WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy
Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change
Pete McCann Without Question January
Dave Ellis Raven The big push
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline
Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush
Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy
Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval
Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars
Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy
Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight
Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Sonia Braga
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek Staying In Touch Take Five
Freddie Hubbard Here to Stay Assunta
Erskine Trio Live in Italy New Hope
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore I Hear a Rhapsody
Shelly Manne Perk Up Drinkin' and Drivin'
Buddy Tate/Al Grey Just Jazz Blue Creek
John Scofield John Scofield There Will Never Be Another You
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Love Speaks
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Hugh Lawson Prime Time Blue Bones
Sonny Rollins Newk's Time Asiatic Raes
Jimmy Heath On the Trail All the Things You Are
Freddie Hubbard Open Sesame Hub's Nub
Robert Glasper Mood In Passing
Karrin Allyson Footprints All You Need to Say (Never Say Yes)
Rashaan Barber Mosaic Koala
Frank Kimbrough Live at Kitano Lover Man
Skip Grasso Becoming Garry On A Bike Ride
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Bloodcount
Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On Life Goes On
Marques Carroll Foundation Brother Payton (BAM)
The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Little One
Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve
Ben Paterson Breathing Space Hymn of the Orient
John Swana Bright Moments Wilbert
Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights
Peter Bernstein Signs of Life Minor Changes
Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love Weary Blues
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within
Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday
Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture (1718)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme (1994)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)
John Bull: Galliard 'St. Thomas, Wake!' (1612)
Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)
Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Traditional: The Drunken Sailor
Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)
George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)
Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Oboe Concerto (1740)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)
Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)
William Grant Still: Two Arias from 'Highway 1, U.S.A.' (1961)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me (1926)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)
Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)
Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske (1842)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 3 (1894)
Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 2 in D 'Capricieuse' (1843)
14:00 SPECIAL Strike Up the Band! A Century of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Jeff Spurgeon – A hour looking at how this iconic piece of classical music came to be and how it continues to inspire musicians a century after its first performance on February 12, 1924. Guests include Michael Feinstein, Lara Downes, Marcus Roberts, Vince Giordano, Maurice Peress, and Professor Ryan Bañagale.
15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino (1600)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme (1952)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)
Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)
William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)
Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)
Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto in F (1780)
Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Plains (1997)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 1 in f 'San Francisco' (1936)
20:00 SPECIAL Blue Centennial: Celebrating a Century of Gershwin’s Rhapsody with Valerie Kahler – Exploring Gershwin’s jazz-age showstopper with interviews and performances by the artists who’ve brought it to life over the last 100 years.
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture (1832)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)
Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Traditional: Cossack Lullaby
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from String Quintet No. 3 (1787)
Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang (1877)
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening (1838)