Gillespie Duets Anythin'
Gregory Porter Liquid Soul No Love Dying
John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love
Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo
Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome To A Prayer
Greg Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree and Its Fruit
Grant Green Solid Solid
Bill Frisell Four Monroe
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen
Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Paul Desmond/Gerry Mulligan Two of A Mind Stardust
Ben Webster One of the Guv'nor I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Tides Are Turning
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Nature Boy
Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord
JC Styles Blakey Grease Hipsippy Blues
Milt Jackson Soul Route Sittin' In The Sandtrap
Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice
Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was
Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me
Harold Land The Fox Little Chris
Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream
Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note I'll Close My Eyes
Big Joe Turner Have No Fear, Joe Turner's Here So Long
Xaver Hellmeir X-Man in New York Blues For JF
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Disorder 1
Peter Bernstein Earth Tones The Pivot
Clark Terry Serenade to a Bus Seat Boomerang
Buddy Rich-Harry Edison The Complete Sessions Broadway
Kenny Barron New York Attitude You Don't Know What Love Is
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 10 (1853)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Eduard Strauss: Non-Stop Polka (1874)
Jean Sibelius: Scène de ballet (1891)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 4 (1778)
Samuel Barber: Commando March (1943)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 in f (1828)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727)
Anonymous: Canción para dos Instrumentos (1700)
Richard Allison: Batchelar's Delight (1599)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo (1842)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)
Hans Gál: Rondo from Symphony No. 1 (1927)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Jacques Offenbach: Le Papillon: Valse des rayons (1860)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit (1920)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in G (1755)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne (1720)
John Knowles Paine: Overture to 'As You Like It' (1876)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919)
Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)
Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes (1716)
Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)
Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in G (1785)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Noctuelles (1905)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)
Clóvis Pereira: Adagio from Concertino for Cello & Strings (2009)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Theme (1961)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)
Ned Rorem: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1974)
Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 (1880)
William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond (1841)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 (1931)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 13 in C (1921)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1816)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)
20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire,Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Alan Choo, violin – Storms and Tempests, Recorded November 12, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights
ANTONIO VIVALDI (1678-1741) Sinfonia in G minor, RV 157
JEAN-BAPTISTE LULLY (1632-1687) Passecaille from Persée
VIVALDI Siam navi all'onde algenti from L'Olimpiad
VIVALDI Violin Concerto in E-flat major, Op. 8 No. 5 "La Tempesta di Mare"
EVARISTO FELICE DALL’ ABACO (1675-1742) Passepieds from Concerto à più istrumenti Op. 5 No. 3 in E minor
GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL (1685-1759) Piangerò la sorte mia from Giulio Cesare
CARL HEINRICH GRAUN (1704-1759) Tra le procelle assorto from Cleopatra e Cesare
MARIN MARAIS (1656-1728) Suite from Alcione
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Symphony in a (1896)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Robert Schumann: Romance in F-Sharp (1839)
Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1627)
George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910)
Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)
César Franck: Danse lente (1885)