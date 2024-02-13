© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 13, 2024 at 6:13 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ben Allison Tell The Birds I Said Hello   The Afterbeat

      Jun Iida    Evergreen   Love Theme From Spartacus

      David Gibson      Fellowship  Beyond Breath

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   P.C. Of Belgium

      Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Blue Skies

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      Closure

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Upside Down

      Jimmy Heath Really Big  Dat Dere

      Noah Becker Mode For Noah     August Moon

      Avashai Cohen     Playing The Room  Ralph's New Blues

                  

      Luke Carlos O'Reilly    Leave The Gate Open     Little Man

      Joe Farnsworth    Beautiful Friendship    Eddie's Mood

      Geoffrey Dean     Foundations Blue Minor

      Vanisha Gould     Life's a Gig      Aisha

      Victor Goines     Love Dance  Love Dance

      Neal Caine  Skip To My Lou    Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

      D Ellington/Johnny Hodges     Back To Back      Loveless Love

      Steven Bernstein  Community Music   Flirtibird

      Eddie Daniels     Homecoming  Warm Valley

                  

      Tony Williams     Foreign Intrigue  Sister Cheryl

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Between The Bars

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Drop Of Dusk

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Blues for Mr. Broadway

      Pepper Adams      Plays the Compositions of C Mingus  Black Light

      Chris Beck  The Journey Mahjong

      Nancy Wilson      But Beautiful     Easy Living

      Ruby Braff  Being With You    When Your Lover Has Gone

      Avrem Fefer Juba Lee    Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

     Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia

      Sweets Edison     Sweets      Walkin' With Sweets

      Horace Parlan     Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room

      Josh Bruneau      Bright Idea For Tomorrow

      Jack DeJohnette   Parallel Realities Live Blue

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Patricia Barber   Nightclub   All Or Nothing At All

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

                  

      Kenny Davern      One Step to Chicago     Wabash Blues

      Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra    Gennett Suite     Grandpa's Spells

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)

      George Coleman    Live at Smalls Jazz Club      Nearness of You

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Weezy

      Karrin Allyson    By Request  Next Time Around (Soultrane)

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

                  

      Getz/Johnson      Jazz at the Opera House My Funny Valentine

      Tommy Flanagan    Flanagan's Shenanigins  The Balanced Scales

      Rich Perry  So In Love  My Foolish Heart

      Adam Rafferty     Kush  O Grande Amor

      Melissa Styliano  Dream Dancing     My One and Only Love

      Bobby Selvaggio   Stories, Dreams, Inspirations for My Boy  Four Past Midnight

      Kirsten Edkins    Shapes and Sounds Bird Shapes

      Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra     Flying Colors     Red Clay

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 in F (1738)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)

Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne (1988)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Champagne Galop (1845)

Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)

Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

Antonín Dvorák: Polka from String Quartet No. 9 (1877)

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Isaías Sávio: Batucada (1955)

Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)

Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Cole Porter: Love for Sale (1930)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)

Lars-Erik Larsson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1928)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Nicolas Flagello: Serenata per Orchestra (1968)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)

Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite (1909)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon (1884)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

William Grant Still: Blues from 'Lenox Avenue' (1937)

Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)

 

20:00 OVATIONS:Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkens, conductor; Theron Brown Quartet, recorded 1/13/2024.

Arvo Pärt: Fratres

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29

Mary Lou Williams: Zodiac Suite

Jake Gunnar Walsh & Jon Sonnenberg: Conflagration (with EarthQuaker Devices)

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

George Gershwin: Catfish Row - Suite from 'Porgy & Bess' (1935)

George Walker: Lilacs (1995)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)
