Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 01-30-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 29, 2024 at 6:26 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jun Iida    Evergreen   Song For Luke

      Larry Willis      Blue Fable  Gloria's Step

      Conrad Herwig     The Latin Side of Horace Silver     Silver's Serenade

      Darrell Grant     Our Mr. Jackson   Adagio From String Quartet In C Major

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Do You Know What It Means To Miss New Orleans

      Ambrose Akinmusire      Owl Song    Weighted Corners

      John Bishop Antwerp     Bull

      Billy Mohler      Ultraviolet Reconstruction

      Jimmy Smith Back at the Chicken Shack     Minor Chant

                  

      Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude    Fuga

      Kenny Garrett     Pursuance   Dear Lord

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  You're My Everything

      Jewels and Binoculars   Ships with Tattooed Sails     JackARoe

      Jimmy Heath       You Or Me   The Quota

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Morgan the Pirate

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Blues for Three

      Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment

      Pee Wee Russell   New Groove  Chelsea Bridge

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Shifting Bassline Syndrome

                  

      Goldings/Bernstein/Stewart    Perpetual Pendulum      Django

      Ken Vandermark/School Days    In Our Time Loose Blues

      Nicholas Payton   Smoke Sessions    No Lonely Nights

      Kenny Wheeler     Dream Sequence    Until

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Reminder

      Eric Jacobson     Discover    Discover

      Matthew Fries     Lost Time   The Fog

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

     Shirley Horn      the Main Ingredient     You Go to My Head

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2  Embraceable You

      Brandee Younger   Brand New Life    Moving Target

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   On The Sunny Side Of The Street

      Steven Bernstein  Hollywood Diaspora      Sim Shalom

      Gary Burton O Grande Amor     O Grande Amor

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Dexter's Tune

      Joshua Redman     Mood Swing  Past In The Present

      Diego Rivera      The Contender     The Whit

      Tubby Hayes New York '61      Pint of Bitter

                  

      Benny Green Source      Chant

      Justin Joyce      Story Tales Progress Not Perfection

      Wayne Shorter     Juju  Deluge

      Lauren Henderson  La Bruja    Fría

      Peter Brendler    Message in Motion Easy Way Out

      Fred Hersch Night and the Music     Heartland

      Al Foster   Reflections Punjab

      Julian Lage View with a Room  Echo

      Terence Blanchard Romantic Defiance Romantic Defiance

      Benny Carter      Jazz Giant  Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gives To Me

                  

      Ray Gallon  Grand Company     Nardis

      Michael Dease     Swing Low   Don't Look Back

      Miles Davis Porgy and Bess    My Man's Gone Now

      John Zorn   Nothing Is As Real As Nothing The Calmative

      Harry Allen Meets the John Pizzarelli Trio      These Foolish Things

      Ron Blake   Mistaken Identity Stablemates

      Joe Henderson     The Kicker  Mamacita

      Ken Peplowski     Illuminations     June Night

      Harold Mabern     To Love and Be Loved    Hittin' the Jug

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821)

Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 29 (1750)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)

Henry Fillmore: March 'His Excellency' (1909)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 (1765)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads (1741)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Samuel F. Smith: America (1831)

Andrew York: Sunburst (1986)

Sergei Taneyev: Finale from Piano Trio (1908)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop (1955)

David Lang: protect yourself from infection (2019)

Calvin Custer: The American Frontier (1989)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Richard Rodgers: Flower Drum Song: Overture (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Waltz (1922)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924)

York Bowen: Toccata (1957)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet (1828)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)

Valerie Coleman: Umoja: Anthem of Unity (2019)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1876)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f (1878)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz (2008)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Hugo Wolf: Italian Serenade (1887)

Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 9 'Hunt' (1820)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme and Variations for Oboe & Orchestra (1824)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 3 'Romanza andaluza' (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C (1780)

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from String Quartet No. 17 'Hunt' (1783)

Alfred Newman: All About Eve: Suite (1950)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1730)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912)

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Scott Joplin: Sunflower Slow Drag (1901)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Clarice Assad: Suite for Chamber Orchestra 'Impressions' (2008)

Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto (2008)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

César Franck: Prelude, Chorale and Fugue (1884)

Knudage Riisager: Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 (1940)

Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Fantaisie for Harp (1893)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Policeman's Song (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Après une lecture du Dante (1849)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Thomas Ravenscroft: The Three Ravens (1610)

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings (1880)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Larghetto from Violin Concerto (1806)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)
