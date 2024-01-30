WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tardo Hammer Simple Pleasure Fran Dance
Don Grolnick Nighttown Nighttown
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions To The 'Top'
Jack McDuff Tough 'Duff Tough 'duff
Grant Green Solid The Kicker
R Vega/T Marriott Coast to Coast One Day At A Time
Elio Villafranca Standing by The Crossroads I Belong To You
Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby
Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven
Chick Corea Triology 2 But Beautiful
Art Farmer To Duke, With Love Lush Life
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Thank You Notes
Willie Morris Conversation Starter Introspective
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Liebeslied
Miles Davis Workin' In Your Own Sweet Way
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Rene Marie Vertigo I Only Have Eyes For You
Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird
Darren Johnston Breathing Room The Highland Bluff
Steve Davis Getting' It Done Gettin' It Done
Wynton Marsalis Marsailis Standard Time Vol 1 Soon All Will Know
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Ted Piltzecker Vibes On A Breath Seven Steps To Heaven
Chris Hazelton After Dark So Tired
Mike Jones Are You Guys Sure You Know What You Are Doing Watch What Happens
Meredith D'Ambrosio Echo of a Kiss My Romance
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Blood Count
Hazelrigg Brothers Synchronicity Every Breath You Take
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Nearness of You
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Search For Peace
Chet Baker/Art Pepper The Playboys Minor yours
Jim Snidero San Juan In a Daze
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy Vol 2 Blues In Sophistication
Lester Young Lester Young with the Oscar Peterson Trio Just You Just Me
Fars Waller The Joint is Jumping I'm Crazy 'Bout My Baby
Art Tatum/ Buddy DeFranco Complete Group Masterpieces Memories Of You
Mal Waldron My Dear Family Sakura Sakura
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Theme For Ernie
Kenny Wheeler One of Many Anticipation
Jazzmeia Horn Love and Liberation No More
Jay McShann Kansas City Hustle My Sweet Mama
Zoot Sims Passion Flower Your Love Has Faded
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Bobby No Bags
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley In The Studio
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure You Bet
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Twilight Blue
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon
Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron Left Alone Revisited Left Alone
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Paco's Theme
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB
Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue
Benny Carter 3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions Will You Still Be Mine
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite Moonglow
Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B (1831)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 (1787)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Passepied (1953)
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Traditional: Red River Valley
Sergei Prokofiev: March in B-Flat (1944)
Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing (1908)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 10 in F (1776)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930)
Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812)
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid (1910)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polichinelle (1892)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)
Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861)
Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)
Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y Zapateado (1897)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 in B-Flat (1781)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c (1732)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in the 1st tone No. 2 à 8 (1597)
Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy (1926)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)
Franz Schubert: Gretchen am Spinnrade (1814)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G (1728)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture (1723)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)
Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)
Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907)
Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' (1815)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante favori (1803)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1805)
Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)
Sir Edward Elgar: Polonia (1915)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 (1720)
Franz Schubert: Allegro from String Quintet in C (1828)
Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)
Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 2 in g
Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970)
Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)
Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Cello Concerto (1895)
Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler (1820)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)
Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874)
Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)
Joaquín Turina: Danzas Andaluzas: Zapateado (1912)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat (1812)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 10 in D (1828)
20:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony, Kelly Corcoran, conductor
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: “Marche de Triomphe” (Triumphant March)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Ballet Suite
Handel: Concerto Grosso, Op 6/11
Jeff Scott: “Song of the Uirapuru – Musical Wren”
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – pianist Andre Watts
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 13 in A (1819)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 in a (1849)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
Leonard Cohen: Suzanne (1967)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 1 (1854)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga: Air (1893)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Sarabande (1901)
Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)
Florence Price: Child Asleep (1932)