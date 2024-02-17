WCLV Program Guide 02-19-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her

Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes

Hampton Hawes Four Hip

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Roger Humphries This and That Nutville

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize

Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station

David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge

Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late

T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well

Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide

Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby

Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread

Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends

Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue

Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo

Mark Whitfield The Marksman Medgar Evers' Blues

Modern Jazz Quartet Elegance True Blues

Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper

John Scofield Past Present Get Proud

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Khan Jamal Three Tjader

Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait

Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 Light Blue

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Dave Douglas Moving Portrait My Old Man

Tony Williams Civilization Civilization

Michael Dease Coming Home Life Wish

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass

Eric Jacobson Discover I Hear a Rhapsody

Milt Jackson Bags Meets Wes S.K.J

Matthew Fries Lost Time Nine Robins

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Venus

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home

06:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Sam Petrey

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

10:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Simna

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step (1976)

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

11:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)

Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address (1973)

Peter Boyer: Celebration Overture (1997)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

13:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1942)

Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears (2007)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

14:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Stafford Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner (1814)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)

Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)

Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)

Richard Milburn: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)

15:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Mills

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

16:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

17:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

18:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)

Victor Herbert: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1884)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music (1987)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: A Vagrom Ballad (1904)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday (1953)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits (1956)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: Red River Valley

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)

Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)

John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)

Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes (1966)

