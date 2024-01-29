WCLV Program Guide 01-30-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jun Iida Evergreen Song For Luke

Larry Willis Blue Fable Gloria's Step

Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Horace Silver Silver's Serenade

Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Adagio From String Quartet In C Major

Joshua Redman Where Are We Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners

John Bishop Antwerp Bull

Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Reconstruction

Jimmy Smith Back at the Chicken Shack Minor Chant

Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Fuga

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Dear Lord

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 You're My Everything

Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails JackARoe

Jimmy Heath You Or Me The Quota

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Darren Litzie My Horizon Blues for Three

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Chelsea Bridge

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shifting Bassline Syndrome

Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Perpetual Pendulum Django

Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues

Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

Eric Jacobson Discover Discover

Matthew Fries Lost Time The Fog

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You

Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street

Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom

Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor

Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune

Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present

Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit

Tubby Hayes New York '61 Pint of Bitter

Benny Green Source Chant

Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría

Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out

Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland

Al Foster Reflections Punjab

Julian Lage View with a Room Echo

Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

Ray Gallon Grand Company Nardis

Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now

John Zorn Nothing Is As Real As Nothing The Calmative

Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio These Foolish Things

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity Stablemates

Joe Henderson The Kicker Mamacita

Ken Peplowski Illuminations June Night

Harold Mabern To Love and Be Loved Hittin' the Jug

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)

Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' (1909)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Samuel F. Smith: America (1831)

Andrew York: Sunburst (1986)

Sergei Taneyev: Finale from Piano Trio (1908)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

David Lang: protect yourself from infection (2019)

Calvin Custer: The American Frontier (1989)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

York Bowen: Toccata (1957)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)

Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity (2019)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 9 'Hunt' (1820)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme and Variations for Oboe & Orchestra (1824)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 3 'Romanza andaluza' (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 17 'Hunt' (1783)

Alfred Newman: All About Eve: Suite (1950)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Scott Joplin: Sunflower Slow Drag (1901)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)

Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto (2008)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

César Franck: Prelude, Chorale and Fugue (1884)

Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 (1940)

Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Après une lecture du Dante (1849)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)