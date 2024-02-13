WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ben Allison Tell The Birds I Said Hello The Afterbeat

Jun Iida Evergreen Love Theme From Spartacus

David Gibson Fellowship Beyond Breath

Pat Metheny Dream Box P.C. Of Belgium

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Blue Skies

Sean Mason The Southern Suite Closure

Atlantic Road Trip One Upside Down

Jimmy Heath Really Big Dat Dere

Noah Becker Mode For Noah August Moon

Avashai Cohen Playing The Room Ralph's New Blues

Luke Carlos O'Reilly Leave The Gate Open Little Man

Joe Farnsworth Beautiful Friendship Eddie's Mood

Geoffrey Dean Foundations Blue Minor

Vanisha Gould Life's a Gig Aisha

Victor Goines Love Dance Love Dance

Neal Caine Skip To My Lou Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

D Ellington/Johnny Hodges Back To Back Loveless Love

Steven Bernstein Community Music Flirtibird

Eddie Daniels Homecoming Warm Valley

Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars

Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway

Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light

Chris Beck The Journey Mahjong

Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living

Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone

Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Horace Parlan Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room

Josh Bruneau Bright Idea For Tomorrow

Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities Live Blue

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Patricia Barber Nightclub All Or Nothing At All

James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues

Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

George Coleman Live at Smalls Jazz Club Nearness of You

Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy

Karrin Allyson By Request Next Time Around (Soultrane)

Pete McCann Without Question January

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

Getz/Johnson Jazz at the Opera House My Funny Valentine

Tommy Flanagan Flanagan's Shenanigins The Balanced Scales

Rich Perry So In Love My Foolish Heart

Adam Rafferty Kush O Grande Amor

Melissa Styliano Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Bobby Selvaggio Stories, Dreams, Inspirations for My Boy Four Past Midnight

Kirsten Edkins Shapes and Sounds Bird Shapes

Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra Flying Colors Red Clay

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 in F (1738)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)

Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne (1988)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Champagne Galop (1845)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)

Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

Antonín Dvorák: Polka from String Quartet No. 9 (1877)

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Isaías Sávio: Batucada (1955)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Cole Porter: Love for Sale (1930)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1928)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Nicolas Flagello: Serenata per Orchestra (1968)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)

Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite (1909)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon (1884)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

William Grant Still: Blues from 'Lenox Avenue' (1937)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)

20:00 OVATIONS:Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkens, conductor; Theron Brown Quartet, recorded 1/13/2024.

Arvo Pärt: Fratres

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29

Mary Lou Williams: Zodiac Suite

Jake Gunnar Walsh & Jon Sonnenberg: Conflagration (with EarthQuaker Devices)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

George Gershwin: Catfish Row - Suite from 'Porgy & Bess' (1935)

George Walker: Lilacs (1995)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)