Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:14 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Steve Kuhn  Wisteria    Romance

      Marc Copland      Both/And    Over The Hills

      Charles Fambrough The Proper Angle  Sand Jewels

      Cannonball Adderley     Know What I Mean  Who Cares

      Kenny Burrell     KB Blues    Nica's Dream

      Don Grolnick      A Weaver of Dreams      Persimmons

      Stanley Turrentine      Never Let Me Go   Major's Minor

      Billy Childs      Bedtime Stories   Fragile

                  

      Thelonious Monk   Plays Duke Ellington    It Don't Mean A Thing

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Back Road

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Steven Bernstein  Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     Close Your Eyes

      Le Boeuf Brothers Hush  Walk Downs

      Marc Copland      Someday     Round She Goes

      Dave Douglas      Stargazer   Pug Nose

                  

      Ralph Towner      At First Light    At First Light

      Kenny Wheeler     Angel Song  Angel Song

      Lauren Henderson  Conjuring   Conjuring

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     So Many Stars

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    Aspirations And Convictions

      Tshawn Sorey      Mesmerism   Autumn Leaves

      Joiful Orchestra  Make a Joiful Noise     And That's That

      Horace Silver     Song For My Father      Calcutta Cutie

      Lester Young      Pres and Sweets   Red Boy Blues

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Wruth's Blues

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Hand In Glove

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Precipice

      Brad Shepik Places You Go     As Was

      Stan Getz   More West Coast Jazz    Willow Weep For Me

      Harold Land The Fox     Little Chris

      Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren    The Bee's Knees   Darn That Dream

                  

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

      Kenny Barron      Green Chimneys    Don't Explain

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Follow Up

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Midnight Blue

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      Street Singer

      Cannonball Adderley     Things Are Getting Better     Sounds for Sid

                  

      Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5   Isn't It Romantic

      Donald Vega As I Travel Tomorrows II

      Larry Young Into Something    Backup

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol 8      Draggin' Blues

      Atlantic Road Trip      One   Nightingale Island

      Jacky Terrasson/C Wilson      Rendevouz   I Remember You

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   Drop Me Off In Harlem

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Melancholia

      Charlton Singleton      Crossroads  Matador

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

William Byrd: Laudate Dominum (1600)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March (1897)

Albert Lortzing: Hans Sachs: Overture (1840)

Alberto Nepomuceno: O Garatuja: Prelude (1904)

Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour (1949)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 (1820)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Final Dance (1919)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) (2001)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 3 'Les Préludes' (1848)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 7 (1839)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Etude in the Form of a Waltz (1877)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3 (1945)

Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019)

George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in e (1908)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Gigue (1773)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1829)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 (1849)

Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A (1740)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Ernesto Lecuona: Preludio en la noche (1954)

Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972)

Ernst Toch: Geographical Fugue (1930)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Main Title & Attack on the Jakku Village (2015)

Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover (1960)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 9 in C (1772)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Vi ricorda o bosch' ombrosi (1607)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Finale from Serenade in F (1913)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Fugue from Variations on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C (1717)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: Rodeo (1942)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra (1941)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming (2011)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 in c (1908)

Jessie Montgomery: Divided (2022)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945)

William Bolcom: Recitatif from Twelve New Etudes, Book 1 (1988)

Jascha Heifetz: Contemplation after Brahms (1933)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata (1918)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922)
Arts & Culture