© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-19-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 17, 2024 at 12:49 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Marcus Strickland At Last     Three For Her

      Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey   Blues on Top      Angel Eyes

      Hampton Hawes     Four  Hip

      Johnny Lytle      Got That Feeling  The Soulful One

      Roger Humphries   This and That     Nutville

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Twenty Four

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Three Treasures

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Fell Among Thieves

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

                  

      Jimmy Guiffre     Travelin' Light   The Lonely Time

      Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power     Olhos De Gato

      Matt Crisculo     Lotus Blossom     To Wisdom The Prize

      Oscar Peterson    West Side Story   I Feel Pretty

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    I Could Write A Book

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie      A Night In Tunisia

      Curtis Fuller     Jazz-It's Magic   Soul Station

      David Janeway     Distant Voices    Blue Serge

      Josh Berman Old Ideas   Almost Late

      T Stanko    Dark Eyes   So Nice

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

      Behn Gillece      Still Doing Our Thing   Going On Well

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Tears I Cannot Hide

      Sonny Rollins     And the Contemporary Leaders  I've Found A New Baby

      Dexter Gordon     One Flight Up     Coppin' The Haven

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Mary Stallings    Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight

      Josh Lawrence     Call Time   05 Cornbread

      Bobby Watson      No Question About It    Country Corn Flakes

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Gerry Mulligan    Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me

      Ryan Kisor  On the One  Groovin'

      Wycliffe Gordon   Cone's Coup Just Friends

      Billie Holiday    Solitude    Blue Moon

      Jackie McLean     Bluesnik    Blues Function

      Art Pepper  The Way it Was    All the Things You Are

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passin' Through    Ava's Dance

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Jeru Blue

      Woody Shaw  In the Beginning  Baloo Baloo

                  

      Mark Whitfield    The Marksman      Medgar Evers' Blues

      Modern Jazz Quartet     Elegance    True Blues

      Quincy Davis      Q Vision    The Creeper

      John Scofield     Past Present      Get Proud

      Mike Murley Taking Flight     Phrase 3

      Wynton Marsalis   J Mood      Melodique

      Khan Jamal  Three Tjader

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Faded Portrait

      Thelonious Monk   Live at Newport 1963    Light Blue

      Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack  Elegy

      Ryan Kisor  One Finger Snap   Tin Tin Deo

                  

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portrait   My Old Man

      Tony Williams     Civilization      Civilization

      Michael Dease     Coming Home Life Wish

      Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit   Braggin' in Brass

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    I Hear a Rhapsody

      Milt Jackson      Bags Meets Wes    S.K.J

      Matthew Fries     Lost Time   Nine Robins

      Rebecca Coupe Franks    Planets     Venus

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Baby Won't You Please Come Home

 

06:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Sam Petrey

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

 

07:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

 

08:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

 

09:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)

 

10:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Simna

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step (1976)

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

 

11:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)

Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address (1973)

Peter Boyer: Celebration Overture (1997)

 

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

 

13:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1942)

Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears (2007)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

 

14:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Stafford Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner (1814)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)

Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)

Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)

Richard Milburn: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)

 

15:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Mills

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

 

16:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

 

17:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

 

18:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)

Victor Herbert: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1884)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music (1987)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: A Vagrom Ballad (1904)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)

Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday (1953)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits (1956)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Traditional: Red River Valley

Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)

Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)

John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)

Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes (1966)
Arts & Culture