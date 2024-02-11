© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 11, 2024 at 11:40 AM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Decisions   Everything Must Change

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Dave Ellis  Raven The big push

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad at Me      Nature Boy

      Ron Carter  Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

      Jacky Terrasson   Jacky Terrasson   Just A Blues

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

      Modest Jazz Trio  Good Friday Blues I Remember You

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S Wonderful 'S Wonderful

      Larry Willis      A Tribute to Someone    King Cobra

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   Irene (Mother)

      Rebecca Coupe Franks    Planets     Mars

      Quentin Baxter    Arts Moves Jazz   For Miles And Miles

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Thank You Roy

      Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk      Staying in Touch  Round Midnight

      Anthony Wilson    Adult Themes      Idle Blues

                  

      Harvie S/Kenny Barron   Witchcraft  Sonia Braga

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbaek   Staying In Touch  Take Five

      Freddie Hubbard   Here to Stay      Assunta

      Erskine Trio      Live in Italy     New Hope

      Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      I Hear a Rhapsody

      Shelly Manne      Perk Up     Drinkin' and Drivin'

      Buddy Tate/Al Grey      Just Jazz   Blue Creek

      John Scofield     John Scofield     There Will Never Be Another You

      Steve Hudson      The World of Steve Hudson     Love Speaks

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Hugh Lawson Prime Time  Blue Bones

      Sonny Rollins     Newk's Time Asiatic Raes

      Jimmy Heath On the Trail      All the Things You Are

      Freddie Hubbard   Open Sesame Hub's Nub

      Robert Glasper    Mood  In Passing

      Karrin Allyson    Footprints  All You Need to Say (Never Say Yes)

      Rashaan Barber    Mosaic      Koala

      Frank Kimbrough   Live at Kitano    Lover Man

      Skip Grasso Becoming    Garry On A Bike Ride

                  

      Thomas Clausen    Back2Basics Bloodcount

      Carla Bley  Life Goes On      Life Goes On Life Goes On

      Marques Carroll   Foundation  Brother Payton (BAM)

      The Ostara Project      The Ostara Project      Little One

      Chris Glassman    Living the Dream  Resolve

      Ben Paterson      Breathing Space   Hymn of the Orient

      John Swana  Bright Moments    Wilbert

      Art Farmer  When Farmer Met Gryce   Blue Lights

      Peter Bernstein   Signs of Life     Minor Changes

      Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love     Weary Blues

      

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  Prelude To Peace

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  Chelsea Bridge

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     The Spirit Within

      Jimmy Rushing     Goin' To Chicago  Sent for You Yesterday

      Red Garland All Morning Long  They Can't Take That Away From Me

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important      A Beautiful Lie

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Steeplechase

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture (1718)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

James Horner: Legends of the Fall: Main Theme (1994)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

John Bull: Galliard 'St. Thomas, Wake!' (1612)

Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940)

Antonio Vivaldi: Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat (1720)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 99 (1793)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Zez Confrey: Kitten on the Keys (1921)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Oboe Concerto (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Austin Wintory: I Was Born for This (2012)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds (1724)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

William Grant Still: Two Arias from 'Highway 1, U.S.A.' (1961)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me (1926)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Franz Schubert: Andante (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille (1858)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring (1913)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Percy Grainger: Early One Morning (1949)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: Humoreske (1842)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 3 (1894)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 2 in D 'Capricieuse' (1843)

 

14:00 SPECIAL Strike Up the Band! A Century of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Jeff Spurgeon – A hour looking at how this iconic piece of classical music came to be and how it continues to inspire musicians a century after its first performance on February 12, 1924. Guests include Michael Feinstein, Lara Downes, Marcus Roberts, Vince Giordano, Maurice Peress, and Professor Ryan Bañagale.

 

15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino (1600)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme (1952)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Gershwin: Three Preludes (1926)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat (1785)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Hector Berlioz: Queen Mab Scherzo from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jan Antonín Kozeluch: Oboe Concerto in F (1780)

Josef Strauss: Polka 'Blithe Spirits' (1871)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Song of the Plains (1997)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Meredith Willson: Symphony No. 1 in f 'San Francisco' (1936)

 

20:00 SPECIAL Blue Centennial: Celebrating a Century of Gershwin’s Rhapsody with Valerie Kahler – Exploring Gershwin’s jazz-age showstopper with interviews and performances by the artists who’ve brought it to life over the last 100 years.

 

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Lonely Town (1944)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture (1832)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra (1912)

Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Traditional: Cossack Lullaby

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from String Quintet No. 3 (1787)

Johannes Brahms: Lerchengesang (1877)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening (1838)
Arts & Culture