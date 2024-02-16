WCLV Program Guide 02-17-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, Haitian Fight Song

Mark Masters, Blue Skylight, Strayhorn 2

Mark Masters, Blue Skylight, Motel

Adam Schroeder – Mark Masters, CT!, Daylight Express

Peter Erskine, Bernstein in Vienna, Cool

Gerald Cannon, Music of Elvin and McCoy, Blues in the Minor

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Freedom Jazz Dance

Eddie Harris, The In Sound, Love for Sale

Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Hand in Glove

Lori Bell, Recorda Me, Punjab

Joe Henderson, Four, Four

Doug MacDonald, Sextet Session, Si Miner

Charles Ruggiero , Drummer, Composer, The Blue Gorilla

Christian Fabian, Hip to the Skip, Moanin’

Last Ark Out, Lift, Scorpio

Bill Anschell , Improbable Solutions, Ambulator

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes The Jones Brothers

Thad Jone – Mel Lewis, All My Yesterdays, Once Around

The 14, Islands, Bud Powell

Bud Powell, Hot House, Cherokee

Bud Powell, Hot House, Lullaby of Birdland

Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition

Kendall Carter, Introducing Kendall Carter, Speedball

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues Round the Corner

Charles Mingus, Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seynour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You What Is This Thing Called Love

Charles Brown, Danny Caron, Earl May, Keith Copeland All My Life Too Late

Ed Thigpen, Clark Terry, Herbie Hancock, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Harper

Nicholas Payton, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder In New Orleans

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Makin' Whoopee

Ed Thigpen, Clark Terry, Herbie Hancock, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Struttin' With Some Barbecue

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime

Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime

Ed Thigpen, Clark Terry, Herbie Hancock, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Struttin' With Some Barbecue

Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You Maple Leaf Rag

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind Of Blue So What

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Waltz for Debbie/Very Early

Ingrid Jensen, Jill Seifers, Bill Stewart, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Gary Bartz Here On Earth Time Remembered

Bill Evans, Eliane Elias Something For You Here Is Something For You

Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron Something For You Here Is Something For You

Eliane Elias, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron Something For You Five

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Waltz for Debby

Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Speak Low

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind Of Blue So What

Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Florence sur Les Champs Elysees

Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Shades of Light

Wes Montgomery, Melvin Rhyne, Paul Parker Wes Montgomery Trio Round Midnight

Wes Montgomery, Harold Mabern, Arthur Harper, Jimmy Lovelace Twisted Blues Twisted Blues

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Georgia

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Suspicious Minds

Holly Cole, Aaron Davis, David Piltch Don't Smoke In Bed Que Sera, Sera

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Ernesto Cordero Sonatina Tropical Risa Carlson, Martha Masters, guitars Duo Erato

Johann Sebastian Bach 14 Canons on the First Eight Bass Notes of the Aria Ground from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 Rudolf Serkin, piano Members of the Marlboro Festival Orchestra (1976) Pablo Casals

Roberto Sierra Joyous Overture Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal

Roberto Sierra El Baile (2012) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) recorded in London, June 1938

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourree I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) (rec. Nov. 23, 1936)

Pablo Casals Song of the Birds Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla

Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony, "A Night in the Tropics" (finale) Virginia Symphony JoAnn Falletta

07:06:52 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Creole Eyes, Cuban Dance, Op. 37 Philip Martin, piano

Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon

Aaron Copland Three Latin American Sketches Detroit Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin

Aaron Copland Danzon Cubano New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Leonard Bernstein "A Julia de Burgos" from "Songfest" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano

Leonard Bernstein West Side Story Suite (I Feel Pretty; Somewhere; America) Erika Nickrenz, piano; Susie Park, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Eroica Trio

Leonard Bernstein "Maria," from West Side Story Jose Carreras (Tony) Bernstein Orchestra Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein Mambo, from West Side Story Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor

Carlos Simon: Between Worlds Hannah White, violin Sphinx Virtuosi, Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Piano Puzzler Janie and Andrew Wittenberg calling from Cincinnati, OH

J.S. Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 1 Andras Schiff, piano

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Charles Gounod: Romeo and Juliet: L'amour, l'amour! ... Ah! leve-toi, soleil! Vittorio Grigolo, tenor; RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Eveline Pido, conductor

David Baker: Roots II Eliot Heaton, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Michelle Cann, piano Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op. 54 in E major Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Close Encounters with Music, Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, MA

Charles Gounod: Romeo and Juliet: Ballet Music: Danse Bohemienne Orchestra of Toulouse; Michel Plasson, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Howard Shore: The Two Towers: Suite (2002)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 (1949)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Invention No. 15 (1723)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Eric Coates: By the Sleepy Lagoon (1930)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 (1880)

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite (1960)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 2022 - In recognition of Black History Month this highlights program celebrates outstanding performances by young Black musicians selected out of From the Top’s archives. Co-hosted by Peter Dugan and From the Top alum, David Norville, this program includes a 17-year-old violist performing the music of Ernest Bloch with utter intensity and focus … a teenage marimba player who sends us into a dream-state through the music of Takatsugu Muramatsu and we a funny story about sibling rivalry between two very musical brothers

David Norville, originally from Fort Myers, FL. (and guest host on this episode) performs I. Munter from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Paul Hindemith; Christopher O’Riley, piano. David was 17-years-old at the time of his archived performance recording.

Kiesse Nanor, 16-year-old pianist from Ellicott City, MD. performs "Widmung" by Robert Schumann, arr. by Franz Liszt

Peirce Ellis, 17-year-old violist from Broomall, PA. performs Suite for Viola and Piano (1919), Mvmt 4 By Ernest Bloch; Peter Dugan, piano

Jeremy Davis, 17-year-old marimbist from Chino Hills, CA. performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

Sandra Bailey, 18-year-old bassoonist from Atlanta, GA. performs I. Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman; Christopher O’Riley, piano

Daniel Dorsey, 17-year-old cellist from Cincinnati, OH performs Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Lauren Michelle, soprano (alum appearance) performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini; Jung-A Bang, piano

Boston Children’s Chorus under the direction of Anthony Trecek-King performs "In His Care-O", trad. spiritual, arr. William Dawson and "My Soul's Been Anchored In The Lord", trad. spiritual, arr. Moses Hogan

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Un Ballo in Maschera (A Masked Ball) by Giuseppe Verdi, a highlight from the Met’s fall lineup. It stars tenor Charles Castronovo as King Gustav of Sweden, whose life is threatened by both political turmoil and a secret, illicit love. Soprano Angela Meade is the king’s beloved Amelia, and baritone Quinn Kelsey is his best friend – Amelia’s husband. The cast also features Liv Redpath and Olesya Petrova, with Carlo Rizzi conducting the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Verdi’s dynamic score.

15:56 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5 in a 'Grétry' (1859)

Joaquín Turina: Rapsodia sinfónica (1931)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1930s-‘40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Toasts of Broadway - A listener in Chicago suggested an hour of toasting someone or something -- and boy is this show eclectic: from "Rent's" "La Vie Boheme" to "The Drinking Song" from "The Student Prince."



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1870)

César Franck: Symphony in d (1888)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Radio Philharmonic, Robert Treviño, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony in B minor

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e—Augustin Hadelich, violin; Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 in F 'Egyptian' (1899)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' (1713)

Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile (1865)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Francis Poulenc: Salve Regina (1941)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Sergei Prokofiev: Divertimento: Nocturne (1938)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Charles Gounod: Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Juliette (1867)