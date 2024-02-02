WCLV Program Guide 02-04-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer, Complete Quintet, Step Right Up

Adam Schroeder, CT!, Slow Boat

Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, OP Trio Plus One, Brotherhood of Man

Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, OP Trio Plus One, Mumbles

Detroit Composers Collective, Launch Control, Sgt. Rootbeer’s Float

Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Hand in Glove

Dave Stryker, Groove Time, Cold Duck Time

Dave McMurray, Grateful Dedication 2 China Cat Sunflower

Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition

Adam Schroeder, CT!, Boardwalk

Mark Masters, Night Talk, Baggage Room Blues

Bob Brookmeyer, 7XWilder, The Wrong Blues

Marian McPartland, In My Life, The Days of Our Love

Frank Sinatra, Frank Sinatra Conducts Alec Wilder, Air for English Horn

Alec Wilder Octet , Frank Sinatra Conducts Alec Wilder,It’s Silk, Feel It!

Walter Bishop, Bish at the Bank, My Secret Love

Jeremy Pelt, The Art of Intimacy Vol 2, Blues in Sophistication

John La Barbera, Grooveyard, Grooveyard

Adam Schroeder, CT!, Ground Hog

Mark Masters, Blue Skylight, Monk, Bunk and Vice Versa

Charles Mingus, Mingus-Ah-Um, Better Git It In Your Soul

Clare Daly, VuVu for Frances, Manhattan

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, It Never Entered My Mind

Ella Fitzgerald, Rodgers and Hart Songbook, Bewitched

Simon Moullier, Inception, You Must Believe in Spring

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Art Taylor, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Rob Amster, Edward Peterson Close Your Eyes Hurricane

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Herbie Hancock, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast A Child Is Born

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lazy Theme

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rondey Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindrtovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Bryon Landham All About My Girl Alone Together

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So

Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Roy Hayens, Dave hollnad Like Minds Straight Up and Down

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent I'm getting Sentimental Over You

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Gee, Officer Krupke

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album But Beautiful

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b (1910)

Eric Whitacre: Alleluia (2011)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Sancta Civitas (1930)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: AGO Seattle 2022 (V) - A powerful prelude, a poetic vision, spiritual reflections, and a parade of psalms

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in e, BuxWV 142.

KARL OSTERLAND: Grand Partita on Ein feste Burg (Fanfare & Trio).

JOHANN NICOLAUS HANFF: Ein feste Burg Julia Brown (1995 Pasi/Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynnwood, WA)

HINA SAKAMOTO: Tamayura -The orbs encircling me in heaven (1. The sound of the orbs in heaven; 2. My soul ascends with the rising wind; 3. The orbs encircling me in heaven; 4. The sweet scent of orbs fills the air; 5. My soul leaps at the gently floatins orbs; 6. The orbs, fresh like balls of water, feel like a soft, warm hand and taste like the sweetest fruit; 7. In each of these orbs dwells the boundless lightness of God).

IAN FARRINGTON: Lay my burden down (Sometimes I feel like a motherless child & Every time I feel the spirit) Miho Takekawa, marimba; Yun Kim (1989 Fritts/Kilworth Chapel, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Black History Month & Candlemas - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music of African-American composers in honor of Black History Month, as well as celebrate Candlemas, marking the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple, and the conclusion of the Christmas-Epiphany season

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739)

Georg Muffat: Florilegium Primum: Suite No.7 'Constancy' (1695)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau (1729)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Claude Debussy: Pelléas et Mélisande: Concert Suite (1902)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Psalm 122 'I Was Glad' (1902)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Rachel Grimes: The Herald Rachel Grimes, piano; Jacob Duncan, saxophone; Helen Money, cello

Guillaume Connesson: A Kind of Trane Timothy McAllister, saxophone; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kristen Zoetewey calling from Grand Rapids, MI

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Joseph Haydn: String Trio in G Major, Op. 53, No. 1, Hob. XVI:40 Tessa Lark, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Center for Chamber Music, Seattle WA

Marc-Andre Hamelin: Etude No. 5: Toccata grottesca Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien Op. 45 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1 for Strings Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Gabriel Faure: Barcarolle No. 1 in A minor Op. 26 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano Johannes Moser, cello; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Robbie Ellis – Oslo Philharmonic; Klaus Mäkelä, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano – recorded 8-22-23 at Edinburgh International Festival

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105—Oslo Philharmonic; Klaus Mäkelä, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/25/2023

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 in D K. 131

Arnold Schoenberg: Variations for Orchestra Op 31

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - On this week’s From the Top pianist Peter Dugan introduces us to a thrilling teen cellist who performs a flashy Polonaise by Frederic Chopin. Also, we meet a teenage composer with a sparse and beautiful work for oboe and clarinet, and we’ll hear a funny story how a young pianist, with a long running fear of Mickey Mouse, had to play a competition at Disney World

Rubi Lee, violin, 14, from Irvine, CA performs excerpts from Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25 by Pablo de Sarasate with host Peter Dugan, piano

Willa Hawthorne, composer, 18, from Pasadena, CA presents her own composition Interiors for Oboe and Clarinet performed by Diana Dunn, oboe and Emily Bowland, clarinet.

Ivan Wang, cello, 17, from Trabuco Canyon, CA performs Polonaise Brilliante in C major, Opus 3 by Frédéric Chopin with host Peter Dugan, piano

Valeria Serrano, viola, 17, from Arlington, Virginia performs Suite for Viola, Group 1, No. 1 by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Susan Snyder, piano

Luke Turner, piano, 18, from Birmingham, AL performs Sonata in G Major, Op 31, No 1, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Florence Price: The Oak (1934)

Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965)

20:00 SPECIAL I, Too, Sing America: Music in The Life of Langston Hughes with Terrance McKnight

Langston Hughes, an enduring icon of the Harlem Renaissance, is best-known for his written work, which wedded his fierce dedication to social justice with his belief in the transformative power of the word. But he was a music lover, too, and some of the works he was most proud of were collaborations with composers and musicians. Terrance McKnight, former Morehouse professor of music dives into the songs, cantatas, musicals, and librettos that flowed from Hughes’ pen. As he did with his poetry, Hughes used music to denounce war, combat segregation and restore human dignity in the face of Jim Crow. His musical adventures included writing lyrics for stage pieces such as Black Nativity and Tambourines to Glory, works that helped give birth to the genre of Gospel Play, as well as songs for radio plays and political campaigns, and the libretto for Kurt Weill’s Street Songs.

Sara—Mamadou Diabate (Heritage” World Village”)

Jericho-Jim Crow (excerpts)—Langston Hughes (Folkways FW09671)

Traditional Prayer with Moans—The Blue Spring Mississippi Baptist Delegation (Smithsonian Folkways SFW40076 “Wade in the Water - African American Sacred Music Traditions Vol. I-IV”)

Baby What's Your Alibi—Langston Hughes, David Martin (Blue Note Records)

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in G minor—Vladimir Horowitz piano (RCA Records)

Battle Hymn of the Republic—Artist Unknown (JNO Music)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Nous Nous Retrouvernous, mes amis!—Victoria de Los Angeles & Orchestre et Choeur du Theatre de l'Opera (EMI Classics)

William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance—Videmus (Cambria Recordings)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor—Cleveland Orchestra/Nikolai Sokoloff (Musical Arts Association)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Real Slow Drag—The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra & Singers (New World Records)

Langston Hughes and Margaret Bonds: The Negro Speaks of Rivers—Darryl Taylor (Naxos Records)

Eubie Blake: Eubie's Classical Rag (Sony Classical)

African Lady—Langston Hughes, Randy Weston Abbey Lincoln (Candid Productions)

Seattle Hunch—Jelly Roll Morton (JSP Records)

I'll Make Me a Man—Roland Hayes (Omega Record Group)

Gulf Coast Blues—Bessie Smith (Legacy/Columbia)

Langston Hughes John Musto: Shadow of the Blues – Litany—Darryl Taylor (Naxos)

Savoyager's stomp—Louis Armstrong

Daintiness Rag—James P. Johnson (Folkway Records)

William Grant Still: Breath of a Rose—Videmus (Cambria Recordings)

Waterboy—Paul Robeson (EMI Classics)

Duke Ellington: Harlem Symphony - Village Virgins—Detroit Symphony/Neeme Jarvi (Chandos Records)

William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony: Lento Con Risoluzione—Detroit Symphony/Neeme Jarvi (Chandos Records)

George Gershwin and Dubose Heyward: Porgy and Bess: I've Got Plenty of Nothing—Houston Grand Opera (RCA Victor)

Note on Commercial Theatre—Langston Hughes, Leonard Feather, Charles Mingus (Polygram Records)

Valse—Billy Strayhorn Dutch Jazz Orchestra (Radio Netherlands Music)

A Boy Like You Kurt Weill, Langston Hughes—English National Opera (Carl Davis) Jay Productions

Harlem Nocturne—Duke Ellington (Classics Records)

William Grant Still, Langston Hughes: Troubled Island—New York City Opera (Voice of America)

Boogie 1 a.m.—Langston Hughes, Leonard Feather, Charles Mingus (Polygram Records)

Lonely Again (Lush Life)—Billy Strayhorn Dutch Jazz Orchestra (Radio Netherlands Music)

William Grant Still: Symphony No 2 ‘Song of a New Race’ III. Moderately Fast—Detroit Symphony/Neeme Jarvi (Chandos Records)

William Grant Still: Summerland—Videmus (Cambria Recordings)

Broken Strings—David Martin, Langston Hughes Brownie McGee (Sepia Records)

Thank God I've Got the Bible—Jobe Huntley, Langston Hughes Second Canaan Baptist Church Porter Singers (Folkways Records)

If Anybody Asks You Who—Langston Hughes Star of Faith and Bradford Singers (VeeJay Records)

Duke Ellington: Do Nothing Til You hear from Me—Louis Armstrong (Verve Records)

John Steel: A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody—Ziegfeld Follies of 1919 (Vintage Music)

Margaret Bonds: Cantata ‘Ballad of the Brown King’ (2011)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: of fields unfolding…echoing depths of resonant light (2016) Christine Lamprea; Detroit Symphony Orchestra/Kazem Abdulla, cond

Ty Alan Emerson: Prospero on the Beach (2013) Assem3ly

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Usonian Games (2020) Elicio Winds

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Propelling the Region and Its People Forward - Emily Campbell

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)

Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto (1775)

Félicien David: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2 (1857)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria (1600)

Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913)

