© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-15-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      James Carter      Jurassic Classics Ask Me Now

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   A Hidden Walk

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Someday We'll All Be Free

      Vega/Marriott     Coast To Coast    So Long Eric

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    In a Mellow Tone

      J Jackson   With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Russ Freeman/Chet Baker Quartet     Amblin'

                  

      D Askren-M Benedict     Paraphernalia     Mahjong

      Lily White  Daughter of Good Fortune      Grooveyard Blues

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      SilkyM

      Juan Iida   Evergreen   Bellarosa

      Branford Marsalis Romare Bearden Revealed Seabreeze

      Roberta Gambarini So In Love  Day In Day Out

      Blue Moods  Swing & Soul      Sweet Honey Bee

      Tommy Flanangan   Solo Piano  Ruby My Dear

      Zoot Sims   I Wish I Were Twins     You Go Your Way

      Avashai Cohen     Gently Disturbed  Variations In G Minor

                  

      Grant Green Gooden's Corner   On Green Dolphin Street

      Charles/Jackson   Soul Brothers     How Long How Long Blues

      Billie Holiday    Recital     My Man

      Tom Harrell Oak Tree    Shadows

      New Faces   Straight Forward  Vortex

      T Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

      Charles Ruggerio  Drummer/Composer  Altered States

      Lee Morgan  Take 12     A Waltz For Fran

      Steve Davis Bluesthetic A Star for Chick

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Rowles/Brown      As Good as It Gets      That's All

      Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape

      Dimitri Matheny   Cascadia    Dark Eyes

      Caranicas/Roberts Move Over   Yes I'm In The Barrel

      McKenna/Temperly  Sunbeam and thundercloud      Gone with the Wind

      Sweets Edison     Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You  Blues For Bill Basie

      Orbert Davis      Priority    Miles Ahead

      Joe Chambers      Mirrors     Ruth

      Antonio Hart      Don't You Know I Care   From Across The Ocean

                  

      Thelonious Monk   In Tokyo    Hackensack

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     I Double Dare You

      Elio Villafranca  Standing by the Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Alabama

      Julian Lage The Layers  Everything Helps

      Sidney Bechet     Up A Lazy River   That's A Plenty

      Wycliffe Gordon   The Intimate Ellington  Pie Eye's Blues

      Eddie Daniels     Homecoming  Love's Long Journey

                  

      Lafayette Gilchrist     Undaunted   Ride It Out

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Cabin      Stairway To The Stars

      John Hicks  Some Other Time   Naima's Love Song

      James Carter      Present Tense     Shadowy Sands

      Gregory Tardy     In His Timing     The Roman Road

      Joe Henderson     In & Out    Serenity

      Helen Merrill     Clear Out of this World Clear Out Of This World

      D Heitger-B Lhostky     Doin' The Voom Voom     Saturday Night Function

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

George Frideric Handel: Ariodante: Act 2 Overture (1735)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Daniel Auber: Gustave III: Overture (1833)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Carlos Chávez: Sarabande for Strings (1946)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' (1860)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)

Vangelis: Chariots of Fire: Theme (1981)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Little Suite No. 4 (1963)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite (1950)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (1350)

Julia Perry: Prelude (1946)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moderato from Symphony No. 4 (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat (1839)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Nisi Dominus (1610)

Claudio Monteverdi & Tarquino Merula: Two Ciacconas (1630)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Jennifer Higdon: Lullaby from Harp Concerto (2018)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 2 in b 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat (1760)

Gustavo E. Campa: Mélodie (1890)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto in g (1876)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Petite Suite (1873)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787)

Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (1600)

Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir (1641)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)

Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

William Grant Still: Three Rhythmic Spirituals (1961)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 17 in A (1782)

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Hymn (1994)

Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Fiesta (1899)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

William Boyce: Solomon: Overture (1742)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 4 in g (1895)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces (1887)

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)

Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

John Adams: Harmonielehre (1985)

Václav Pichl: Symphony in D 'Diana' (1770)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance (1879)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)

Gregorian Chant: O gloriosa domina (1300)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: O vos omnes (1585)

Traditional: The Meeting of the Waters
Arts & Culture