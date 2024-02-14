WCLV Program Guide 02-15-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

James Carter Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere A Hidden Walk

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Someday We'll All Be Free

Vega/Marriott Coast To Coast So Long Eric

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm In a Mellow Tone

J Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet Amblin'

D Askren-M Benedict Paraphernalia Mahjong

Lily White Daughter of Good Fortune Grooveyard Blues

Sean Mason The Southern Suite SilkyM

Juan Iida Evergreen Bellarosa

Branford Marsalis Romare Bearden Revealed Seabreeze

Roberta Gambarini So In Love Day In Day Out

Blue Moods Swing & Soul Sweet Honey Bee

Tommy Flanangan Solo Piano Ruby My Dear

Zoot Sims I Wish I Were Twins You Go Your Way

Avashai Cohen Gently Disturbed Variations In G Minor

Grant Green Gooden's Corner On Green Dolphin Street

Charles/Jackson Soul Brothers How Long How Long Blues

Billie Holiday Recital My Man

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Shadows

New Faces Straight Forward Vortex

T Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer Altered States

Lee Morgan Take 12 A Waltz For Fran

Steve Davis Bluesthetic A Star for Chick

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Rowles/Brown As Good as It Gets That's All

Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes

Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Yes I'm In The Barrel

McKenna/Temperly Sunbeam and thundercloud Gone with the Wind

Sweets Edison Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You Blues For Bill Basie

Orbert Davis Priority Miles Ahead

Joe Chambers Mirrors Ruth

Antonio Hart Don't You Know I Care From Across The Ocean

Thelonious Monk In Tokyo Hackensack

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You

Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads I Belong To You

Joshua Redman Where Are We Alabama

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Sidney Bechet Up A Lazy River That's A Plenty

Wycliffe Gordon The Intimate Ellington Pie Eye's Blues

Eddie Daniels Homecoming Love's Long Journey

Lafayette Gilchrist Undaunted Ride It Out

John Scofield Uncle John's Cabin Stairway To The Stars

John Hicks Some Other Time Naima's Love Song

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Gregory Tardy In His Timing The Roman Road

Joe Henderson In & Out Serenity

Helen Merrill Clear Out of this World Clear Out Of This World

D Heitger-B Lhostky Doin' The Voom Voom Saturday Night Function

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

George Frideric Handel: Ariodante: Act 2 Overture (1735)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture (1833)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Carlos Chávez: Sarabande for Strings (1946)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)

Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme (1981)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Little Suite No. 4 (1963)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (1350)

Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moderato from Symphony No. 4 (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Nisi Dominus (1610)

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto in g (1876)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (1600)

Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)

Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

William Grant Still: Three Rhythmic Spirituals (1961)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 17 in A (1782)

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Fiesta (1899)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

William Boyce: Solomon: Overture (1742)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)

Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

John Adams: Harmonielehre (1985)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in D 'Diana' (1770)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance (1879)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)

Gregorian Chant: O gloriosa domina (1300)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: O vos omnes (1585)

Traditional: The Meeting of the Waters