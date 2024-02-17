WCLV Program Guide 02-19-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her
Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes
Hampton Hawes Four Hip
Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One
Roger Humphries This and That Nutville
Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be
Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato
Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize
Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty
Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station
David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge
Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late
T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Behn Gillece Still Doing Our Thing Going On Well
Johnathan Blake Passage Tears I Cannot Hide
Sonny Rollins And the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby
Dexter Gordon One Flight Up Coppin' The Haven
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Mary Stallings Songs Were Made To Sing 'Round Midnight
Josh Lawrence Call Time 05 Cornbread
Bobby Watson No Question About It Country Corn Flakes
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Gerry Mulligan Concert Jazz Band You Took Advantage of Me
Ryan Kisor On the One Groovin'
Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Just Friends
Billie Holiday Solitude Blue Moon
Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function
Art Pepper The Way it Was All the Things You Are
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Ava's Dance
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Jeru Blue
Woody Shaw In the Beginning Baloo Baloo
Mark Whitfield The Marksman Medgar Evers' Blues
Modern Jazz Quartet Elegance True Blues
Quincy Davis Q Vision The Creeper
John Scofield Past Present Get Proud
Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3
Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique
Khan Jamal Three Tjader
Darren Litzie My Horizon Faded Portrait
Thelonious Monk Live at Newport 1963 Light Blue
Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy
Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo
Dave Douglas Moving Portrait My Old Man
Tony Williams Civilization Civilization
Michael Dease Coming Home Life Wish
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Braggin' in Brass
Eric Jacobson Discover I Hear a Rhapsody
Milt Jackson Bags Meets Wes S.K.J
Matthew Fries Lost Time Nine Robins
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Venus
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Baby Won't You Please Come Home
06:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Sam Petrey
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
07:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)
John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009)
John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
08:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)
Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Theodore Roosevelt (2010)
Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)
09:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola
Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 2 in e (1931)
Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)
10:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Simna
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step (1976)
John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)
Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)
11:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Rob Grier
George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)
Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address (1973)
Peter Boyer: Celebration Overture (1997)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
13:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1942)
Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears (2007)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)
14:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
John Stafford Smith: The Star-Spangled Banner (1814)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)
Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)
Henry Tucker: Weeping, Sad and Lonely (1863)
Richard Milburn: Listen to the Mocking Bird (1856)
15:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Mills
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1 in e 'Nordic' (1923)
Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)
William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)
18:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Morton Gould: Symphony No. 4 'West Point' (1952)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)
Victor Herbert: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1884)
Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music (1987)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: A Vagrom Ballad (1904)
John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1875)
Ron Nelson: Savannah River Holiday (1953)
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits (1956)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Traditional: Red River Valley
Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)
Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)
Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)
William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)
Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927)
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)
John Rutter: There is a Flower (1986)
Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes (1966)