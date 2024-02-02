WCLV Program Guide 02-04-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer, Complete Quintet, Step Right Up
Adam Schroeder, CT!, Slow Boat
Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, OP Trio Plus One, Brotherhood of Man
Oscar Peterson – Clark Terry, OP Trio Plus One, Mumbles
Detroit Composers Collective, Launch Control, Sgt. Rootbeer’s Float
Louis Hayes, Exactly Right, Hand in Glove
Dave Stryker, Groove Time, Cold Duck Time
Dave McMurray, Grateful Dedication 2 China Cat Sunflower
Pat Bianchi, Something to Say, Superstition
Adam Schroeder, CT!, Boardwalk
Mark Masters, Night Talk, Baggage Room Blues
Bob Brookmeyer, 7XWilder, The Wrong Blues
Marian McPartland, In My Life, The Days of Our Love
Frank Sinatra, Frank Sinatra Conducts Alec Wilder, Air for English Horn
Alec Wilder Octet , Frank Sinatra Conducts Alec Wilder,It’s Silk, Feel It!
Walter Bishop, Bish at the Bank, My Secret Love
Jeremy Pelt, The Art of Intimacy Vol 2, Blues in Sophistication
John La Barbera, Grooveyard, Grooveyard
Adam Schroeder, CT!, Ground Hog
Mark Masters, Blue Skylight, Monk, Bunk and Vice Versa
Charles Mingus, Mingus-Ah-Um, Better Git It In Your Soul
Clare Daly, VuVu for Frances, Manhattan
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, It Never Entered My Mind
Ella Fitzgerald, Rodgers and Hart Songbook, Bewitched
Simon Moullier, Inception, You Must Believe in Spring
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Art Taylor, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Rob Amster, Edward Peterson Close Your Eyes Hurricane
Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine
Herbie Hancock, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast A Child Is Born
Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love
Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lazy Theme
Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself
Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rondey Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove
Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindrtovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better
Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Bryon Landham All About My Girl Alone Together
Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So
Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Roy Hayens, Dave hollnad Like Minds Straight Up and Down
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz
Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent I'm getting Sentimental Over You
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To
Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans
Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Gee, Officer Krupke
Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album But Beautiful
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b (1910)
Eric Whitacre: Alleluia (2011)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Sancta Civitas (1930)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: AGO Seattle 2022 (V) - A powerful prelude, a poetic vision, spiritual reflections, and a parade of psalms
DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in e, BuxWV 142.
KARL OSTERLAND: Grand Partita on Ein feste Burg (Fanfare & Trio).
JOHANN NICOLAUS HANFF: Ein feste Burg Julia Brown (1995 Pasi/Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynnwood, WA)
HINA SAKAMOTO: Tamayura -The orbs encircling me in heaven (1. The sound of the orbs in heaven; 2. My soul ascends with the rising wind; 3. The orbs encircling me in heaven; 4. The sweet scent of orbs fills the air; 5. My soul leaps at the gently floatins orbs; 6. The orbs, fresh like balls of water, feel like a soft, warm hand and taste like the sweetest fruit; 7. In each of these orbs dwells the boundless lightness of God).
IAN FARRINGTON: Lay my burden down (Sometimes I feel like a motherless child & Every time I feel the spirit) Miho Takekawa, marimba; Yun Kim (1989 Fritts/Kilworth Chapel, University of Puget Sound, Tacoma, WA)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Black History Month & Candlemas - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, Peter DuBois will share sacred choral and organ music of African-American composers in honor of Black History Month, as well as celebrate Candlemas, marking the Presentation of Jesus at the Temple, and the conclusion of the Christmas-Epiphany season
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite (1691)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739)
Georg Muffat: Florilegium Primum: Suite No.7 'Constancy' (1695)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)
Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau (1729)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Claude Debussy: Pelléas et Mélisande: Concert Suite (1902)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in E-Flat (1907)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Psalm 122 'I Was Glad' (1902)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Rachel Grimes: The Herald Rachel Grimes, piano; Jacob Duncan, saxophone; Helen Money, cello
Guillaume Connesson: A Kind of Trane Timothy McAllister, saxophone; St. Louis Symphony Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Hall, St. Louis, MO
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kristen Zoetewey calling from Grand Rapids, MI
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano
Joseph Haydn: String Trio in G Major, Op. 53, No. 1, Hob. XVI:40 Tessa Lark, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Center for Chamber Music, Seattle WA
Marc-Andre Hamelin: Etude No. 5: Toccata grottesca Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien Op. 45 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1 for Strings Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN
Gabriel Faure: Barcarolle No. 1 in A minor Op. 26 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano
Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano Johannes Moser, cello; Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
14:00 ORCHESTRAS FROM THE EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Robbie Ellis – Oslo Philharmonic; Klaus Mäkelä, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano – recorded 8-22-23 at Edinburgh International Festival
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 47
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105—Oslo Philharmonic; Klaus Mäkelä, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/25/2023
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 in D K. 131
Arnold Schoenberg: Variations for Orchestra Op 31
Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - On this week’s From the Top pianist Peter Dugan introduces us to a thrilling teen cellist who performs a flashy Polonaise by Frederic Chopin. Also, we meet a teenage composer with a sparse and beautiful work for oboe and clarinet, and we’ll hear a funny story how a young pianist, with a long running fear of Mickey Mouse, had to play a competition at Disney World
Rubi Lee, violin, 14, from Irvine, CA performs excerpts from Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25 by Pablo de Sarasate with host Peter Dugan, piano
Willa Hawthorne, composer, 18, from Pasadena, CA presents her own composition Interiors for Oboe and Clarinet performed by Diana Dunn, oboe and Emily Bowland, clarinet.
Ivan Wang, cello, 17, from Trabuco Canyon, CA performs Polonaise Brilliante in C major, Opus 3 by Frédéric Chopin with host Peter Dugan, piano
Valeria Serrano, viola, 17, from Arlington, Virginia performs Suite for Viola, Group 1, No. 1 by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Susan Snyder, piano
Luke Turner, piano, 18, from Birmingham, AL performs Sonata in G Major, Op 31, No 1, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Florence Price: The Oak (1934)
Margaret Bonds: Simon Bore the Cross (1965)
20:00 SPECIAL I, Too, Sing America: Music in The Life of Langston Hughes with Terrance McKnight
Langston Hughes, an enduring icon of the Harlem Renaissance, is best-known for his written work, which wedded his fierce dedication to social justice with his belief in the transformative power of the word. But he was a music lover, too, and some of the works he was most proud of were collaborations with composers and musicians. Terrance McKnight, former Morehouse professor of music dives into the songs, cantatas, musicals, and librettos that flowed from Hughes’ pen. As he did with his poetry, Hughes used music to denounce war, combat segregation and restore human dignity in the face of Jim Crow. His musical adventures included writing lyrics for stage pieces such as Black Nativity and Tambourines to Glory, works that helped give birth to the genre of Gospel Play, as well as songs for radio plays and political campaigns, and the libretto for Kurt Weill’s Street Songs.
Sara—Mamadou Diabate (Heritage” World Village”)
Jericho-Jim Crow (excerpts)—Langston Hughes (Folkways FW09671)
Traditional Prayer with Moans—The Blue Spring Mississippi Baptist Delegation (Smithsonian Folkways SFW40076 “Wade in the Water - African American Sacred Music Traditions Vol. I-IV”)
Baby What's Your Alibi—Langston Hughes, David Martin (Blue Note Records)
Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in G minor—Vladimir Horowitz piano (RCA Records)
Battle Hymn of the Republic—Artist Unknown (JNO Music)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Nous Nous Retrouvernous, mes amis!—Victoria de Los Angeles & Orchestre et Choeur du Theatre de l'Opera (EMI Classics)
William Grant Still: Incantation and Dance—Videmus (Cambria Recordings)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor—Cleveland Orchestra/Nikolai Sokoloff (Musical Arts Association)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Real Slow Drag—The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra & Singers (New World Records)
Langston Hughes and Margaret Bonds: The Negro Speaks of Rivers—Darryl Taylor (Naxos Records)
Eubie Blake: Eubie's Classical Rag (Sony Classical)
African Lady—Langston Hughes, Randy Weston Abbey Lincoln (Candid Productions)
Seattle Hunch—Jelly Roll Morton (JSP Records)
I'll Make Me a Man—Roland Hayes (Omega Record Group)
Gulf Coast Blues—Bessie Smith (Legacy/Columbia)
Langston Hughes John Musto: Shadow of the Blues – Litany—Darryl Taylor (Naxos)
Savoyager's stomp—Louis Armstrong
Daintiness Rag—James P. Johnson (Folkway Records)
William Grant Still: Breath of a Rose—Videmus (Cambria Recordings)
Waterboy—Paul Robeson (EMI Classics)
Duke Ellington: Harlem Symphony - Village Virgins—Detroit Symphony/Neeme Jarvi (Chandos Records)
William Grant Still: Afro-American Symphony: Lento Con Risoluzione—Detroit Symphony/Neeme Jarvi (Chandos Records)
George Gershwin and Dubose Heyward: Porgy and Bess: I've Got Plenty of Nothing—Houston Grand Opera (RCA Victor)
Note on Commercial Theatre—Langston Hughes, Leonard Feather, Charles Mingus (Polygram Records)
Valse—Billy Strayhorn Dutch Jazz Orchestra (Radio Netherlands Music)
A Boy Like You Kurt Weill, Langston Hughes—English National Opera (Carl Davis) Jay Productions
Harlem Nocturne—Duke Ellington (Classics Records)
William Grant Still, Langston Hughes: Troubled Island—New York City Opera (Voice of America)
Boogie 1 a.m.—Langston Hughes, Leonard Feather, Charles Mingus (Polygram Records)
Lonely Again (Lush Life)—Billy Strayhorn Dutch Jazz Orchestra (Radio Netherlands Music)
William Grant Still: Symphony No 2 ‘Song of a New Race’ III. Moderately Fast—Detroit Symphony/Neeme Jarvi (Chandos Records)
William Grant Still: Summerland—Videmus (Cambria Recordings)
Broken Strings—David Martin, Langston Hughes Brownie McGee (Sepia Records)
Thank God I've Got the Bible—Jobe Huntley, Langston Hughes Second Canaan Baptist Church Porter Singers (Folkways Records)
If Anybody Asks You Who—Langston Hughes Star of Faith and Bradford Singers (VeeJay Records)
Duke Ellington: Do Nothing Til You hear from Me—Louis Armstrong (Verve Records)
John Steel: A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody—Ziegfeld Follies of 1919 (Vintage Music)
Margaret Bonds: Cantata ‘Ballad of the Brown King’ (2011)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Mumford: of fields unfolding…echoing depths of resonant light (2016) Christine Lamprea; Detroit Symphony Orchestra/Kazem Abdulla, cond
Ty Alan Emerson: Prospero on the Beach (2013) Assem3ly
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Usonian Games (2020) Elicio Winds
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Propelling the Region and Its People Forward - Emily Campbell
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)
Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C (1778)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto (1775)
Félicien David: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 2 (1857)
Tomás Luis de Victoria: Jesu, dulcis memoria (1600)
Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913)