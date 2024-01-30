© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2024

Published January 30, 2024 at 6:14 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Tardo Hammer      Simple Pleasure   Fran Dance

      Don Grolnick      Nighttown   Nighttown

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    To The 'Top'

      Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff

      Grant Green Solid The Kicker

      R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast    One Day At A Time

      Elio Villafranca  Standing by The Crossroads    I Belong To You

      Tim Lin     Empathy     Waltz For Debby

      Jim Hall    Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

                  

      Chick Corea Triology 2  But Beautiful

      Art Farmer  To Duke, With Love      Lush Life

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Thank You Notes

      Willie Morris     Conversation Starter    Introspective

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Liebeslied

      Miles Davis Workin'     In Your Own Sweet Way

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    For Miles And Miles

      Rene Marie  Vertigo     I Only Have Eyes For You

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

                  

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    The Highland Bluff

      Steve Davis Getting' It Done  Gettin' It Done

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  So Tired

      Mike Jones  Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing   Watch What Happens

      Meredith D'Ambrosio     Echo of a Kiss    My Romance

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Blood Count

      Hazelrigg Brothers      Synchronicity     Every Breath You Take

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      George Coleman    Live at Small's Jazz Club     Nearness of You

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Search For Peace

      Chet Baker/Art Pepper   The Playboys      Minor yours

      Jim Snidero San Juan    In a Daze

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2     Blues In Sophistication

      Lester Young      Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me

      Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping    I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby

      Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco     Complete Group Masterpieces   Memories Of You

                  

      Mal Waldron My Dear Family    Sakura Sakura

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Theme For Ernie

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Anticipation

      Jazzmeia Horn     Love and Liberation     No More

      Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle      My Sweet Mama

      Zoot Sims   Passion Flower    Your Love Has Faded

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Bobby No Bags

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      In The Studio

      John Scofield     Grace Under Pressure    You Bet

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Twilight Blue

                  

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Michelli Lordi    Two Moons   Blue Moon

      Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron      Left Alone Revisited    Left Alone

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     Paco's Theme

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  SJB

      Eddie Henderson   Witness To History      Born To Be Blue

      Benny Carter      3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions      Will You Still Be Mine

      Dizzy Gillespie   Have Trumpet, Will Excite     Moonglow

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Song For Peace

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B (1831)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Traditional: Red River Valley

Sergei Prokofiev: March in B-Flat (1944)

Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 10 in F (1776)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polichinelle (1892)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861)

Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)

Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y Zapateado (1897)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8 (1597)

Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy (1926)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Franz Schubert: Gretchen am Spinnrade (1814)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G (1728)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture (1723)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1805)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)

Sir Edward Elgar: Polonia (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 (1720)

Franz Schubert: Allegro from String Quintet in C (1828)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 2 in g

Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)

Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler (1820)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1812)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 10 in D (1828)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony, Kelly Corcoran, conductor

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: “Marche de Triomphe” (Triumphant March)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Ballet Suite

Handel: Concerto Grosso, Op 6/11

Jeff Scott: “Song of the Uirapuru – Musical Wren”

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – pianist Andre Watts

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 13 in A (1819)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande (1901)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Florence Price: Child Asleep (1932)
