WCLV Program Guide 02-18-2024

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, See See Rider

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Home Cookin’

Ulysses Owens Jr., A New Beat, Chicken an’ Dumplins

Ray Bryant, North of the Border, Slow Freight

Jimmy Smith, Midnight Special, Midnight Special

Jeb Patton, Preludes, Prelude to a Kiss

Willie Morris, Conversation Starter, Keep Talking

Walter Smith III, Return to Casual, K8 + BYUS

Airmen of Note, 2023, Mambo Inn

Cal Tjader, Catch the Groove, Maramoor Mambo

Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, A Day in the Life of a Fool

Nikos Chatzitsakos, Tiny Big Band 2, Forografia

Miki Yamanaka, Shades of Rainbow, That Ain’t Betty

Benny Golson, New Time, New ‘tet, Uptown Afterburn

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Why Not?

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Afro-Centric

Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Soulstice

Shirley Scott, Queen Talk, By the Time I Get to Phoenix

Don Braden, Earth, Wind and Wonder Vol. 2, Reasons

Tim Ray, Fire and Rain, Fire and Rain

Reverso, Shooting Star, En Avant

Clark Sommers, Feast Ephemera, Chance Encounter

Dave Brubeck, Live from the Northwest, 1959, Two-Part Contention

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Clifford Brown, Richie Powell, George Morrow, Max Roach, Harold Land Study in Brown Jacqui

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelley Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead One Foot Off the Curb

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Harry Edison, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison The Man I Love

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Oeterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa

Toots Thielemans, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Joerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Connie Kay, Ron Carter Pure Desmond I'm Old Fashioned

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent Romaine

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue So What

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gergory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool The Ballad of Sweeney Todd

David Mann, Brian Bunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti Jazz for Couch Potatoes The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk

Charles Brown, Dr. John, Earl May, Keith Copeland, Danny Caron, Clifford Solomon All My Life Fool's Paradise

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Evidence

Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Kenny Burrell Organ Grinder Swing Satin Doll

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

Andre Previn, Red Mithell, Shelly Manne Andre Previn and Hil Pals Play West Side Story Tonight

Phil Woods, Mike melilo, Harry Leahey, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Bye Bye Baby

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Concorde

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Studio Orchestra Talkin': Roots of Acid Jazz Sunny

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Caravan

Sonny Rollins, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne Way Out West Wagon Wheels

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Prelude to a Kiss

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Something Special Mood Indigo

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass (1868)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied (1864)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: News from Northrop - At the University of Minnesota’s landmark auditorium, the vintage Aeolian-Skinner organ gets a workout during appearances by Alcee Chriss III and Wayne Marshall, among others

LEO SOWERBY: Comes Autumn Time.

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Canonic Study in A-flat, Op. 56, no. 4.

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF (trans. Chriss): Non-Allegro (i.), fr Symphonic Dances, Op. 45. CÉSAR FRANCK (trans. Chriss): Allegretto (ii.), fr Symphony in d.

RACHEL LAURIN: Epilogue, Op. 50 Alcee Chriss III (1932-1935 Aeolian-Skinner/University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN) PD Archive (r. 10/24/23)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1 - Tune in to listen to profound and moving choral and organ music to begin the season of Lent in preparation for Holy Week yet to come. Host Peter DuBois will share music of introspection and reflection, a hallmark of the 40-day season

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Te Deum 'Tre sbirri' (1900)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 21 in B-Flat (1828)

Leó Weiner: Serenade for Small Orchestra (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor

Carlos Simon: Between Worlds Hannah White, violin Sphinx Virtuosi, Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Piano Puzzler Janie and Andrew Wittenberg calling from Cincinnati, OH

J.S. Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 1 Andras Schiff, piano

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Charles Gounod: Romeo and Juliet: L'amour, l'amour! ... Ah! leve-toi, soleil! Vittorio Grigolo, tenor; RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Eveline Pido, conductor

David Baker: Roots II Eliot Heaton, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Michelle Cann, piano Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op. 54 in E major Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Close Encounters with Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA

Charles Gounod: Romeo and Juliet: Ballet Music: Danse Bohemienne Orchestra of Toulouse; Michel Plasson, conductor

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor

Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: The Ride of the Valkyries

Richard Wagner (arr Maazel): Overture & Acts 3 from Tannhäuser without Words—Lorin Maazel, conductor.

Johan Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b—Sebastian Caratelli, flute; Fritz Reiner, conductor

Johan Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2—Fritz Reiner, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Michael Sachs, trumpet – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/29/2023.

Julius Eastman: Symphony No. 2

Wynton Marsalis: Trumpet Concerto [world premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in e Op 95 ‘From the New World’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 2022 - In recognition of Black History Month this highlights program celebrates outstanding performances by young Black musicians selected out of From the Top’s archives. Co-hosted by Peter Dugan and From the Top alum, David Norville, this program includes a 17-year-old violist performing the music of Ernest Bloch with utter intensity and focus … a teenage marimba player who sends us into a dream-state through the music of Takatsugu Muramatsu and we a funny story about sibling rivalry between two very musical brothers

David Norville, originally from Fort Myers, FL. (and guest host on this episode) performs I. Munter from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Paul Hindemith; Christopher O’Riley, piano. David was 17-years-old at the time of his archived performance recording.

Kiesse Nanor, 16-year-old pianist from Ellicott City, MD. performs "Widmung" by Robert Schumann, arr. by Franz Liszt

Peirce Ellis, 17-year-old violist from Broomall, PA. performs Suite for Viola and Piano (1919), Mvmt 4 By Ernest Bloch; Peter Dugan, piano

Jeremy Davis, 17-year-old marimbist from Chino Hills, CA. performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

Sandra Bailey, 18-year-old bassoonist from Atlanta, GA. performs I. Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman; Christopher O’Riley, piano

Daniel Dorsey, 17-year-old cellist from Cincinnati, OH performs Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Lauren Michelle, soprano (alum appearance) performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini; Jung-A Bang, piano

Boston Children’s Chorus under the direction of Anthony Trecek-King performs "In His Care-O", trad. spiritual, arr. William Dawson and "My Soul's Been Anchored In The Lord", trad. spiritual, arr. Moses Hogan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Camille Saint-Saëns: La Jeunesse d'Hercule (1877)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

20:00 SPECIAL Take Me to the Water with Vernon Neal – An hour focusing on an immersive audio experience from harpist Ashley Jackson recorded at American Public Medias studios. It’s touches on themes from African mythology, the antebellum spiritual tradition and water’s transportive, transmogrifying nature. All pieces feature harpist Ashley Jackson joined by The Known MPLS Choir.

Yemonja - Jeremy Charles Thomas

Prema - Alice Coltrane

I'm Troubled in Mind· Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson)

The Angels Changed My Name · Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson)

Deep River - Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson)

Unrest - Brandee Younger

Troubled Water - Margaret Bonds (arr Ashley Jackson)

Take Me to the Water – Traditional (arr Ashley Jackson)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Puin: Serenade of the Songbirds (2022) Jennifer Robinson, piccolo; Kyra Kester, Jane Berkner, flutes; George Pope, alto lute; Linda White, bass flute

Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95) James Marron, guitar

Fredrick Lissauer: String Quartet No. 1 “To Artemis (In Her Pre-Hellenic Perspective)” (1991) Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio, Molly Fung, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Charles Bernard, cello

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians Linda White, flute; Eric Charnowski, piano

Tom Lopez: The Piper’s Son (2010) Thomas Rosenkranz, piano and surround sound electronics

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Combating Gun Violence in America - Steven Dettelbach (Director ATF)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle (1912)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra (1948)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Carl Hillman: Lullaby (1910)