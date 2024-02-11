WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change

Pete McCann Without Question January

Dave Ellis Raven The big push

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy

Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars

Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy

Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight

Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga

Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five

Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta

Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody

Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'

Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek

John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hugh Lawson Prime Time Blue Bones

Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Asiatic Raes

Jimmy Heath On the Trail All the Things You Are

Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Hub's Nub

Robert Glasper Mood In Passing

Karrin Allyson Footprints All You Need to Say (Never Say Yes)

Rashaan Barber Mosaic Koala

Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man

Skip Grasso Becoming Garry On A Bike Ride

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Bloodcount

Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On Life Goes On

Marques Carroll Foundation Brother Payton (BAM)

The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Little One

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Ben Paterson Breathing Space Hymn of the Orient

John Swana Bright Moments Wilbert

Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights

Peter Bernstein Signs of Life Minor Changes

Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love Weary Blues

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within

Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday

Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture (1718)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme (1994)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

John Bull: Galliard 'St. Thomas, Wake!' (1612)

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Oboe Concerto (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

William Grant Still: Two Arias from 'Highway 1, U.S.A.' (1961)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me (1926)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 3 (1894)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 2 in D 'Capricieuse' (1843)

14:00 SPECIAL Strike Up the Band! A Century of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Jeff Spurgeon – A hour looking at how this iconic piece of classical music came to be and how it continues to inspire musicians a century after its first performance on February 12, 1924. Guests include Michael Feinstein, Lara Downes, Marcus Roberts, Vince Giordano, Maurice Peress, and Professor Ryan Bañagale.

15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino (1600)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme (1952)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto in F (1780)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Plains (1997)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 1 in f 'San Francisco' (1936)

20:00 SPECIAL Blue Centennial: Celebrating a Century of Gershwin’s Rhapsody with Valerie Kahler – Exploring Gershwin’s jazz-age showstopper with interviews and performances by the artists who’ve brought it to life over the last 100 years.

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture (1832)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Traditional: Cossack Lullaby

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from String Quintet No. 3 (1787)

Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang (1877)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening (1838)

