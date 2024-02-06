WCLV Program Guide 02-07-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely

James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy

James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Robert Piket Solos Litha

P Kogut/K Sills Peace House of Jade

Clovis Nichols 9 Stories Mothers and Fathers

Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby

Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon

Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit

C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Count Basie Me and You Mr. Softie

Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush

George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head

Ken Foswer Resolution Resolution

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood

Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People

Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front

John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze

E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island

Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger

James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James

Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy

Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night

Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say

Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact

Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship

Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me

Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville

Bobby Watson Keepin'It Real Flamenco Sketches

Michelle Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon

Jahari Stampley Still Listening Dreams Of Time

Flying Horse Big Band A Message This Is For Albert

Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Last Of The Rounders

Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Festive Minor

Stolen Van Stolen I'm Only Sleeping

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Nisa

John Scofield Uncle John's Band Uncle John's Band

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Allegretto in c (1827)

Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Robert Ramsey: How Are the Mighty Fallen (1630)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: New York Skyline Melody (1912)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Florence Price: Out of the South Blew a Wind (1946)

Anonymous: Leave her, Johnny

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)

Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte (1720)

Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Ave Maria (1913)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dolores White: Toccata

Adolphus Hailstork: Celebration (1975)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: String Quartet No. 1 in C (1771)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp (1952)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1844)

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

Reynaldo Hahn: Piano Concerto in E (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)

Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571)

Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

John Williams: Lincoln: Freedom's Call (2012)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Stéphan Elmas: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade (1913)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Cool Fugue (1957)

Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Stephan Koncz: Dances from Transylvania (2014)

Traditional: Waltzing Matilda (1903)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Holst: Symphony in F 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Nicholas Phan, tenor; Debra Nagy & Meg Owens, oboe, oboe d’amore, & oboe da caccia; Rebecca Landell, baroque cello & viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord & organ

Johann Joachim Quantz: Trio in g minor

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Ich höre mitten in den Leiden” from BWV 38

Bach: “Was unser Gott geschaffen hat” from BWV 117

Bach: Sonata for viola da gamba and harpsichord in G major, BWV 1027

Bach: “Geliebter Jesu, du allein” from BWV 16

Bach: Variations 13 & 14 from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 988

Bach: “Ach, heile mich” (recit) and “Tröste mir Jesu mein Gemüte (aria) from BWV 135

Bach: “Wohl dir, du Volk der Linden” from BWV 119

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Eubie Blake, Leontyne Price & Awadagin Pratt.

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)

Eubie Blake: The Baltimore Todolo (1910)

Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten: Empress Awakening Scene (1919)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)

Federico García Lorca: Las morillas de Jaén (1931)

Nicolai Roslavetz: Nocturne (1913)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)

Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence (1922)

William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)