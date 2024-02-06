WCLV Program Guide 02-07-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate
Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely
James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog
Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day
Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy
James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Robert Piket Solos Litha
P Kogut/K Sills Peace House of Jade
Clovis Nichols 9 Stories Mothers and Fathers
Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby
Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon
Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit
C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur Petite Fleur
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust
Count Basie Me and You Mr. Softie
Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush
George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans
Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head
Ken Foswer Resolution Resolution
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer
Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood
Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front
John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
James Weidman Sonic Realities Jam For Jimmy James
Manhattan Jazz Quintet Funky Strut Mercy Mercy Mercy
Booker Ervin Booker and Brass L.A. After Dark
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You? We Salute The Night
Baikida Carroll Marionettes on A Wire Our Say
Joey Baron We'll Soon Find Out Contact
Noah Haidu Standards Beautiful Friendship
Winard Harper Be Yourself You're Looking At Me
Vincente Archer Short Stories Bye Nashville
Bobby Watson Keepin'It Real Flamenco Sketches
Michelle Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon
Jahari Stampley Still Listening Dreams Of Time
Flying Horse Big Band A Message This Is For Albert
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Last Of The Rounders
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Festive Minor
Stolen Van Stolen I'm Only Sleeping
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Nisa
John Scofield Uncle John's Band Uncle John's Band
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Allegretto in c (1827)
Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Robert Ramsey: How Are the Mighty Fallen (1630)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato (1876)
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: New York Skyline Melody (1912)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
Florence Price: Out of the South Blew a Wind (1946)
Anonymous: Leave her, Johnny
John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Themes (1993)
Zdenek Fibich: Spring (1881)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte (1720)
Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1883)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Ave Maria (1913)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)
Gioacchino Rossini: La danza (1835)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Dolores White: Toccata
Adolphus Hailstork: Celebration (1975)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)
Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo (1909)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: String Quartet No. 1 in C (1771)
Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp (1952)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1844)
William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)
Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)
John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)
Reynaldo Hahn: Piano Concerto in E (1931)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' (1803)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 8 in D (1768)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)
Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)
Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)
Thomas Tallis: Spem in alium (1571)
Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921)
Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)
Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals' March (1980)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
John Williams: Lincoln: Freedom's Call (2012)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Stéphan Elmas: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade (1913)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: Jubilee (1904)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Cool Fugue (1957)
Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)
Stephan Koncz: Dances from Transylvania (2014)
Traditional: Waltzing Matilda (1903)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gustav Holst: Symphony in F 'The Cotswolds' (1902)
George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches (1904)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Nicholas Phan, tenor; Debra Nagy & Meg Owens, oboe, oboe d’amore, & oboe da caccia; Rebecca Landell, baroque cello & viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord & organ
Johann Joachim Quantz: Trio in g minor
Johann Sebastian Bach: “Ich höre mitten in den Leiden” from BWV 38
Bach: “Was unser Gott geschaffen hat” from BWV 117
Bach: Sonata for viola da gamba and harpsichord in G major, BWV 1027
Bach: “Geliebter Jesu, du allein” from BWV 16
Bach: Variations 13 & 14 from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 988
Bach: “Ach, heile mich” (recit) and “Tröste mir Jesu mein Gemüte (aria) from BWV 135
Bach: “Wohl dir, du Volk der Linden” from BWV 119
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Eubie Blake, Leontyne Price & Awadagin Pratt.
Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)
Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)
Eubie Blake: The Baltimore Todolo (1910)
Richard Strauss: Die Frau ohne Schatten: Empress Awakening Scene (1919)
Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1800)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp (1951)
Federico García Lorca: Las morillas de Jaén (1931)
Nicolai Roslavetz: Nocturne (1913)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 7 in G (1765)
Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence (1922)
William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 (1760)