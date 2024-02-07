WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2024
Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance
Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills
Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels
Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares
Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream
Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons
Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor
Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile
Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington It Don't Mean A Thing
Joe Henderson Our Thing Back Road
Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You
Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Close Your Eyes
Le Boeuf Brothers Hush Walk Downs
Marc Copland Someday Round She Goes
Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose
Ralph Towner At First Light At First Light
Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Angel Song
Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring
Louis Hayes Exactly Right So Many Stars
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
Tshawn Sorey Mesmerism Autumn Leaves
Joiful Orchestra Make a Joiful Noise And That's That
Horace Silver Song For My Father Calcutta Cutie
Lester Young Pres and Sweets Red Boy Blues
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues
Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice
Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was
Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me
Harold Land The Fox Little Chris
Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point
Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough
Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain
Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer
Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid
Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Isn't It Romantic
Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II
Larry Young Into Something Backup
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 8 Draggin' Blues
Atlantic Road Trip One Nightingale Island
Jacky Terrasson/C Wilson Rendevouz I Remember You
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Drop Me Off In Harlem
Michael Dease Swing Low Melancholia
Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)
Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)
William Byrd: Laudate Dominum (1600)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March (1897)
Albert Lortzing: Hans Sachs: Overture (1840)
Alberto Nepomuceno: O Garatuja: Prelude (1904)
Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 (1820)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)
Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) (2001)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)
Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)
Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)
Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)
Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019)
George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e (1908)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)
Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1829)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)
Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)
Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A (1740)
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
Ernesto Lecuona: Preludio en la noche (1954)
Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972)
Ernst Toch: Geographical Fugue (1930)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)
John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)
Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)
Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover (1960)
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)
Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi (1607)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Finale from Serenade in F (1913)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Fugue from Variations on a Theme by Handel (1861)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)
Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra (1941)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)
Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)
John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)
Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 in c (1908)
Jessie Montgomery: Divided (2022)
William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)
John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)
Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)
William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)
Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)
Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922)