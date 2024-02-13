WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ben Allison Tell The Birds I Said Hello The Afterbeat
Jun Iida Evergreen Love Theme From Spartacus
David Gibson Fellowship Beyond Breath
Pat Metheny Dream Box P.C. Of Belgium
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet Blue Skies
Sean Mason The Southern Suite Closure
Atlantic Road Trip One Upside Down
Jimmy Heath Really Big Dat Dere
Noah Becker Mode For Noah August Moon
Avashai Cohen Playing The Room Ralph's New Blues
Luke Carlos O'Reilly Leave The Gate Open Little Man
Joe Farnsworth Beautiful Friendship Eddie's Mood
Geoffrey Dean Foundations Blue Minor
Vanisha Gould Life's a Gig Aisha
Victor Goines Love Dance Love Dance
Neal Caine Skip To My Lou Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
D Ellington/Johnny Hodges Back To Back Loveless Love
Steven Bernstein Community Music Flirtibird
Eddie Daniels Homecoming Warm Valley
Tony Williams Foreign Intrigue Sister Cheryl
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Between The Bars
Vincente Archer Short Stories Drop Of Dusk
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Blues for Mr. Broadway
Pepper Adams Plays the Compositions of C Mingus Black Light
Chris Beck The Journey Mahjong
Nancy Wilson But Beautiful Easy Living
Ruby Braff Being With You When Your Lover Has Gone
Avrem Fefer Juba Lee Sweet Fifteen (for G.T.)
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Sonny Criss At the Crossroads Sylvia
Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets
Horace Parlan Speakin' My Piece In Cynthia's Room
Josh Bruneau Bright Idea For Tomorrow
Jack DeJohnette Parallel Realities Live Blue
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Patricia Barber Nightclub All Or Nothing At All
James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse
Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues
Buselli-Wallarab Orchestra Gennett Suite Grandpa's Spells
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Miss D.D. (Composed for Doris Duke)
George Coleman Live at Smalls Jazz Club Nearness of You
Orrin Evans The Red Door Weezy
Karrin Allyson By Request Next Time Around (Soultrane)
Pete McCann Without Question January
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn
Getz/Johnson Jazz at the Opera House My Funny Valentine
Tommy Flanagan Flanagan's Shenanigins The Balanced Scales
Rich Perry So In Love My Foolish Heart
Adam Rafferty Kush O Grande Amor
Melissa Styliano Dream Dancing My One and Only Love
Bobby Selvaggio Stories, Dreams, Inspirations for My Boy Four Past Midnight
Kirsten Edkins Shapes and Sounds Bird Shapes
Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra Flying Colors Red Clay
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat (1773)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)
Edwin Franko Goldman: March 'On the Mall' (1923)
Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 5 in F (1738)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)
Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne (1988)
Hans Christian Lumbye: Champagne Galop (1845)
Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 (1828)
Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)
Antonín Dvorák: Polka from String Quartet No. 9 (1877)
Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise (1936)
Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)
Isaías Sávio: Batucada (1955)
Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes & Send in the Clowns (1973)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 19 in g (1802)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)
Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)
Valerie Coleman: Tracing Visions: Amandla! (2022)
Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Cole Porter: Love for Sale (1930)
Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)
Morton Gould: American Salute (1942)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G (1778)
Lars-Erik Larsson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1928)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)
Nicolas Flagello: Serenata per Orchestra (1968)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)
Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935)
Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Othello Suite (1909)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Rigaudon (1884)
Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D 'Haffner' (1782)
William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)
William Grant Still: Blues from 'Lenox Avenue' (1937)
Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo (1915)
20:00 OVATIONS:Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkens, conductor; Theron Brown Quartet, recorded 1/13/2024.
Arvo Pärt: Fratres
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29
Mary Lou Williams: Zodiac Suite
Jake Gunnar Walsh & Jon Sonnenberg: Conflagration (with EarthQuaker Devices)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
George Gershwin: Catfish Row - Suite from 'Porgy & Bess' (1935)
George Walker: Lilacs (1995)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance in d (1910)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)
Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)
César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)
Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)