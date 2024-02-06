© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 02-07-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published February 6, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     Yama

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Morgan the Pirate

      Jimmy Cobb  Cobb's Groove     Sweet and Lovely

      James P Johson     James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen      Walkin' The Dog

      Art Tatum   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Gerry Mulligan    Jeru  Blue Boy

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Frozen Mist

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Robert Piket      Solos Litha

                  

      P Kogut/K Sills   Peace House of Jade

      Clovis Nichols    9 Stories   Mothers and Fathers

      Tim Lin     Empathy     Waltz For Debby

      Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon

      Johnny Hodges     Duke's in Bed     Meet Mr. Rabbit

      C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur      Petite Fleur

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Eye Of The Hurricane

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

      Count Basie Me and You  Mr. Softie

                  

      Carlos Henriquez  Dizzy con Clave   Kush

      George Cables     I'm All Smiles    Besame Mucho

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Green Jeans

      Cedar Walton      One Flight Down   Hammer Head

      Ken Foswer  Resolution  Resolution

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

      Stan Getz   Getz at the Gate  Wildwood

      Tom Harrell Oak tree    Shadows

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Bill Charlap      Stardust    Two Sleepy People

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  Bass Up Front

      John Coltrane     Soultrane   I Want To Talk About You

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Sunny Daze

      E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong      Ella & Louis      Cheek to Cheek

      Steve Kuhn  Oceans in the Sky The Island

      Ben Allison Quiet Revolution  Sleeping Tiger

                  

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Jam For Jimmy James

      Manhattan Jazz Quintet  Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

      Booker Ervin      Booker and Brass  L.A. After Dark

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You?      We Salute The Night

      Baikida Carroll   Marionettes on A Wire   Our Say

      Joey Baron  We'll Soon Find Out     Contact

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Beautiful Friendship

      Winard Harper     Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

      Vincente Archer   Short Stories     Bye Nashville

                  

      Bobby Watson      Keepin'It Real    Flamenco Sketches

      Michelle Lordi    Two Moons   Blue Moon

      Jahari Stampley   Still Listening   Dreams Of Time

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   This Is For Albert

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Last Of The Rounders

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Festive Minor

      Stolen Van  Stolen      I'm Only Sleeping

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Sotho Blue  Nisa

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Band Uncle John's Band

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Allegretto in c (1827)

Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Robert Ramsey: How Are the Mighty Fallen (1630)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: New York Skyline Melody (1912)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Florence Price: Out of the South Blew a Wind (1946)

Anonymous: Leave her, Johnny

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte (1720)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Ave Maria (1913)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dolores White: Toccata

Adolphus Hailstork: Celebration (1975)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: String Quartet No. 1 in C (1771)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp (1952)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1844)

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

Reynaldo Hahn: Piano Concerto in E (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)

Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

John Williams: Lincoln: Freedom's Call (2012)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Stéphan Elmas: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade (1913)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Cool Fugue (1957)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Stephan Koncz: Dances from Transylvania (2014)

Traditional: Waltzing Matilda (1903)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Holst: Symphony in F 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Nicholas Phan, tenor; Debra Nagy & Meg Owens, oboe, oboe d’amore, & oboe da caccia; Rebecca Landell, baroque cello & viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord & organ

Johann Joachim Quantz: Trio in g minor

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Ich höre mitten in den Leiden” from BWV 38

Bach: “Was unser Gott geschaffen hat” from BWV 117

Bach: Sonata for viola da gamba and harpsichord in G major, BWV 1027

Bach: “Geliebter Jesu, du allein” from BWV 16

Bach: Variations 13 & 14 from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 988

Bach: “Ach, heile mich” (recit) and “Tröste mir Jesu mein Gemüte (aria) from BWV 135

Bach: “Wohl dir, du Volk der Linden” from BWV 119

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Eubie Blake, Leontyne Price & Awadagin Pratt.

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)

Eubie Blake: The Baltimore Todolo (1910)

Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten: Empress Awakening Scene (1919)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)

Federico García Lorca: Las morillas de Jaén (1931)

Nicolai Roslavetz: Nocturne (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)

Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence (1922)

William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)
