WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Fran Dance

Don Grolnick Nighttown Nighttown

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'

Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast One Day At A Time

Elio Villafranca Standing by The Crossroads I Belong To You

Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

Chick Corea Triology 2 But Beautiful

Art Farmer To Duke, With Love Lush Life

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Thank You Notes

Willie Morris Conversation Starter Introspective

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Liebeslied

Miles Davis Workin' In Your Own Sweet Way

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles

Rene Marie Vertigo I Only Have Eyes For You

Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird

Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff

Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done

Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired

Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens

Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count

Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace

Chet Baker/Art Pepper The Playboys Minor yours

Jim Snidero San Juan In a Daze

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication

Lester Young Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me

Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco Complete Group Masterpieces Memories Of You

Mal Waldron My Dear Family Sakura Sakura

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Anticipation

Jazzmeia Horn Love and Liberation No More

Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle My Sweet Mama

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Your Love Has Faded

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Bobby No Bags

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley In The Studio

John Scofield Grace Under Pressure You Bet

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon

Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron Left Alone Revisited Left Alone

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Paco's Theme

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB

Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue

Benny Carter 3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions Will You Still Be Mine

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite Moonglow

Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B (1831)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Sergei Prokofiev: March in B-Flat (1944)

Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 10 in F (1776)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polichinelle (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861)

Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)

Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y Zapateado (1897)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8 (1597)

Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy (1926)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Franz Schubert: Gretchen am Spinnrade (1814)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G (1728)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture (1723)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1805)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)

Sir Edward Elgar: Polonia (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 (1720)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from String Quintet in C (1828)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 2 in g

Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)

Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler (1820)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1812)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 10 in D (1828)

20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony, Kelly Corcoran, conductor

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: “Marche de Triomphe” (Triumphant March)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Ballet Suite

Handel: Concerto Grosso, Op 6/11

Jeff Scott: “Song of the Uirapuru – Musical Wren”

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – pianist Andre Watts

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 13 in A (1819)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande (1901)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Florence Price: Child Asleep (1932)