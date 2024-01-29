WCLV Program Guide 01-30-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jun Iida Evergreen Song For Luke
Larry Willis Blue Fable Gloria's Step
Conrad Herwig The Latin Side of Horace Silver Silver's Serenade
Darrell Grant Our Mr. Jackson Adagio From String Quartet In C Major
Joshua Redman Where Are We Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans
Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Weighted Corners
John Bishop Antwerp Bull
Billy Mohler Ultraviolet Reconstruction
Jimmy Smith Back at the Chicken Shack Minor Chant
Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Fuga
Kenny Garrett Pursuance Dear Lord
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 You're My Everything
Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails JackARoe
Jimmy Heath You Or Me The Quota
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate
Darren Litzie My Horizon Blues for Three
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment
Pee Wee Russell New Groove Chelsea Bridge
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shifting Bassline Syndrome
Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart Perpetual Pendulum Django
Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues
Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights
Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until
Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
Matthew Fries Lost Time The Fog
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Shirley Horn the Main Ingredient You Go to My Head
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 Embraceable You
Brandee Younger Brand New Life Moving Target
Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Steven Bernstein Hollywood Diaspora Sim Shalom
Gary Burton O Grande Amor O Grande Amor
Orrin Evans The Red Door Dexter's Tune
Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present
Diego Rivera The Contender The Whit
Tubby Hayes New York '61 Pint of Bitter
Benny Green Source Chant
Justin Joyce Story Tales Progress Not Perfection
Wayne Shorter Juju Deluge
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Fría
Peter Brendler Message in Motion Easy Way Out
Fred Hersch Night and the Music Heartland
Al Foster Reflections Punjab
Julian Lage View with a Room Echo
Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance
Benny Carter Jazz Giant Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me
Ray Gallon Grand Company Nardis
Michael Dease Swing Low Don't Look Back
Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now
John Zorn Nothing Is As Real As Nothing The Calmative
Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio These Foolish Things
Ron Blake Mistaken Identity Stablemates
Joe Henderson The Kicker Mamacita
Ken Peplowski Illuminations June Night
Harold Mabern To Love and Be Loved Hittin' the Jug
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)
Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)
Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' (1909)
Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)
Samuel F. Smith: America (1831)
Andrew York: Sunburst (1986)
Sergei Taneyev: Finale from Piano Trio (1908)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)
David Lang: protect yourself from infection (2019)
Calvin Custer: The American Frontier (1989)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)
Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)
Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)
Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)
York Bowen: Toccata (1957)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)
Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity (2019)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)
Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)
Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)
Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)
Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 9 'Hunt' (1820)
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme and Variations for Oboe & Orchestra (1824)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 3 'Romanza andaluza' (1879)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)
David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 17 'Hunt' (1783)
Alfred Newman: All About Eve: Suite (1950)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)
Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)
Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)
Scott Joplin: Sunflower Slow Drag (1901)
William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)
Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto (2008)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)
César Franck: Prelude, Chorale and Fugue (1884)
Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 (1940)
Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp (1893)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song (1879)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)
Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Après une lecture du Dante (1849)
Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610)
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)
César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)
Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)
Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)