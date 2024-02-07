WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Kuhn Wisteria Romance

Marc Copland Both/And Over The Hills

Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle Sand Jewels

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Who Cares

Kenny Burrell KB Blues Nica's Dream

Don Grolnick A Weaver of Dreams Persimmons

Stanley Turrentine Never Let Me Go Major's Minor

Billy Childs Bedtime Stories Fragile

Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington It Don't Mean A Thing

Joe Henderson Our Thing Back Road

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You

Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Close Your Eyes

Le Boeuf Brothers Hush Walk Downs

Marc Copland Someday Round She Goes

Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose

Ralph Towner At First Light At First Light

Kenny Wheeler Angel Song Angel Song

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Conjuring

Louis Hayes Exactly Right So Many Stars

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

Tshawn Sorey Mesmerism Autumn Leaves

Joiful Orchestra Make a Joiful Noise And That's That

Horace Silver Song For My Father Calcutta Cutie

Lester Young Pres and Sweets Red Boy Blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice

Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was

Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me

Harold Land The Fox Little Chris

Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer

Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Isn't It Romantic

Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II

Larry Young Into Something Backup

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 8 Draggin' Blues

Atlantic Road Trip One Nightingale Island

Jacky Terrasson/C Wilson Rendevouz I Remember You

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Drop Me Off In Harlem

Michael Dease Swing Low Melancholia

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

William Byrd: Laudate Dominum (1600)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March (1897)

Albert Lortzing: Hans Sachs: Overture (1840)

Alberto Nepomuceno: O Garatuja: Prelude (1904)

Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 (1820)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) (2001)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019)

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e (1908)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1829)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A (1740)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Ernesto Lecuona: Preludio en la noche (1954)

Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972)

Ernst Toch: Geographical Fugue (1930)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)

Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover (1960)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi (1607)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Finale from Serenade in F (1913)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Fugue from Variations on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra (1941)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 in c (1908)

Jessie Montgomery: Divided (2022)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922)